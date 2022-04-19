SIPPIO Partners With Microsoft for Operator Connect Accelerator

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIPPIO, a world-leading voice enablement platform has today announced it is becoming a provider for Microsoft's Operator Connect Accelerator program. Operators and carriers worldwide will be able to white label SIPPIO's global platform and network to power their own Operator Connect service, bringing PSTN calling directly into Microsoft Teams.

Operator Connect was launched by Microsoft in 2021 to allow customers to make and receive calls in Microsoft Teams via their existing PSTN provider. Customers get to experience a modern calling experience in Teams, including number, call queue and auto attendant administration, while relying on the infrastructure and support of their Operator.

Since its inception, SIPPIO has been at the forefront of cloud telephony, building a robust global voice platform native to Microsoft Azure that's hyper-scalable, resilient, and secure. Working exclusively with the channel, SIPPIO gives carriers the ability to enhance their offering and augment their services in new markets and territories; alongside a powerful toolkit to automate and manage everything from quoting to sales, migrations, and activations.

By partnering with SIPPIO for Operator Connect Accelerator, operators and carriers will be able to create an Operator Connect service without having to build and maintain advanced and expensive infrastructure. Time to market is greatly reduced from months to hours, on a tried and tested global platform. SIPPIO's vision is perfectly aligned with Microsoft, and the two have worked closely together for over twelve months in preparation for the launch.

"As an Operator Connect Accelerator, SIPPIO will expedite the journey to Operator Connect," says Dawn-Marie Elder, COO and General Manager at SIPPIO. "Operators and carriers can focus immediately on selling their solutions, backed by a proven platform that's ready for consumption. With no code, no build, and no maintenance - operators will be ready to improve their customer experience from day one."

"By leveraging the Operator Connect Accelerator program, operators and carriers are able to bring their services into Microsoft much faster than before," says Taimoor Husain, Global Strategy Lead, Enterprise Communications at Microsoft. "SIPPIO enables operators to respond to customers' growing demand for a more seamless calling experience by rapidly bringing voice into Teams via Operator Connect."

For more information, visit: https://sippio.io/microsoft-operator-connect-accelerator

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is the world's leading voice enablement platform, the easiest and fastest way for resellers and carriers to bring PSTN calling into Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone. Available in over 74 countries, organizations across the globe rely on SIPPIO to keep their people connected. With flexible subscription plans, SIPPIO deploys in minutes and ensures a reliable, secure, compliant, and redundant voice solution.

Media Contact

Prolific PR

sippio@prolificpr.com

+44 161 806 0220

Related Images











Image 1: SIPPIO enables voice in Microsoft Teams









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment