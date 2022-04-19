VALLOUREC: Release of the Universal Registration Document including the 2021 Annual Financial Report  

English French

Release of the Universal Registration Document

including the 2021 Annual Financial Report

Meudon (France), 19 April 2022 – Vallourec today announces the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report for the 2021 fiscal year, with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 19 April 2022.

This 2021 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

the 2021 Annual Financial Report;

the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

a description of Vallourec 's share buyback program.

The Universal Registration Document is available on Vallourec's website (www.vallourec.com) and at the Company’s registered office, 12 rue de la Verrerie - Meudon (92190).

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Jérôme Friboulet

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

i nvestor.relations@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com





Attachment