PSA Cancer Biomarker Tests to Accrue 50% of Global Market Revenue, Finds Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global market for cancer biomarkers is expected to exceed US$ 34 Billion by 2032, representing a threefold increase from 2022. The market is currently worth slightly more than US$ 11 Billion. During the forecast period, the global market for cancer biomarkers is estimated to grow at an incredible 12% CAGR. The rising prevalence of debilitating cancers is fueling growth prospects.



Key market players concentrated their efforts on R&D in order to develop new and reliable biomarkers for superior diagnosis and treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), national spending on cancer care has reached USD 156 billion over the course of history.

Collaborations of various key market players with research institutes with the goal of developing novel cancer biomarkers for personalized medicine are also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Many pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in the research and development of novel biomarkers for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Many potential candidates are nearing the end of their development and are expected to provide a significant boost to the market upon their release.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The European cancer biomarkers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11.6% during the forecast period





North America is the most important market, accounting for more than 40% of the global market for cancer biomarkers.





PSA cancer biomarker tests to account for nearly 50% of global market revenue





APAC to emerge as a lucrative market, expected to document a 12% value CAGR until 2032





“As organizations seek to modernize Cancer Biomarkers This is helping them reduce operational costs, eliminate complexity and increase data consistency across disparate platforms," comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Furthermore, the use of numerous assay-based approaches and novel technologies for prostate cancer detection has increased the demand for PSA testing.

The breast cancer segment held the largest share in 2021. Factors such as an increase in the incidence of cancer worldwide, as well as an increase in the number of different types of biomarkers, including biomarkers based on cutting-edge technology.

Competitive landscape

Cancer biomarkers have a fiercely competitive global market. Half of the market is controlled by the top three companies. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is a major player in the cancer biomarkers industry, providing a wide range of tumor biomarker test options. The following are some noteworthy developments:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) launched the Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay in April 2021 to aid in the diagnosis of various cancer types.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) received FDA approval for an NGS-based companion diagnostic for EGFR Exon20 insertion mutant non-small cell lung cancer tumor tissue in December 2020.

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) launched therascreen BRAF as a companion diagnostic to a BRAFTOVI (encorafenib)-based regimen in metastatic colorectal cancer in April 2020.

The cancer biomarkers market in Europe is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of cases of lung cancer. Some of the leading biomarkers for lung cancer include CYFRA 21-1, Plasma Kallikrein (KLKB1), Serum Amyloid A (SAA), Haptoglobin β Chain (Hp β), Complement Component 9 (C9), Endoglin (CD105), Peroxiredoxin 1 (PRX1), and Pro-gastrin-releasing Peptide (program).

Many players are conducting extensive research to analyze important epigenetic modifications linked to cancer in order to develop biomarkers and cancer-targeting drugs. Increased collaboration between pharmaceutical firms for the development of new medicines targeting epigenetic biomarkers is expected to drive growth in this segment.

Key Segments Covered in the Cancer Biomarkers Industry Report

Cancer Biomarkers by Test Type PSA Cancer Biomarker Tests CTC Cancer Biomarker Tests AFP Cancer Biomarker Tests CA Cancer Biomarker Tests HER2 Cancer Biomarker Tests BRCA Cancer Biomarker Tests ALK Cancer Biomarker Tests CEA Cancer Biomarker Tests EFGR Mutation Cancer Biomarker Tests KRAS Mutation Cancer Biomarker Tests Other Cancer Biomarker Tests

Cancer Biomarkers by Illness Indication Blood Cancer Biomarkers Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Ovarian Cancer Biomarkers Stomach Cancer Biomarkers Liver Cancer Biomarkers Other Cancer Biomarkers

Cancer Biomarkers by Region North America Cancer Biomarkers Market Latin America Cancer Biomarkers Market Europe Cancer Biomarkers Market Asia Pacific Cancer Biomarkers Market Middle East & Africa Cancer Biomarkers Market







More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cancer biomarkers market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of test type (PSA tests, CTC tests, AFP tests, CA tests, HER2 tests, BRCA tests, ALK Tests, CEA tests, EFGR mutation tests, KRAS mutation tests and others) and by illness indication (blood cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, stomach cancer, liver cancer and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

