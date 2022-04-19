The Global Healthcare Information Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 136.04 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Information Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02357797/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare information systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for EHR solutions, growing digitization of healthcare industry, and rising prevalence of fatal diseases.

The healthcare information systems market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The healthcare information systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Revenue cycle management

• Hospital information systems

• Medical imaging information systems

• Pharmacy information systems

• Laboratory information systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing number of mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare information systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of connected devices and technologies and the launch of new HIS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on healthcare information systems market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare information systems market sizing

• Healthcare information systems market forecast

• Healthcare information systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare information systems market vendors that include 3M Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Asteres Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Azalea Health Innovations Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dedalus Italia SpA, ec2 Software Solutions, Epic Systems Corp., Fusion, General Electric Co., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and WRS Health. Also, the healthcare information systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



