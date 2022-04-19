Companies In The Healthcare Fabrics Market Are Developing Sustainable Fabrics That Pose Low Environmental Risk As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare fabrics market, the rising investment in development of sustainable fabrics is gaining popularity among healthcare fabrics market trends . Healthcare fabric companies are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable fabrics for use in the healthcare industry. Companies are manufacturing fabrics that pose low environmental risk and emit less carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. For instance, in 2021, US-based coated fabrics company, Precision Textiles, launched a new eco-friendly fabric for use in personal protective equipment (PPE) called EcoGuard. The material contains an additive that helps it biodegrade up to 99% more quickly than typical polypropylene gown material. Isolation gowns made of polypropylene materials take over 600 years to biodegrade in a landfill, whereas the EcoGuard material accelerates the biodegradation process by approximately six years.



Request for a sample of the global healthcare fabrics market report

The global healthcare fabrics market size is expected to grow from $16.82 billion in 2021 to $18.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.71%. The change in the healthcare fabric market growth trend is mainly due to the companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The global healthcare fabrics market size is expected to reach $26.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.90%.

Increasing government initiatives towards hygiene are driving the growth of the healthcare fabrics market. Governments across the world are focusing on improving consumer awareness of hygiene and health issues. Medical textiles are used in various areas, such as bedding, clothing, surgical gowns, cloth wipes, diapers, and others, which increases demand for antimicrobial textiles and healthcare fabrics. Hygiene issues influence buyers to purchase sustainable antimicrobial textiles that are built of pure fibers with a herbal finish. For instance, since 2021, in India, the Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) has been working on expanding the awareness of female hygiene products in villages. These initiatives will play a pivotal role in expanding the use of hygiene products, which constitute an application area for healthcare fabrics. Hence, increasing government initiatives are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major players in the healthcare fabrics market are Knoll, Inc., Brentano Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Advanced Fabrics, Carnegie Fabrics, Herculite, Berry Global Group Inc., Carnegie Fabrics LLC, Eximus Corporation, Herman Miller, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., Arc-Com, Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics, Fabrico, Bally Ribbon Mills, and Precision Fabric Group, Inc.

The global healthcare fabrics market overview is segmented by raw material into polypropylene, cotton, polyester, viscose, polyamide; by fabric type into non-woven, woven, knitted; by application into dressing products, clothing, hygiene products, wall coverings, privacy curtains, bedding and blankets, others.

As per the healthcare fabrics market research report , Europe was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global healthcare fabric market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide healthcare fabrics market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, healthcare fabrics market segments and geographies, healthcare fabrics market trends, healthcare fabrics market drivers, healthcare fabrics market restraints, healthcare fabrics market leading competitors’ revenues, healthcare fabrics market profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Head, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Hand Protection), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By End Use (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Uses) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Smart Textiles Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Passive, Active, Ultra-Smart), By Function (Energy Harvesting, Sensing, Thermoelectricity, Luminescent), By End-User (Fashion And Entertainment, Sports And Fitness, Medical, Transportation, Protection And Military, Architecture) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Nanocoated Textiles, Nanoporous Textiles, Fabrics Consisting Of Nanofiber Webs, Composite Fibers Based On Nanostructures), By Application (Healthcare, Packaging, Sports And Leisure, Defense, Home And Household, Environmental Protection, Geotextiles , Other Applications), By End-User Sex (Men, Women, Kids) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.