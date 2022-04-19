Andrew Swett appointed CEO of Zentry Security to accelerate growth and deployment of zero trust network access in small-to-medium enterprises

MILPITAS, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentry Security, a leading next-generation zero trust network access vendor, announces the appointment of Andrew Swett as President & CEO and member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. He takes over the position from Michael Zhao who has been CEO since the company’s inception.



“We are fortunate to have someone of Andy’s caliber and experience to take the lead at Zentry,” said Zhao. “The growth and interest in zero trust network access has been phenomenal and we need renewed leadership to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Andy has long demonstrated that he’s a technology visionary with a proven track record of execution, leadership, and customer focus.” Mr. Zhao will remain President & CEO of Array Networks, a leading application delivery and security vendor.

Mr. Swett brings more than 25 years of enterprise and SaaS sales and leadership experience with cybersecurity and other technology vendors. Andy previously held leadership roles at ThreatMetrix, Pindrop Security and DataVisor, and more recently has provided consulting and mentoring services for tech startup companies. Early in his career Mr. Swett founded CallidusCloud, a pioneering sales technology company which went public in 2003 and was later acquired by SAP.

“I’m honored and excited to lead Zentry Security in its next stage of growth,” said Swett. “Especially given recent changes to workforce dynamics and the continuing cyberthreat landscape, I believe that small and medium enterprises need easy-to-use, modern zero trust secure access and remote working solutions to speed growth, productivity, and collaboration.”

Founded in 2019, Zentry Security provides streamlined, secure, zero-trust application access for small-to-medium enterprises with dispersed and remote workforces. Zentry Trusted Access delivers zero trust secure access from any device to any application or resource -- on-premises or in the cloud -- using simple adaptive policies for complete visibility and control. Organizations realize faster access, reduced attack surface, better compliance, and greater visibility into users and applications. More information is available at www.zentrysecurity.com.

