Appointment of New Contract Miner at Oena Diamond Mine, Appointment of CEO of African Star Minerals (Pty) Ltd. and Oena Diamond Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to announce that African Star Minerals (Pty) Ltd. (“ASM”), the Company’s 43% owned subsidiary, has entered into a Contract Mining and Diamond Recovery Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Oryx Mining (Pty) Ltd (“Oryx”) at Oena Diamond Mine (“Oena”), South Africa. Oryx, at its own cost and expense, will provide and maintain all the Plant and Equipment as required to perform the Mining Services.



The diamonds produced by Oryx will be sold via a designated Tender Facility in South Africa and 80% of the gross income of net diamond sales, less commission, will be paid to Oryx for the duration of the 36-month Agreement. For any individual stones recovered with a gross selling price, less commission, of greater that ZAR 10,000,000 Oryx will be paid 70% of the gross income.

Oryx specialize in the processing of alluvial diamond deposits in South Africa and the operation is currently targeting to operate 24 hours a day, 6 days a week with total headfeed capacity of 200 tonnes per hour. Equipment and road building is ongoing, and it is expected production will commence in May 2022. Further details of the scale of operation, diamond recovery system and mining location will be provided in a coming update. Oena consists of an 8,800-hectare mining right located along the Orange River in a well-established alluvial diamond-mining province that produces high quality and large sized diamonds.

ASM CEO Appointment

Nadim Makki, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ASM on 1 November 2021 provides strategic leadership and vision for ASM and will be the liaison with Oryx. Mr. Makki’s compensation is 5% of the net proceeds received by ASM, being gross diamond sales less sales commissions and contractor’s share less ZAR6,000,000 per annum cumulative and calculated pro rata per financial year.

Oena Diamond Mine, Republic of South Africa

Diamond Sales Report from 1 February to 19 April 2022

Production at the Oena Diamond Mine, by Bluedust 7 Propriety Limited (“Bluedust”), for the period 1 February and ending 19 April 2022 continued on site with processing of run of mine (“ROM”) material. The operation was discontinued in April with the contractor completing rehabilitation work and ongoing equipment demobilization. The Bluedust contract with will be formally terminated following completion of demobilization of their equipment and an audit of any outstanding reclamation. Total diamond sales from 1 February to 19 April 2022, as per the terms of the Bluedust contract, are summarized in the following table and no unsold diamonds remain in inventory.

Period Total Carats

Sold Total Number of

Diamonds Average USD / carat 1 February to 19 April 2022 89.94 55 1,242

Since the acquisition of ASM by the Company, the Oena Diamond Mine has produced the following:

Total Carats

Sold Total Number of

Diamonds Average Diamond

Size (carats) Average USD / carat Approx. Total Sales

(USD) July 2015 to April 2022 7,967 3,958 2.01 1,612 $12,850,000

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

