Consumer Goods Leader Philippe Harousseau Brings Global Experience to Chief Outsiders

ATLANTA, GA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philippe Harousseau has joined Chief Outsiders’ team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), bringing with him significant global growth experience garnered at companies like Unilever, Materne, and Shiseido.

Harousseau is one of more than 100 CMOs at Chief Outsiders available for fractional client engagements with mid-market businesses.

Harousseau is most passionate about unlocking the power of purpose to gain stronger employee and consumer engagement, while being equally adept at driving growth through disruptive innovation. As an example, Harousseau was responsible for the launch of GoGosqueeZ YorgurtZ, a shelf-stable yogurt, and the launch of Vaseline Sprays and Dove Men + Care at Unilever. Harousseau’s vision and expertise also can be seen in more unconventional campaigns, like the one his team deployed for the original Dove Campaign for Real Beauty.

“As an early adopter and vector of change in digital transformation, Philippe drives successful award-winning and digital-enabled campaigns,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “With deep expertise across all areas of marketing, he meets commitments with relentless determination, passion, energy, and integrity.”

Harousseau earned his Masters of Science in Management, Marketing, and Finance at HEC Paris.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 100 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

