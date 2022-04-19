The global medical device packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during 2022-2027

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268710/?utm_source=GNW

59% during 2022-2027



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



The global medical devices packaging market is likely to witness a mid-single digit growth rate owing to the surge in demand for novel packaging solutions due to the increased manufacturing and improvement in supply chain of medical devices across the globe



Rapid technological advancements in medical devices coupled with introduction of novel medical devices require specialized and advanced packing solutions. Favorable patient demographics and rise in the consumption of a wide range of medical devices are fuelling the need for safe and effective packaging of medical devices



Rising environmental concerns coupled with increased focus on minimizing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), as well as the need to sterile medical devices has led to the usage of innovative and eco-friendly packing solutions



Among all countries, India is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of close to 60% due to sudden rise in demand for a wide range of medical devices among various healthcare facilities in the country. Covid-19 created significant growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers in the country and led to an increase in demand for packaging solutions for medical applications



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Shift From Glass to Plastics Packaging Material

• Advances in Packaging Technology

• Introduction of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging



GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global medical device packaging market is segmented based on product, material, packaging type, application, end-users, and geography.



Bags & pouches accounted for the major share as sterile bags & pouches are available in a wide range of sizes and material combinations. These are also customizable with a variety of films & header materials for bulky applications requiring an aseptic presentation. Trays and boxes for medical devices are highly customizable, with lids, peel tops, and unique division systems available. They can be pre-loaded with sterilized tools that are arranged according to the sequence of usage. The boxes segment is likely to grow faster than other product categories due to their universal usage feature while packaging all medical devices.



The Paper and paper board segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market as sterilizable medical paper packaging provides flexibility for a wide variety of medical devices and testing applications in the healthcare market.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Bags & Pouches

• Containers

• Trays

• Boxes

• Others



Market Segmentation by Material Type

• Plastic

• Paper & Paperboard

• Others



Market Segmentation by Packaging Type

• Primary

• Secondary

• Tertiary



Market Segmentation by Application

• Sterile Packaging

• Non-Sterile Packaging



Market Segmentation by End-User

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is likely to offer significant growth opportunities to packaging companies due to a paradigm shift in medical device manufacturing from North America & Europe to the APAC region. APAC is currently manufacturing a wide range of hospital supplies like PPE kits, drug-delivery devices, etc.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Packaging companies are also incorporating next-generation features like 3D packaging, enabling specific medical devices like sensors achieve the required small size and thin thickness to adapt to highly complex environment and surfaces of a human body. In addition, medical devices packaged using 3D packaging integration technology has higher accuracy and efficiency as well



Key Vendors



• 3M

• Amcor Plc

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Constantia Flexibles

• DuPont

• UFP Technologies

• WestRock Company



Other Prominent Vendors



• American Packaging Corporation

• Atlas Vac Machine

• Ayka Medical Inc

• Airnov

• Berry Global Inc

• Biomerics Corporation

• Brentwood Medical

• The BoxMaker

• Eagle Flexible Packaging

• GOEX Corporation

• Glenroy

• Graphic Packaging International

• Klockner Pentaplast

• Key Stone Folding Box

• Monadnock Paper Mills

• OLIVER

• PAXXUS

• Placon

• Prent Corporation

• Printpack

• Sonoco Healthcare Packaging

• SteriPackGroup

• Tekni-Plex

• Wipak



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the global Medical Device Packaging market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Medical Device Packaging market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Medical Device Packaging market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268710/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________