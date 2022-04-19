English French

REGULATED INFORMATION

MAISONS DU MONDE:

INFORMATION ON THE AVAILABILITY

OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Nantes - 19 April 2022 - Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM, ISIN Code: FR0013153541), announces the release of its 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 15 April 2022, in ESEF format and under number D.22-0300.

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company’s website at:

https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/financial-reports, as well as on the AMF’s website:

https://www.amf-france.org/en.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

The Annual F inancial R eport.

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance.

T he non-financial performance statement .

The reports of the Statutory A uditors and information concerning their fees.

The description of the share buyback programme.





***

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 357 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

