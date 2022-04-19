DSM: Confirmation re Investment Policy

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
19 April 2022
Confirmation re Investment Policy
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) has recently received shareholder enquiries as to the extent to which it can or will invest in other closed-ended funds. The Board of the Company confirms that it is the Company’s policy not to invest in other closed-ended investment funds and that it holds no such investments in its portfolio.
Enquiries:
Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary
020 7630 4333