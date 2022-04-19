Pesticides Market Report: Prices, Suppliers and Forecast – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, Dow AgroScinces, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Dupont, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, United Phosphorus Ltd., Monsanto, Corteva Agriscience Inc, Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals Co., Insecticides India Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Bharat Rasayan Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Meghmani Organics Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., Fuhua Group



NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Pesticides - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Pesticides Market Statistics

Imports $12,811.3 Million USD Exports $17,203.4 Million USD Top Importers France, Germany, Spain Top Exporters France, Germany, Belgium

The EU pesticide market shrank slightly to $13.5B in 2021, waning by -2.4% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% over the period from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Pesticides Consumption by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of pesticide consumption in 2021 were France (573K tonnes), Germany (343K tonnes) and Italy (154K tonnes), with a combined 54% share of total consumption. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of pesticide consumption, amongst the key consuming countries, was attained by France, while pesticide consumption for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, France ($2.9B), Germany ($2.6B) and the Netherlands ($1.2B) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, with a combined 49% share of the total market. Spain, Italy, Poland, Romania, Denmark, Greece, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and Portugal lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 38%.

EU Pesticides Production

In 2021, after six years of growth, there was significant decline in production of pesticides, when its volume decreased by -7.9% to 2.4M tonnes. The total production indicated moderate growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.0% over the last fourteen-year period.

In value terms, pesticide production dropped to $12.8B in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +2.3% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years.

Production by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of pesticide production in 2021 were France (657K tonnes), Germany (622K tonnes) and Belgium (308K tonnes), together accounting for 65% of total production.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in France, while pesticide production for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Pesticides Exports

After two years of growth, overseas shipments of pesticides decreased by -4.4% to 2.2M tonnes in 2021. Total exports indicated a temperate expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.6% over the last fourteen years.

In value terms, pesticide exports expanded remarkably to $17.2B in 2021. Total exports indicated a perceptible increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.6% over the last fourteen years.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (487K tonnes), Belgium (399K tonnes) and France (366K tonnes) was the key exporter of pesticides in the European Union, constituting 57% of total supplies. Spain (222K tonnes) held a 10% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by the Netherlands (7.8%) and Italy (4.6%). Poland (72K tonnes), Hungary (66K tonnes), Austria (58K tonnes), Ireland (52K tonnes), Denmark (41K tonnes) and the Czech Republic (35K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, France ($4.6B), Germany ($3.9B) and Belgium ($2B) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 61% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Ireland and the Czech Republic, which together accounted for a further 34%.

Among the main exporting countries, Poland recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The pesticide export price in the European Union stood at $7,816 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 11% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Hungary ($12,705 per tonne), while the Czech Republic ($4,163 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Poland, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Pesticides Imports

In 2021, the volume of pesticides imported in the European Union reduced to 1.7M tonnes, which is down by -5.7% on the year before. Total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.9% over the last fourteen-year period.

In value terms, pesticide imports rose slightly to $12.8B in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +3.4% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

France (281K tonnes), Germany (209K tonnes), Belgium (169K tonnes), Italy (149K tonnes), Spain (131K tonnes), the Netherlands (116K tonnes) and Poland (104K tonnes) represented roughly 67% of total imports of pesticides in 2021. Hungary (66K tonnes), Denmark (64K tonnes), Romania (58K tonnes), Greece (47K tonnes), Portugal (46K tonnes) and Austria (45K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, France ($2B), Germany ($1.7B) and Spain ($1.1B) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising 38% of total purchases. These countries were followed by Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Hungary, Denmark, Greece, Austria and Portugal, which together accounted for a further 48%.

Romania saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The pesticide import price in the European Union stood at $7,418 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 9% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Romania ($10,194 per tonne), while Portugal ($5,194 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Romania, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

