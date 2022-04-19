The Global Email Security Market is expected to grow by $ 2.65 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Email Security Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02900500/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in employee mobility, availability of converged security solutions, and growing regulatory compliance requirements.

The email security market analysis includes application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The email security market is segmented as below:

By Application

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Product

• Products

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the email security market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for integrated security suites, and mobile devices supporting email security solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the email security market covers the following areas:

• Email security market sizing

• Email security market forecast

• Email security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading email security market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corp., Fortinet Inc., Fusion Connect Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, Sophos Ltd., Trellix, Trend Micro Inc., and Trustifi LLC. Also, the email security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

