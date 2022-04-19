The Global Endoscopy Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 12.32 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endoscopy Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034169/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the endoscopy devices market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing volume of endoscopy procedures coupled with the growing target population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing demand for video endoscopy systems.

The endoscopy devices market analysis includes application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The endoscopy devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Laparoscopy

• GI

• Others



By Product

• Endoscopy

• Accessories and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the high growth potential in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the endoscopy devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of capsule endoscopy, and the emergence of single-use endoscopes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the endoscopy devices market covers the following areas:

• Endoscopy devises market sizing

• Endoscopy devises market forecast

• Endoscopy devises market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endoscopy devices market vendors that include Arthrex Inc., asap endoscopic products GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Ecleris, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., G.I. View Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Endoscopy, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Schindler Holding Ltd. Also, the endoscopy devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034169/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________