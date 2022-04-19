SCI 360, a Salesforce Partner, Announces Insurance Claims App for the Financial Services Cloud, Automating How Insurance Claims Teams Process High-Risk Demand Packages

CINCINNATI, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI 360's 360 DEMAND Review Application is an intelligent, touchless, accurate, and time-saving solution that is revolutionizing how complex, large Insurance and Healthcare Demand Packages are processed.

Time is of the essence when a Demand Package is presented to Insurance Claims Teams. The expedient and accurate handling of these documents is critical to ensure that carriers are not burdened by excessive risk. 360 Demand Review, developed by former executives in the Insurance sector, introduces automation with superior accuracy, revolutionizing how claims are processed and escalated, prioritizing those that present the most risk to a Carrier. Built on the Force.com platform, the app is available for all Financial Services Cloud users, seamlessly integrating with organizations' current workflow processes.

"We know the risk that is involved when a time-sensitive demand comes through the door for a Carrier. Already overburdened Claim Representatives are tasked with manually reviewing hundreds of pages of legal documents and medical bills, within a specified time, for completing a risk assessment. Our insurance vertical expertise, coupled with our decade of experience as a Salesforce partner, led to the development of 360 DEMAND Review. We're offering Carriers an intelligent solution that processes claims in seconds, rather than days," says SCI 360 CEO Michael Sturgis.

"Our proven solution, using OCR technology, accurately highlights Keywords with the greatest risk, and introduces automation to escalate and prioritize these Claims. So, time-sensitive, business-critical data is immediately identified and addressed." Sturgis continues, "The cost savings and impact to organizations is substantial, measurable, and reportable. This is truly a game-changer with bottom-line impact for the Insurance and Risk Management verticals."

For more information about 360 DEMAND Review, visit www.sci360degrees.com.

ABOUT SCI 360

Our founders, former Insurance executives, are some of the earliest adopters of Salesforce. SCI 360 was founded in 2009 on the principles of Trust, Experience, Understanding, Knowledge, and Expediency. A Registered Partner with Salesforce, SCI 360 Salesforce Certified Consultants customize Client's use of the world's #1 selling CRM: integrating and automating goals and objectives into Sales and Operations, ensuring all activities track to our Client's roadmap to success.

