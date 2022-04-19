Versa Creative Adds Four Platinum and Two Gold AVA Awards to Its Collection

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several projects produced by Versa Creative earned recognition from the AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes excellence in digital creative, branding, and strategy for the planning, concept, direction, design, and development of digital communications. These six new awards mark the agency's fourth straight year of successful AVA Award entries and its 25th overall AVA Award or Honorable Mention.

The Houston-based agency earned platinum awards for its COVID-19 Digital Response and Integrated Marketing Campaign for Village Emergency Centers. To respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Versa Creative launched search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and social media campaigns to drive traffic and reach audiences in targeted locations. The campaign was highly successful, creating a 1,021% increase in "Book Now" forms completed from June to December and a million impressions on social media across 2021.

Versa Creative also won platinum awards in the Blog Series and Social Media Campaign categories. For the Harley-Davidson: Houston Harley Talk blog series, Versa gained over 68,000 views within nine months of launching the blog, earning 275 keywords ranking on the first page of Google. The social media brand awareness and follower campaign for Henry Fernandez Ministries was also a great success, garnering Bishop Henry Fernandez over 60,000 new followers on Facebook, 2.6 million impressions on Instagram, and 2.4 million ad reach on Twitter.

Additionally, the Versa team entered submissions for the Integrated Marketing Campaign category for Oakbend Medical Center and the Web Design category for Uscriptives, earning gold for both. Versa Creative completed a full website redesign for Uscriptives, improving call-to-action buttons, adding dynamic pop-ups prompting visitors to create an account, and implementing a new brand image designed to engage Uscriptives' target audience effectively. Across 2021, Uscriptives saw a 265% year-over-year increase in revenue following the website launch on Jan. 1, 2021.

The marketing professionals at Versa Creative custom-tailor strategies to each client's needs before executing data-driven campaigns that produce outstanding results. The founders and staff are incredibly honored to be recognized by the AVA Awards for the countless hours of hard work required to develop these projects and bring solid results to the agency's clients.

Versa Creative is an award-winning full-service creative marketing and advertising agency in Houston, Texas. Mary Shekari founded the agency with the mission of creating a versatile team that dreams boldly, creates with passion, and ignites solutions to tell company stories. For over 10 years, the agency has realized results for businesses across a diverse range of industries.

