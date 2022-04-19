5G Services Market to Witness Staggering Growth of over 40% over Next Five Years & projected to reach USD 681.2 billion by the year 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 5G services market is growing at a high CAGR because of the significant surge in connected devices and IoT sensors among various industry verticals along with rising demand for higher speed and low latency communications…



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the 5G services market was worth USD 46.5 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 47.3%, earning revenue of around USD 681.2 billion by the end of 2028. The growth of the 5G services market is attributed to the significant surge in connected devices and IoT sensors among various industry verticals along with rising demand for higher speed and low latency communications. Furthermore, increasing use of high-speed 5G services for various purposes including ultra-HD live streaming, AR/VR experiences, automated factories, self-driving cars, etc., is also providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Increasing Penetration of Automated Electric Vehicles is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Market

The increasing penetration of automated vehicles that are equipped with sensors, IoT devices, etc., is projected to boost the demand for 5G services in the forecast period. With the high speed provided by 5G, the automated vehicles can take real-time autonomous decisions within a fraction of seconds, which can help them prevent the chances of accidents. Furthermore, faster data transfer through 5G networks is also favorable for predictive maintenance and data transfer through the cloud in the devices such as smartphones.





Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/5g-services-market/report-sample

Expanding Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Manufacturing Industry is Driving the 5G Services Market

Based on enterprise, the 5G services market is segmented into manufacturing, media and entertainment, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment holds the largest market share in 2021 as the manufacturers are significantly investing in automating their operations to boost efficiency and cut down their costs. However, the healthcare sector is also registering significant growth, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak owing to the expansion of telemedicine and healthcare energy.

5G Services Market - By End-User

Based on end-users, the 5G services market is categorized into consumers and enterprises. The enterprise segment accounts for the largest market share in 2021 owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies and the increasing need for seamless connectivity among devices, machines, sensors, and cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, rapid digitization in industries and the introduction of industry 4.0 in factories through automation of business operations are also influencing the growth of the enterprise segment in this market.

Please Visit Press Release of 5G Services Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/5g-services-market-to-witness-staggering-growth-of-over-40-over-next-five-years

5G Services Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the 5G services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, wherein Asia-Pacific region accounted for majority of the share in 2021. The government and leading telecom operators in this region are significantly investing in 5G network infrastructure to boost internet connectivity. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies including IoT, AI, etc., among various industries such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics, etc., is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Services Market

The 5G services market was tremendously halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The government and telecom operators had to temporarily pause their 5G setup and IT infrastructure development due to restrictions on operations and supply chains, which directly impacted the market growth. Furthermore, various end-users also limited or cut down their investment in the adoption of IIoT and connected technologies, which also emerged as a major challenge for the 5G services market during the COVID-19 period. However, the market is projected to witness tremendous growth during the upcoming years.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the 5G services market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the 5G services market are AT&T, Nokia Corporation, China Mobile, SK Telecom, Verizon, BT Group, Telekom, T-Mobile, China Telecom, Orange S.A, Vodafone, China Unicom, Telstra, KT, Rogers, Bell Canada, Etisalat, STC, LG U+, NTT Docomo and other prominent players. The 5G services market is highly competitive and concentrated with the presence of leading multinational conglomerates. These companies significantly invest towards bringing technological advancements and launching innovative offerings to gain a market edge. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the 5G services market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the 5G services market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development:

In February 2022, NTT Ltd., a London-based global technology services company, announced its partnership with ServiceNow, an American software company, to simplify and accelerate the adoption of private 5G through an AI-enabled end-to-end workflow automation platform.

NTT Ltd., a London-based global technology services company, announced its partnership with ServiceNow, an American software company, to simplify and accelerate the adoption of private 5G through an AI-enabled end-to-end workflow automation platform. In February 2022, Cisco Systems, announced new network technologies including Wi-Fi 6E, private 5G, and security improvements, to assist with hybrid work.

Scope of the Report:

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Communication Type, By Application, By End User, By Region Key Players AT&T, Nokia Corporation, China Mobile, SK Telecom, Verizon, BT Group, Telekom, T-Mobile, China Telecom, Orange S.A, Vodafone, China Unicom, Telstra, KT, Rogers, Bell Canada, Etisalat, STC, LG U+, NTT Docomo, and other prominent players.

By Communication Type

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMMB)

Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency (URLLC)

By Application

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Others

By End User

Consumers

Enterprises

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Government

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/