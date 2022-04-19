English French

Roissy, April 19, 2022

Availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 24, 2022

Preparatory documents to the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 24, 2022

Shareholders of Air France-KLM are invited to participate to the Air France-KLM Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 14h30 at the Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Hotel, 9 rue de Rome, 93290 Tremblay-en-France.

In this context, information relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting and referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is available on the Company’s website, www.airfranceklm.com (section Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meeting) and is made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion), containing the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the conditions for participating and voting in the Shareholders’ Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire (BALO), on April 18, 2022.

Shareholders are reminded that they may vote remotely, prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting. For this purpose, they are strongly encouraged to participate either by Internet (on the secure voting platforms VOTACCESS and VOXALY) or by mail (using the voting form attached to the convening notice they will be receiving and available on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com) for the purpose of voting or giving a proxy or to obtain an admission card.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com (section Finance / Shareholders / Shareholders’ Meeting section) and will be available via the link https://www.yuca.tv/en/air-france-klm/assemblee-generale-2022. You can also watch a replay of the meeting any time after the Shareholders' Meeting.





