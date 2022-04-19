The Ceramic Tiles Market is expected to grow by $ 1.86 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Tiles Market in GCC 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034145/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ceramic tiles market in GCC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding construction sector, rise in the number of HNWIs, and rising imports of ceramic tiles.

The ceramic tiles market in GCC analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The ceramic tiles market in GCC is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ceramic floor tiles

• Ceramic wall tiles

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Qatar

• Kuwait

• Rest of the Middle East



This study identifies the online retailing of tiles as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic tiles market growth in GCC during the next few years. Also, the evolution of smart tiles and an increase in the demand for 3D tiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ceramic tiles market in GCC covers the following areas:

• Ceramic tiles market sizing

• Ceramic tiles market forecast

• Ceramic tiles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ceramic tiles market vendors in GCC that include Arabian Tile Co Ltd., AI Anwar CERAMICS Tile Co SAOG, Al Khaleej Ceramics, Al Maha Ceramics., Al-Omran Group, Focus Technology Co. Ltd., Future Ceramics, GranitiFiandre S.p.A., Grespania SA, GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI SpA, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mosa Holding BV, NI Cermaics, Norcros Plc, PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, Porcellan, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Riyadh Ceramics, Saudi Ceramic Co., Seedal Ceramics, ARABIAN-CERAMICS.COM, and Jaquar Middle East. Also, the ceramic tiles market in GCC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

