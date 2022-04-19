New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Events and Exhibitions Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268705/?utm_source=GNW

The events and exhibitions market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% during 2022–2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The Europe exhibitions & events market would realize an absolute growth of over 19% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

• B2B segment accounted for majority share of the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and is expected to grow with approx. 3% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

• The exhibitors’ fees segment dominated the market with a share of 71.38% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 3% during 2021-2027.

• In terms of industry type, consumer goods and retail segment dominate the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and is expected to add around $0.33 billion revenue during the forecast period.

• The Europe exhibitions and events market is expected to reach 295.55 million square feet in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.19%.

• Turkey is the fastest growing country in the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and would realize an absolute growth of 26.60%, growing at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS



• Redesigning Exhibition Models

• Increased Focus on Insurance & Security

• Potential For Mice Tourism



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Budget Allocation for Brand Experiences

• Sustained Popularity in Elusive Industry Sectors

• Increased Venues with Expanding Capacity



MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS



• Exhibitor Advocacy

• Infrastructural Issues



EUROPE EVENTS AND EXHIBITIONS MARKET SEGMENTATION

B2B in the Europe exhibition market is a powerful marketing tool, information, and sales platform, presenting instruments for special industry segments and initiating profits for exhibitors, visitors, organizers, service providers, and the local economy. Companies are widely using B2B exhibitions to market their products and services around the world to expand their business domestically and internationally.



The consumer goods sector includes a diverse array of varied industries. This sector can be broadly divided into durable and nondurable goods. The industry is growing rapidly and is not showing signs of slowing down. Consumer technologies, in specific, are a large business in the tradeshow industry, taking up a major chunk of the revenues. The European exhibitions and events market’s consumer goods & retail sector is expected to reach 53.83 million square feet of net space rented in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.26% during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Exhibition Type



• B2B

• Mixed

• B2C



Segmentation by Revenue Stream



• Exhibitor Fees

• Services

• Sponsorship Fees

• Entrance Fees



Segmentation by Industry Type



• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Hospitality

• AFF & Energy

• Automotive & Transportation

• Industrial

• Entertainment

• Others



Segmentation by Country



• Germany

• France

• UK

• Turkey

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Sweden

• Netherlands



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The key players in the industry are focusing on strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to grow their businesses further. These players will compete on various factors such as size, quality of service, availability of capacity, and brand. Due to the robust competitive environment, the exhibitions and events industry will witness an accelerated business consolidation.



Prominent Vendors



• Informa

• RELX Group

• Fiera Milano

• GL events

• Koelnmesse

• MCH Group

• Messe Düsseldorf

• Messe Frankfurt

• Messe Munchen



Other Prominent Vendors



• APEX

• Beijing Eagle International Exhibition

• Clarion Events

• Comexposium

• CVENT

• Demage

• Deutsche Messe

• Cultura Eventos

• Hyve Group

• Mems International

• Messe Berlin Group

• Mex Events

• NÜRNBERGMESSE

• M&M GROUP

• Prelude Events

• Skyline Events

• Smart Eventi

• SEPROEVENTS

• Target Motivation

• Tarsus Group

• Viparis



