Gonesse, April 19th 2022

MANUTAN GROUP

H1 2021/2022 Turnover

Record half-year Turnover of €439.7 million, an increase of +9.6% at constant exchange rates and days

€

thousands Turnover at the end of March 2022 Turnover at the end of March 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Total Turnover 439 696 393 371 214 099 181 264 225 596 212 107

During Q2 2021/2022, Manutan Group continues its growth over the same quarter of the previous financial year with an increase of +18.1%, including a currency effect of +1.0% and +2.0% day effect (+15.1% at constant exchange rates and days, no scope effect). Turnover amounted to 214.1 million euros against 181.3 million euros for the second quarter of the previous financial year. As a reminder, in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the Group's activity had been impacted by the cyber-attack of which the Group had been the target in February 2021.

Overall, in the first half of 2021/2022, the Manutan Group's turnover increased by +11.8% compared to H1 2020/2021, including a +1.0% currency effect and a day effect of +1.1% (+9.6% at constant exchange rates and days, no scope effect). It stood at €439.7 million as of March 31st, 2022, compared to €393.4 million as of March 31st, 2021.

In terms of its operational areas , the Group's situation is as follows:

€ thousands H1 2022 H1 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Enterprises 357 382 310 347 182 265 150 535 175 118 159 812 South 168 194 146 573 85 984 69 473 82 210 77 099 Centre 90 605 77 544 46 285 38 645 44 320 38 899 West 62 958 56 224 32 235 28 062 30 723 28 162 North 21 371 18 593 10 680 8 982 10 690 9 611 Est 14 254 11 414 7 080 5 373 7 174 6 041 Local Authorities 82 314 83 024 31 835 30 729 50 479 52 295 South 82 314 83 024 31 835 30 729 50 479 52 295 TOTAL 439 696 393 371 214 099 181 264 225 596 212 107





At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days 1st

Quarter 2nd

Quarter 3rd

Quarter 4th

Quarter Exercise Enterprises 8.1% 17.9% 12.8% South 6.5% 21.9% 13.8% Centre 13.8% 16.3% 15.1% West 2.3% 9.4% 5.8% North 5.9% 17.7% 11.6% Est 21.0% 22.2% 21.3% Local Authorities -3.9% 1.3% -2.5% South -3.9% 1.3% -2.5% TOTAL 5.1% 15.1% 9.6%

Second-quarter growth was driven by all of the Group's divisions and operating areas.

The Group has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the start-up ZACK, with the ambition of putting the circular economy at the heart of its business model and a stronger desire to become a key player in the circular economy in BtoB. Zack will be taken into account in the Group's results in the second half of the 2021/2022 financial year.

For the rest of the financial year, the Group will continue to implement its development strategy while maintaining its medium-term investment plan. And will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.

With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

Next publication:

Publication of results for the H1 2021/2022 on May 24th, 2022

(after market closure)

