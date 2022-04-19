First megawatt-hours from SSM1&2, Voltalia's largest solar project, located in the Serra Branca cluster in Brazil

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the gradual commissioning of SSM1&2, a 320 megawatt project in the Serra Branca cluster in Brazil.

"We are very pleased to announce the commissioning of SSM1&2, our largest solar project to date with a capacity of 320 megawatts. Our objective was met with an earlier than expected start of production. SSM1&2 is located in the world's largest wind and solar complex, Serra Branca, a 2.4 gigawatt site developed by Voltalia," said Sebastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

SSM1&2 started its commissioning in early April 2022. As of today 31,000 photovoltaic panels are in operation, with a capacity of 18 megawatts. The site’s total capacity of 320 megawatts is expected to be reached by June 30.

In line with its strategy of developing projects on its own or in cooperation with partners, STOA1, an investment fund dedicated to infrastructure projects in emerging countries, acquired a 33% stake in the SSM1&2 solar plant in March 2022. This is STOA's third investment in Brazil, following the acquisition in 2020 of minority stakes in the VSM3 wind farm, also developed by Voltalia.

Serra Branca cluster as of today:

Ownership Technology Statut Capacity (in MW) Developed and owned by Voltalia Solar Operating 18 Developed and owned by Voltalia Wind Operating 644 Developed and sold with services by Voltalia Wind Operating 555 Sub total 1 217 Developed and owned by Voltalia Solar Construction 562 Developed and sold with services by Voltalia Wind Construction 206 Sub total 768 Under development by Voltalia Solar & Wind Development ~500 Grand total ~2,400

More about Serra Branca

Construction of the SSM1&2 solar plant was launched in September 20212. It is backed by five long-term power sales contracts with an average duration of 16 years for a total capacity of 320 megawatts. Initially with a capacity of 32 megawatts, the size of the project has been increased tenfold thanks to new long-term contracts signed with a series of buyers, including a corporate PPA with Braskem, a petrochemical company, a utility PPA with Copel, a long-term partner of Voltalia who has invested in our SMG wind farm since 2015 and who committed in May 2021 to acquire the VSM2 and VSM43 wind farms developed and built by Voltalia.

SSM1&2, part of the Serra Branca cluster, located in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, is now Voltalia's largest solar project in the world. Combining wind and solar power, this hybrid cluster benefits from shared infrastructure and operational synergies, and now has 1,217 megawatts in operation. Voltalia retains ownership of a significant portion of the 2.4-gigawatt site, and sells the other portion to partners who also purchase our construction and maintenance services.

Voltalia launched the construction of the SSM3-64 solar projects on March 28, for an additional 260 megawatts of capacity. Voltalia is now at 2 gigawatts in operation and under construction, bringing it closer to its target of 2.6 gigawatts by the end of 2023.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

