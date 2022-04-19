Gonesse, April 19th 2022
MANUTAN GROUP
H1 2021/2022 Turnover
Record half-year Turnover of €439.7 million, an increase of +9.6% at constant exchange rates and days
|€
thousands
|Turnover at the end of March 2022
|Turnover at the end of March 2021
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2021
|Total Turnover
|439 696
|393 371
|214 099
|181 264
|225 596
|212 107
During Q2 2021/2022, Manutan Group continues its growth over the same quarter of the previous financial year with an increase of +18.1%, including a currency effect of +1.0% and +2.0% day effect (+15.1% at constant exchange rates and days, no scope effect). Turnover amounted to 214.1 million euros against 181.3 million euros for the second quarter of the previous financial year. As a reminder, in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the Group's activity had been impacted by the cyber-attack of which the Group had been the target in February 2021.
Overall, in the first half of 2021/2022, the Manutan Group's turnover increased by +11.8% compared to H1 2020/2021, including a +1.0% currency effect and a day effect of +1.1% (+9.6% at constant exchange rates and days, no scope effect). It stood at €439.7 million as of March 31st, 2022, compared to €393.4 million as of March 31st, 2021.
In terms of its operational areas , the Group's situation is as follows:
|€ thousands
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2021
|Enterprises
|357 382
|310 347
|182 265
|150 535
|175 118
|159 812
|South
|168 194
|146 573
|85 984
|69 473
|82 210
|77 099
|Centre
|90 605
|77 544
|46 285
|38 645
|44 320
|38 899
|West
|62 958
|56 224
|32 235
|28 062
|30 723
|28 162
|North
|21 371
|18 593
|10 680
|8 982
|10 690
|9 611
|Est
|14 254
|11 414
|7 080
|5 373
|7 174
|6 041
|Local Authorities
|82 314
|83 024
|31 835
|30 729
|50 479
|52 295
|South
|82 314
|83 024
|31 835
|30 729
|50 479
|52 295
|TOTAL
|439 696
|393 371
|214 099
|181 264
|225 596
|212 107
|At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days
|1st
Quarter
|2nd
Quarter
|3rd
Quarter
|4th
Quarter
|Exercise
|Enterprises
|8.1%
|17.9%
|12.8%
|South
|6.5%
|21.9%
|13.8%
|Centre
|13.8%
|16.3%
|15.1%
|West
|2.3%
|9.4%
|5.8%
|North
|5.9%
|17.7%
|11.6%
|Est
|21.0%
|22.2%
|21.3%
|Local Authorities
|-3.9%
|1.3%
|-2.5%
|South
|-3.9%
|1.3%
|-2.5%
|TOTAL
|5.1%
|15.1%
|9.6%
Second-quarter growth was driven by all of the Group's divisions and operating areas.
The Group has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the start-up ZACK, with the ambition of putting the circular economy at the heart of its business model and a stronger desire to become a key player in the circular economy in BtoB. Zack will be taken into account in the Group's results in the second half of the 2021/2022 financial year.
For the rest of the financial year, the Group will continue to implement its development strategy while maintaining its medium-term investment plan. And will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.
*********************
About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.
With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.
Next publication:
Publication of results for the H1 2021/2022 on May 24th, 2022
(after market closure)
Attachment