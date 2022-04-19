MANUTAN GROUP H1 2021/2022 Turnover / Record half-year Turnover of €439.7 million, an increase of +9.6% at constant exchange rates and days

MANUTAN GROUP

H1 2021/2022 Turnover
Record half-year Turnover of €439.7 million, an increase of +9.6% at constant exchange rates and days


thousands		Turnover at the end of March 2022Turnover at the end of March 2021Q2 2022Q2 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021
Total Turnover439 696393 371214 099181 264225 596212 107

During Q2 2021/2022, Manutan Group continues its growth over the same quarter of the previous financial year with an increase of +18.1%, including a currency effect of +1.0% and +2.0% day effect (+15.1% at constant exchange rates and days, no scope effect). Turnover amounted to 214.1 million euros against 181.3 million euros for the second quarter of the previous financial year. As a reminder, in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the Group's activity had been impacted by the cyber-attack of which the Group had been the target in February 2021.

Overall, in the first half of 2021/2022, the Manutan Group's turnover increased by +11.8% compared to H1 2020/2021, including a +1.0% currency effect and a day effect of +1.1% (+9.6% at constant exchange rates and days, no scope effect). It stood at €439.7 million as of March 31st, 2022, compared to €393.4 million as of March 31st, 2021.

In terms of its operational areas , the Group's situation is as follows: 

€ thousandsH1 2022H1 2021Q2 2022Q2 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021
Enterprises357 382310 347182 265150 535175 118159 812
South168 194146 57385 98469 47382 21077 099
Centre90 60577 54446 28538 64544 32038 899
West62 95856 22432 23528 06230 72328 162
North21 37118 59310 6808 98210 6909 611
Est14 25411 4147 0805 3737 1746 041
Local Authorities82 31483 02431 83530 72950 47952 295
South82 31483 02431 83530 72950 47952 295
TOTAL439 696393 371214 099181 264225 596212 107


At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days1st
Quarter		2nd
Quarter		3rd
Quarter		4th
Quarter		Exercise
Enterprises8.1%17.9%  12.8%
South6.5%21.9%  13.8%
Centre13.8%16.3%  15.1%
West2.3%9.4%  5.8%
North5.9%17.7%  11.6%
Est21.0%22.2%  21.3%
Local Authorities-3.9%1.3%  -2.5%
South-3.9%1.3%  -2.5%
TOTAL5.1%15.1%  9.6%

Second-quarter growth was driven by all of the Group's divisions and operating areas.

The Group has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the start-up ZACK, with the ambition of putting the circular economy at the heart of its business model and a stronger desire to become a key player in the circular economy in BtoB. Zack will be taken into account in the Group's results in the second half of the 2021/2022 financial year.

For the rest of the financial year, the Group will continue to implement its development strategy while maintaining its medium-term investment plan. And will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.
With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

www.manutan.com

Next publication:
Publication of results for the H1 2021/2022 on May 24th, 2022
(after market closure)

