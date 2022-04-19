New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ventilators Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268718/?utm_source=GNW

The medical ventilators market size is expected to reach USD 1962.22 million by 2027.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)

• Growing Demand for Ambulatory & Portable Ventilators

• Upgrades in Critical Healthcare Infrastructure



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• New products launched & advanced technology-based products are driving the global medical ventilators market growth. Computer-based technology has made the current generation of products more physician- and patient-friendly. Synchronized ventilators with volume control and advanced pulmonary graphics are helping patients wean away from ventilators easier with lower side effects.

• The emerging concept of smart & intelligent ventilation solutions contributes to an increased ventilators market share. For Example, Hamilton made intelligent ventilators with Adaptive Supportive ventilation (ASV). It is automatically synchronized with patient breathing mechanics applying lung protection strategies to minimize risk factors and complications.

• Rising funding & investment for production is positively impacting product sales. For instance, prototypes were funded with Eur 760,000 from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF).

• The increasing growth of non-invasive devices across the globe, including COPD patient treatments, has increased the demand in the non-invasive ventilator market.

• Among the end-users segment, the hospital segment accounted for a significant portion of the acute care ventilators market; due to the significant increase in patient inflow to the hospitals due to various critical problems demanding the usage.



COVID-19 IMPACT



Global ventilator market experienced higher hike during the pandemic period, due to constantly increased spread of SARS-COV-2 across the world demand for the ventilators in primary treatment. / the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has induced a significant change in the ventilator market due to high demand for ventilators in Covid-19 treatments.



GLOBAL VENTILATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The ventilator market is segmented into the invasive and non-invasive ventilators. In which invasive segment accounted higher market share and dominated to non-invasive interface segment.



By patient group market is segmented into adult and Paediatric & Neonates, in which adult segment accounted more than 75% market share and stand on first position over the other.



Critical care application segment shows the significant growth in ventilator market over the emergency care, homecare and neonatal care segment.



Standard ventilator used highly accounted in hospitals and intensive care units for acute care, and NICU that drive the high market growth of the segment with more than 60% market share.



Market Segmentation by Interface ?

• Invasive

• Non-invasive



Market Segmentation by Patient Group

• Adults

• Pediatrics & Neonates



Market Segmentation by Application????

• Critical Care

• Emergency Care

• Home Care

• Neonatal Care



Market Segmentation by Mobility

• Standard

• Portable



Market Segmentation by End-user? ?

• Hospitals

• Homecare Settings

• Emergency Care

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Many emerging med-tech companies are posing a threat to global players due to their innovative products and technologies. The industry offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future players.

• Vendors need to develop new devices globally as per the regional requirements instead of focusing on one device.



Key Vendors



• Koninklijke Philips

• ResMed Inc

• Medtronic

• Hamilton Medical

• Vyaire Medical

• GE healthcare

• Smiths Medical

• Drägerwerk

• SCHILLER



Other Prominent Vendors



• A.B. Industries

• Abronn FZE

• Airon Corporation

• Acutronic Medical System AG

• Aenomed CO. LTD

• AgVa Healthcare

• Air Liquide

• Avasarala Technologies

• Axcent Medical

• Bio Med Devices Inc.

• Bunnell Incorporated

• Cardinal Health

• Deluxe Scientific Surgico

• Dima Italia SRL

• Fritz Stephan

• Getinge

• Hartwell Medical Corporation

• HEYER Medical

• Hill-Rom Service Inc.

• Löwenstein Medical Innovation

• MEK-ICS

• Narang Medical

• Oceanic Medical Products

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

• Shenzhen Landwind Industry

• Siare Engineering International Group

• S.I.E.M

• SI Surgical

• Skanray Technologies

• Tecme Corporation

• Triton Electronic Systems LTD

• United Hayek Industries Inc.

• Ventec Life System



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



The growing geriatric population, technological innovations in respiratory care devices, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in private sector investment in healthcare are the major factors driving the ventilators market in APAC.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain



• North America

o US

o Canada



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Iran

