DSM: Confirmation re Investment Policy

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

19 April 2022

Confirmation re Investment Policy



Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) has recently received shareholder enquiries as to the extent to which it can or will invest in other closed-ended funds. The Board of the Company confirms that it is the Company’s policy not to invest in other closed-ended investment funds and that it holds no such investments in its portfolio.

Enquiries:

Grant Whitehouse

Downing LLP

Company Secretary

020 7630 4333