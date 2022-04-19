Elevator Row: GrainHenge Whisky’s Second Release Comes with a Story

[Releases will be in limited small batches]



To order a bottle, ensure to be on the GrainHenge mailing list, visit the GrainHenge website to sign up

RED DEER, Alberta, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrainHenge Whisky’s second release is a whisky with an honourable tale. The spirit of Francis the Pig continues to live on with our newest release, Elevator Row Single Malt Whisky.



In the summer of 1990, a spirited little pig escaped from C/A Meats Abattoir, located at the south end of Elevator Row in Red Deer, Alberta. Red Deer started as an agricultural centre, and Elevator Row featured a number of grain elevators from every major grain company in Alberta. Farmers would bring their grain to one of the different company’s elevators to get weighed, before it was shipped by train to Vancouver. The abattoir located near the old 45th street overpass is a stone’s throw from the present day location of Troubled Monk, home of GrainHenge Whisky. It was here that the little pig known as KH27, escaped his deadly fate, by clearing a 1.2 metre wall made out of 4 X 8 plywood sheets, and ran south to the woods along the bike trails east of West Park, west of Red Deer Regional Hospital. News about the pesky pig on the run began to swirl. The name “Francis” stuck in honour of St. Francis of

Assisi, Patron Saint of Animals, or maybe after Sir Francis Bacon, English philosopher, scientist and author; the debate on which abounds. A fugitive for 5 months, Francis the Pig became a local legend amongst residents and beyond. Concerned school children wrote pleas to save Francis from slaughter, residents spotted him rummaging through garbage and battling off coyotes, and he was able to outsmart trackers. He travelled the urban woods of West Park, to the rural area of Woodland Hills before he was finally captured.

Elevator Row’s flavour profile is informed from the malty backbone of our pale ale, Pesky Pig, named after the same little piggy that never went to market. This 43 month old, cask strength whisky lets the speciality malt of Pesky Pig rise to fame and shine. When head distiller, Garret Haynes, rewrote this recipe for distillation, he used Pesky Pig’s mash bill for inspiration, tripling the speciality dark munich malt so notes of golden raisin, and dried fruits would sing in the finished spirit.

The malt in our pale ale, and the little pig who escaped slaughter, both ascend from the background and make their way to the forefront in this tale. For all the unsung heroes who deserve the spotlight, this whisky’s for you.

Tasting notes: Elevator Row Cask Strength Whisky (58.2% ABV)

$100 + tax CDN

Nose: Golden Raisin and dried fruit with brown sugar, malted barley, and a mix of oak and caramels.

Palate: Brimming with warmth, dried fruits, vanilla, caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, and nutty flavours. Hints of Christmas Cake.

Finish: Smooth, and slightly sweet with lingering fruit and baking spice.

About GrainHenge Whisky

GrainHenge celebrates the mysterious synergies that are created when people and ingredients are brought together with curiosity and consideration. These synergies include our connection to the prairies and the people who live and work upon them, and the rich textures of ingredients that go into every bottle of our small batch releases.

The name GrainHenge symbolises Alberta’s rich history of grain elevators, mills and abandoned wood structures that are iconic symbols of the prairies. These monuments that now inspire awe, once motivated gatherings and ceremonies, much like an ancient henge, full of mystery and folklore. It is the bringing together of experience and unique ingredients that produces something more incredible in the whole that continues to intrigue us. It is the grand sum of it all that can’t be explained; it must be experienced and enjoyed.

GrainHenge Whisky comes together slowly, naturally, and deliberately over a period of many years. Our knowledge of the elements: the pillars of grain, wood, water and time informs our next step. This journey to create craft beverages worth sharing has given us the ability to think in new ways. Our ingredient selection and recipe making is informed by our craft beer roots, and our endless imaginations continue to propel us forward.

Join us on our craft whisky journey, and we will reward you with exciting Canadian made whisky.