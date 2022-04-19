Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe Twice Named 'Best of Venice' Award Winner

VENICE, Fla., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living community Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe has been named a 2021 Best of Venice Award Winner in two categories, including "Best Assisted Living (Under 50 Beds)" and "Best Overall Assisted Living." Conducted annually by The Venice Gondolier Sun, the Best of Venice Awards are 100% citizen-voted and honor the area's top businesses in dozens of wide-ranging categories. In addition to the two category wins, Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe was named a finalist in two other categories, including "Best Assisted Living - Independent" and "Best Overall Retirement Community."

Originally opened in 2003, Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe is built amidst a charming, park-like setting just one block from East Venice Avenue and the Venice Commons shopping center. The community, which sits adjacent to the Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club property, offers Active Independent Living, Assisted Living and an exclusive, SHINE® Memory Care living option.

The continuum-of-care campus is home to 298 Active Independent Living, 31 Assisted Living and 12 SHINE® Memory Care suites and one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Residents also enjoy daily, chef-prepared meals and access to resort-quality amenities, including multiple dining venues; a heated outdoor pool; senior-specific health and fitness center; movie theater with digital surround sound; professional beauty salon and barbershop with spa services and much more.

In 2022, the community unveiled the results of a $3 million designer remodel, which imparted fresh aesthetics and delivered a host of enhancements to indoor and outdoor amenities spanning the community's more than 29,000 square feet of living and common areas.

"We are honored and excited to accept a pair of 2021 Best of Venice Awards for excellence in senior living," said Therese Williams, Executive Director of Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe. "With these awards being citizen-voted, it's the truest testament of all that the new aesthetics, amenities and experiences our team members are making possible each day are having the meaningful, positive impact we've envisioned in the lives of our residents."

Located at 1000 Aston Gardens Drive with accessibility from both East Venice Ave. and Jacaranda, Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe is one of six Aston Gardens communities owned and operated by Bonita Springs-based Discovery Senior Living. Aston Gardens is part of that company's national, multi-brand portfolio that includes 110 upscale senior living communities across 19 states. Discovery Design Concepts, the company's in-house design group, planned and executed Aston Gardens' recent remodel.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and today ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

