The Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $ 10.90 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period

87% during the forecast period. Our report on human resource outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of human resource outsourcing, growing demand for neo-sourcing, and the need to improve the HR value chain.

The human resource outsourcing market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The human resource outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By Service

• PO

• BAO

• MPHRO

• RPO

• LSO



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in adoption of recruitment analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the human resource outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the adoption of multi-country PO models and the emergence of cloud-based solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on human resource outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Human resource outsourcing market sizing

• Human resource outsourcing market forecast

• Human resource outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human resource outsourcing market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Capita Plc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CGI Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., General Outsourcing Co Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Manpower Group, MHR, Randstad Holding NV, Wipro Ltd., Zalaris ASA., Aon Plc, and UKG Inc. Also, the human resource outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

