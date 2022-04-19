Find Addiction Rehabs Offers Comprehensive Guide to Al Anon Family Groups and Alateen

Boca Raton, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida -

Find Addiction Rehabs (FAR), which is a company based in Boca Raton, FL that provides valuable resources on addiction rehab, has recently released info on what is Al Anon and a comprehensive guide to Al Anon Family Groups and Alateen. They have also presented a complete survey of options to provide support for people affected by alcoholism and addiction. They have also provided an in-depth coverage of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) that provides job protection for qualifying medical issues with many US employers. This guide covers the use of FMLA for rehabilitation plus the criteria and means of applying successfully. And lastly, the provide valuable information on the Flight Attendant Drug and Alcohol Program (FADAP) that shows how flight attendants can have access to specialized care and treatment for any kind of addiction.

Al Anon was originally created in alignment with the 12 step approach to addiction recovery that was typically used by organizations such as Alcoholics Anonymous that often stress the value of surrendering control to a Higher Power to achieve sobriety. Nevertheless, Al Anon is a self-defined spiritual fellowship rather than a religious organization. In fact, this organization tries to avoid sticking to any particular religious doctrine and is open to all kinds of faith, even to those who have no religion.

For the family members of people who are struggling with addiction, there is the Al Anon Family Groups to provide a way for them to meet and connect with other people who are having the same experiences. This is because addiction is a very personal disease and can affect those exposed to it in a variety of ways. The Al Anon Family Group is made up of individuals who chose to create a support group. Members are people who have been affected by a loved one’s drinking habits and may even include those who have loved ones who struggled with alcoholism in the past but no longer at the present time. There are no dues or fees to be collected from members although donations are encouraged and accepted. There is also Alateen, which is an extension of Al-Anon Family Groups. It is a fellowship for young people affected by a loved one’s drinking.

With regards to FMLA for rehab, the law allows eligible employees under a covered employer to file a leave of absence in case of a particular family or medical emergency. While the employees don’t get paid during their leave of absence, the FMLA makes sure that they can handle a crisis while still getting health insurance coverage and not having to worry about losing their job. In addition to other reasons for qualifying for FMLA leave, employees can also qualify when they are struggling with a serious health condition, which may impair their ability to perform the vital functions of their job. Substance use disorder does qualify for unpaid leave available under the FMLA.

Find Addiction Rehabs was established with the goal of providing the best possible information resource for those who want to know about addiction treatment either for themselves or for their loved ones. The site’s content is made up of expert articles and guest blogs, which means that it is not the usual directory of treatment centers like other websites. Instead, it provides a single information resource on addiction disorders and behaviors and the most advanced approaches to treatment to allow people to being their journey towards recovery.

Another important article they have recently added offers information on what is FADAP, which is dedicated to offering help to flight attendants in understanding substance abuse and overcoming it. FADAP is associated with various 12 Step recovery resources, such as: Wings of Sobriety, Alcoholics Anonymous, Al Anon for Flight Attendants, Narcotics Anonymous, and Electronic Alcoholics Anonymous. In addition, flight attendants who are struggling with substance abuse can also get more immersive support via a drug and/or alcohol program conference that is supported by FADAP.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LV0p208TW8E

People who would like to know more about addiction and the different addiction treatment centers available in their particular state, including info on resources available for families of people suffering from alcoholism can check out the Find Addiction Rehabs website or contact them through the telephone.

###

For more information about Find Addiction Rehabs, contact the company here:



Find Addiction Rehabs

Hotline Representative

877-790-6751

Find Addiction Rehabs

2499 Glades Rd

Suite 311B

Boca Raton, FL 33431