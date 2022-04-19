The Sprinkler Irrigation Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 8% Due To Increased Public And Private Support For Irrigation Projects As Per The Business Research Company's Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the sprinkler irrigation market, the increasing public and private support for irrigation projects in developing countries is expected to propel the growth of the sprinkler irrigation market. The public and private sectors are complementing each other in providing advisory services and information to address the needs of rural communities and farmers. According to the World Bank Group, an investment of $2 billion is required to irrigate 1 million hectares of land in southern Ukraine. Public funds along with private sector solutions are essential for addressing the financing gap for large projects. Therefore, the increasing public and private support for irrigation projects in developing countries is driving the growth of the sprinkler irrigation market.



The global sprinkler irrigation market size is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2021 to $2.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13%. The global sprinkler irrigation market growth is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.29%.

Technological advancements are gaining popularity among the sprinkler irrigation market trends . For instance, in 2021, Netafim India, a manufacturer of irrigation equipment, launched a new Flexi Sprinkler Kit, which provides the highest level of water distribution uniformly across the field and displays long-lasting performance. It is equipped with a robust D-Net 3D diffusion arm suitable for small as well as large fields.

Major players in the sprinkler irrigation market are Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co Inc, Netafim Limited, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Limited, T-L Irrigation Co, Alkhorayef Group, Mahindra EPC Ltd, Elgo Irrigation Ltd, Antelco Pty Ltd, Irritec S.p.A, Orbit Irrigation Products, and Pierce Corporation.

The global sprinkler irrigation industry analysis is segmented by type into center pivot irrigation systems, lateral move irrigation systems, solid set sprinkler systems, others; by application into field crops, orchard crops, landscape and turf, others; by field size into small fields, medium-sized fields, large fields; by mobility into stationary, towable.

North America was the largest region in the sprinkler irrigation market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global sprinkler irrigation market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global sprinkler irrigation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide sprinkler irrigation market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, sprinkler irrigation market segments and geographies, sprinkler irrigation market trends, sprinkler irrigation market drivers, sprinkler irrigation market restraints, sprinkler irrigation market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

