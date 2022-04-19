Entara CEO and President Pamela Diaz Named Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity by the Software Report

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara CEO and President Pamela Diaz was named by The Software Report as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity of 2022.

The Software Report's Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity list identifies women that have stepped up to new challenges and addressed cyber risks and vulnerabilities for their own organization, as well as for their clients. Awardees have implemented proactive strategies that support ongoing resilience to cyberattacks while allowing clients to act with agility and confidence. Each awardee demonstrates deep industry knowledge, takes innovative action, and understands the needs of their clients.

"I am honored to be recognized as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity," says Diaz. "As a leader at Entara, it is my responsibility to ensure not only the security of our systems, but our clients as well. One of our team's greatest strengths is that we are always learning and growing. Our curiosity and drive help us stay ahead of industry standards and develop innovative solutions for our clients."

Entara takes a security-first approach to providing cybersecurity and IT operations that are integrated with innovative IT solutions, and the firm works closely with security partners to deliver a complete security solution for clients. Additionally, due to our incident response experience, Entara is uniquely positioned to offer and deliver security services around prevention, resiliency and recovery.

Diaz is an experienced leader and has spent her career connecting organizations with the solutions and assets that their businesses need to thrive. As CEO and President of Entara, a security-focused eXtended Service Provider (XSP) recently named by CRN to the Security100 list, she encourages forward-thinking and strategic security solutions. She is also the Co-Founder of Forecheck, an automated incident management, remediation, and resilience platform built for ingesting incidents from security providers.

Diaz has over 25 years of experience working in the investment and asset management industry and is passionate about connecting with individuals who stretch to continuously improve our future and challenge the status quo. She is on the Board of Directors of Bounce Children's Foundation, an organization transforming the lives of chronically ill children and their families, and serves as the Chair of the Governance Committee. She is also very involved with the Female Integrator Mastermind (FIM), a peer-to-peer female mentoring group, and is on the Events Committee. Through FIM, she regularly presents about equality and female empowerment.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world's first eXtended Service Provider (XSP). We deliver exceptional, security-focused IT solutions for our clients, including IT managed services, security integration services, and breach remediation and recovery services. We're built from the ground up to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with our clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been formally recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® each year from 2017-2021, and we are consistently ranked by MSPmentor as a Top 200 Global IT Managed Services provider and Top 100 Global IT Security Managed Services Provider. For more information, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com.

