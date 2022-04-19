DELTA DRONE - Consolidation of Delta Drone shares to support a new stock market dynamic and reduce the volatility of the stock

English French

Consolidation of Delta Drone shares to support a new stock market dynamic and reduce the volatility of the stock





Dardilly, April 19, 2022 at 6pm

Key points

10,000 old shares against 1 new share

Implementation of consolidation operations as of April 22, 2022

First trading day of the combined shares on May 24 , 2022

Suspension of the exercise of the rights of security holders until 25 May 2022 inclusive

Delta Drone (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDR) (the " Company "), announces the implementation of the consolidation of the shares comprising its share capital at the rate of 10,000 old shares against 1 new share, in accordance with the third resolution approved by the combined general meeting of shareholders dated December 27, 2021. The launch of this combination was decided by the Board of Directors meeting on March 30, 2022, as announced by press release dated March 31, 2022.

The objective of this combination is to support a new stock market dynamic of the Company, as well as to reduce the volatility of the Delta Drone share price, induced by the low level of its current value.

The consolidation operations will take place from April 22, 2022 to May 23, 2022 inclusive. They will take effect on May 24, 2022, the first day of listing of the shares resulting from the combination.

This transaction will not affect the overall value of delta Drone shares held in the portfolio by shareholders, with the exception of the broken ones.

Terms of the grouping of shares

In accordance with the terms of the notice of consolidation published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of April 6, 2022, the main characteristics of the share consolidation are as follows:

Number of shares subject to consolidation: 5,841,620,631

Nominal unit value of the share: €0.0001

ISIN code of old shares before consolidation: FR0011522168

Exchange parity: 10,000 old shares against 1 new share

Number of shares to be acquired from the consolidation: 584,162 shares

Nominal value of the share at the end of the consolidation: 1 euro

ISIN code of the new shares resulting from the grouping: FR0014009LP0





In practice, each shareholder will be automatically allocated by his financial intermediary 1 new share for each block of 10,000 old shares.

Shareholders holding a total number of shares forming an exact multiple of 10,000 will not have to take any steps. Shareholders who do not have a number of old shares corresponding to a whole number of new shares (i.e. a multiple of 10,000 old shares) will have to make their personal business of buying or selling the old shares forming broken in order to obtain a multiple number of shares of 10,000, until May 23, 2022 inclusive.

After this period, shareholders who have not obtained a multiple number of shares of 10,000 will be compensated by their financial intermediary within 30 days from 24 May 2022, in accordance with Articles L.228-6-1 and R.228-12 of the French Commercial Code and market practice.

New shares which could not be allocated individually and corresponding to rights forming broken will be sold on the stock exchange by the account holders and the sums resulting from the sale will be distributed in proportion to the rights forming broken of the holders of these rights.

BNP Paribas Securities Services will centralize the consolidation operations.

The shares subject to the consolidation will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market until 23 Mai 2022, the last day of listing. The shares resulting from the combination will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market as of May 24, 2022, the first day of listing.

The mnemonic code of Delta Drone shares (ALDR) will remain unchanged at the end of the consolidation operations.

Suspension of the rights of holders of transferable securities giving access to capital

In connection with the implementation of this combination, the Company has informed the holders of (i) convertible bond warrants, with attached share purchase warrants where applicable (the "Warrants"), (ii) bonds convertible into shares (the "OCAs"), (iii) share purchase warrants (the "BSAs"). "), issued under the financing agreement concluded with the investment fund YA II PN, Ltd, represented by Yorkville Advisors Global LP (the "Investor") on October 14, 2020, as amended on December 7, 2020, and (iv) BSA Y CODE ISIN FR 0013400991, in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 225-149-1 and R. 225-133 of the French Commercial Code, the temporary suspension of the right to exercise their Issue Vouchers and BSAs as well as the right to convert their OCAs from 19 April 2022 at 11:59 a.m. until May 25, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Indicative calendar of operations

April 6, 2022 Publication of the grouping notice in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires April 19, 2022 Opening of the period of suspension of the exercise of transferable securities giving access to capital April 22, 2022 Start of consolidation operations From April 22, 2022 to May 23, 2022 included Possibility for shareholders to buy and sell shares in order to obtain a number of shares without broken From May 23, 2022



Last day of the listing of the shares of 0.0001 euro of nominal value Carrying out the grouping of actions From May 24, 2022 Compensation for shareholders with breaks through their financial intermediary (from 24 May to 25 June inclusive) May 25, 2022 Record date for the delivery of the shares resulting from the consolidation May 26, 2022 Allocation of new shares (Payment Date) May 26, 2022 Resumption of the exercise of transferable securities giving access to share capital

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investor contacts: Press contact:

Investor contacts: Press contact:

Jerome Gacoin Louise Caetano +33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13 jgacoin@aelium.fr l.caetano@open2europe.com







Sarah Ousahla

+33 1 55 02 15 31

s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment