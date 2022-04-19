Hoskinsea Marketplace to Spearhead Cardano NFTs Sales, Continues HSK Token Private Sale

New York, NY, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoskinsea team is pleased to inform the users regarding its HSK token private sale, which is ongoing.

Hoskinsea is one of many digital art galleries and marketplaces where NFT owners can show off collections and offer them for sale. What makes this market different is the ability for any member to create their own NFT on cardano network.

Hoskinsea marketplace, a decentralized marketplace for crypto assets where you can buy and sell crypto collectibles, gaming items, and other digital goods. And when you are in any marketplace, having a wallet with you is rather handy. HSK token private sale is ongoing for Investors to purchase and hold HSK token using Hoskinsea token sale page - https://sale.hoskinsea.io/





Hoskinsea NFT marketplace built on the Cardano network for your favorite Arts sale- JPGs, PNGs, SVGs and more! We're proud to be based on the Cardano blockchain, a cryptocurrency with the mission of providing financial infrastructure for the unbanked. We hope that by continuing to innovate and bring new functionality to the Cardano NFT space, we can help to move Cardano network forward and support the community's novel humanitarian efforts. For all the latest updates, follow us on our social media platform.

A share of successful project’s distribution royalties is paid to users who stake their HSK tokens. The HSK token will also be traded on CEX/DEX’s, ensuring extensive token distribution and user participation. The community may also stake HSK tokens for extra payouts. Hoskinsea will also let content producers advertise their projects through limited edition NFTs and trailers, distributed evenly among platform users.

Hoskinsea will use the Cardano Initial Stake Pool Offering mechanism to finance the project and sponsor NFT projects voted on by the Hoskinsea community. Users may stake Cardano ADA in one of the Hoskinsea Cardano Stake Pools and receive HSK tokens instead of ADA payouts to distribute the HSK token far and wide.

Users who vote for their favourite NFT project will be eligible for NFT airdrops generated by the NFT projects. Users also get a unique opportunity to become a part of a multi-billion dollar industry. Content creators can also get community input on the project proposals. Hoskinsea marketplace also operates as a trustworthy content distributor for media projects to secure rights management on the Cardano distributed ledger. Hoskinsea has big aspirations but a clear vision.

Unique Features of Hoskinsea NFT Marketplace

Minting of NFTs on the marketplace with traits/attributes

Public and Private listings

Listing/Sales in different Cardano Native Tokens

CEX & DEX Pay integration

Rarity index and traits ranking

3D viewer of NFTs

Ultra-fast and cheap minting process

Low-transaction cost

Fast UI and UX with caching of NFTs platform using the HSK token.

HSK token private sale

1 ADA = 100 HSK Token

Minimum Purchase: 200 ADA

Maximum Purchase: 20000 ADA

Early participants can purchase in HSK token private sale and become early holders of HSK tokens - https://sale.hoskinsea.io/

