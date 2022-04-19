New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268715/?utm_source=GNW

It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



The global poly alpha olefin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for better performance engine oils that result in lower CO2 emissions and higher-performing lubricants for industrial equipment.

• However, being a synthetic base oil, it faces a major threat from bio-based lubricants, which are experiencing rapid growth.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector

• Demand for Vehicles with Higher Fuel Economy



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Growing Demand from Electric Vehicles



GLOBAL POLY ALPHA OLEFIN MARKET SEGMENTATION

Low viscosity PAOs accounted for the largest market share in the global polyalphaolefin market by type. This segment holds a 51.90% share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2027.



Segmentation by Type



• Low Viscosity

• High Viscosity

• Medium Viscosity



Segmentation by End-Use



• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



In APAC, China represents a lucrative growth opportunity owing to the booming automotive industry and strong presence of manufacturing facilities. In addition, low cost of production and availability of raw material at a cheaper cost attracts global players to set up their manufacturing base in China.



Key Vendors



• British Petroleum

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Ineos

• Shell



Other Prominent Vendors



• Addinol

• Croda International

• Chemtura

• ENI

• Fuchs

• Idemitsu Kosan

• Liqui Moly

• Lukoil

• Lubricon

• Labdhi Chemicals

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Naco Synthetics

• Novvi

• PetroCanada

• Penrite Oil

• Peak Lubricants

• Shanghai FOX Chemical Technology

• Sasol

• Tulstar Products

• Valero



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Europe dominated the global polyalphaolefin market with a share of around 42.71% in terms of revenue in 2021. The region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 4.32% by revenue.

• The prime factor supporting the growth of the European region is the well-established automotive industry that consumes a major chunk of polyalphaolefins.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World (ROW)



