DSM: Confirmation re Investment Policy

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
19 April 2022
Confirmation re Investment Policy

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) has recently received shareholder enquiries as to the extent to which it can or will invest in other closed-ended funds. The Board of the Company confirms that it is the Company’s policy not to invest in other closed-ended investment funds and that it holds no such investments in its portfolio.

Enquiries:
Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary                                                                                                         
020 7630 4333