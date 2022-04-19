Casino Group: Availability of preparatory documents for the AGM of 10 May 2022

English French

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

A French société anonyme (joint-stock company) with share capital of €165,892,131.90

Registered office: 1, Cours Antoine Guichard

42000 Saint-Etienne, France

Registered with the Saint-Etienne Trade and Companies Registry

Availability of preparatory documents

for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting

of 10 May 2022

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on first call, on Tuesday 10 May 2022 at 10 am (CET) at Maison de la Chimie - 28 bis, rue Saint-Dominique - 75007 PARIS.

Information and documents pertaining to this Meeting will be available to shareholders under the conditions laid down by applicable law and regulations. They may be consulted online and downloaded directly from the Company’s website, at http://www.groupe-casino.fr/en , in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section, where they can be found chiefly in the following documents:

Annual General Meeting documents: Preliminary Notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 1st April 2022; Notice of Meeting, including in particular the agenda, the presentation of the resolutions and the text of the resolutions; Voting and Proxy Form ; Number of outstanding shares and voting rights at 1st April 2022.

2021 Universal Registration Document (in French).

All of these documents may also be consulted by shareholders at the Company’s registered office (1, Cours Antoine Guichard - 42000 Saint-Etienne) or be obtained free of charge by submitting a request to BNP Paribas Securities Services – CTO, Service Assemblées - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 PANTIN Cedex.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in the newspaper “L’Essor - Affiches” on 22 April 2022.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live, on an audio feed, in French and in English, on Company’s website www.groupe-casino.fr . A rebroadcast will also be available online subsequently on Company’s website.

Depending on the evolving health situation associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and the possible amendments to rules for holding and taking decisions at General Meetings of shareholders, the terms and conditions for holding the Annual General Meeting of the Company referred to above may be modified accordingly

Shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the Company's website, www.groupe-casino.fr/en, in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders' Meeting section, where all of the information concerning the methods of participating in the Meeting will be made available to them.

Saint-Etienne, 19 April 2022

