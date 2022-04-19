Industry 4.0 Market Expands with Rise in Digitalization, Says TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industry 4.0 market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Companies operating in the automobile and manufacturing industries are increasing their focus on improving production efficiency. Hence, they are seen developing new production plants using smart factory solutions. Moreover, these enterprises are focusing on replacing conventional production techniques with next-gen smart manufacturing technologies and connected production systems, which, in turn, is creating business prospects in the global Industry 4.0 market.

Industry 4.0 Market: Key Findings

Industry 4.0 includes various industrial solutions such as connected production assets, cyber-physical systems, and next-gen automation equipment in order to ensure safety, quality, and improved efficiency of several production processes. Industry 4.0 solutions are gaining popularity, owing to their ability to assist enterprises in smart energy consumption, remote monitoring and control for different production processes, and real-time supply chain optimization. Rise in awareness on advantages of these solutions is prognosticated to help in creating profitable business prospects in the global Industry 4.0 market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the Industry 4.0 market are providing industrial connected solutions that can be incorporated with current system infrastructure. Moreover, latest solutions are helping in decreasing additional infrastructural cost for latest technologies. Besides, many companies in the Industry 4.0 market are providing advanced solutions in predictive maintenance, mobile workforce management, field surveillance & monitoring, demand & supply monitoring, and smart production operations. These solutions are helping in the management of supply chain operations using connected devices and digital platforms.

Industry 4.0 Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in focus of various companies on improving their efficiency and minimizing production costs is projected to create business prospects in Industry 4.0 market

Increase in inclination of consumers toward the adoption of digitalization and next-gen smart factory solutions is generating lucrative opportunities in the Industry 4.0 market

Industry 4.0 Market: Regional Analysis

The Industry 4.0 market in North America is prognosticated to gain lucrative opportunities during the forecast period due to increased technological advancements, rising number of consumers spending on Industry 4.0 solutions such as AR/VR systems, advanced robotics, 3D printing solutions, and presence of key market players in the region

The Europe Industry 4.0 market is projected to expand in the upcoming years, owing to the presence of many Industry 4.0 providers in several regional nations such as Germany and the U.K. together with a surge in commercial investment in Industry 4.0 in the region

Industry 4.0 Market: Competition Landscape

Companies are increasing investments toward the development of cost-efficient Industry 4.0 and next-gen technologies in order to expand their commercial customer base

Many enterprises in the Industry 4.0 market are using strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions in order to maintain their market position and expand their businesses

Players are increasing the use of budget-friendly technologies in varied production operations so as to boost their productivity and maintain the quality of the production line. Moreover, several solution providers are focusing on offering cost-efficient solutions and expanding their presence in small regions.



Industry 4.0 Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Alphabet Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ansys, Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Cognex Corporation

HMS Networks AB

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

KUKA AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

SAP SE

Stratasys, Ltd.

Siemens AG

The Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation

Component

Solutions Industrial Automation Solutions Smart Factory Solutions Industrial IoT Solutions

Services Implementation & Integration Support & Maintenance Consulting & Training



Technology

3D Printing

Advanced Robotics

AR/VR Systems

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence

Others (Cyber Security, Big Data, and Predictive Maintenance)

Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Others

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



