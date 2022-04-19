Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Is Set to Expand at a CAGR Of 5.7% To reach US$ 27.8 Billion By The Year 2032: FMI

Companies Profiled in Hormone Replacement Therapy Market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V., Bayer Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Endo International, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc., SottoPelle, Neuva Aesthetics, Ascend Therapeutics



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global hormone replacement therapy market was valued at around US$ 15.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of close to 5.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is predominantly used to relieve post-menopause symptoms. HRT replaces hormones that are low in levels as women approach menopause.

During menopause, several women experience painful symptoms such as vaginal dryness and hot flashes. Hormone therapy or menopausal hormone therapy, is considered as an efficient treatment option for menopausal symptoms as it balances the hormone levels in the body. On account of these factors, the demand for HRT is projected to surge during the forecast period.

In addition, demand for hormone replacement therapy increases with growing awareness related to biological drugs for treatment of cancer. The market for biologics and protein products has developed owing to innovations in analytics observed over the past two decades.

This is due to the advanced analytical techniques which allows an in-depth physicochemical comparison of complex protein molecules and protein drugs. This in turn helps in the research and development of new drugs and therapy.

As per FMI, the market presents high growth opportunities in emerging countries such as China and India. Emerging countries are focused upon improving their healthcare infrastructure due to increasing resources and large patient pool in these regions.

In addition, necessary medications are imported from developed regions due to the lack of several manufacturers in developing regions, which increases their cost. Hence, key players are expanding their manufacturing capacity to generate revenue from hormone replacement therapy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By therapy type, the estrogen replacement therapy segment is expected to hold over 37.8% market value share by the end of 2032.

By dosage form, oral tablets/capsules segment is leading with over 41.4% of market share by 2032.

By indication, menopause segment will exhibit robust growth at a CAGR of 5.4% over the assessment period.

By end-user, hospitals held the highest segment share in terms of the market share value of 55.3% in 2021.

North America is considered the leading region with a value share of 30.1% by the end of the forecast period, owing to the presence of larger number of CROs and CMOs in the U.S.



“With increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders and expenditure to accelerate R&D activities, the hormone replacement therapy market is expected to witness advancements over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive edge. Leading manufacturers such as Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Endo International plc are also adopting these strategies to enhance their presence in the market

For instance:

In July 2021, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Protomer Technologies to identify and synthesize molecules, which can sense glucose or other endogenous modulators of protein activity.

In May 2020, AbbVie acquired Allergan plc, following the receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the transaction agreement and approval by the Irish High Court.

In December 2020, Endo International plc acquired BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., which is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company.



Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global hormone replacement therapy market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on hormone replacement therapy market segment based on therapy area – (Estrogen replacement therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, thyroid hormone replacement therapy, growth hormone replacement therapy, and progestogen hormone replacement therapy), dosage form- (Injections, Gels/Creams, Implants, Patches, Oral Tablets/Capsules, and Others), indication (menopause, male hypogonadism, hypothyroidism, growth hormone deficiency, chromosomal disorder, cancer, and others) end-user (hospitals, speciality clinics, ambulatory care centres, and others) across seven major regions.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusion & Exclusion

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting The Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value added Insights

4.1. Regulatory Scenario

4.2. Key Promotional Strategies by Service Provider

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.5. Ice-Berg Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

5.1.3. Pharmaceutical Market Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Hormones in Pipeline

5.2.2. Rising Incidence of hormone deficiency and infertility in women

5.2.3. Rapid Growth in Cosmetic Procedures

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continued…!

