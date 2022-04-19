Dassault Aviation: Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order backlog

English French

Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates

enters into the order backlog

(Saint-Cloud, France, April 19th, 2022) – Today, we received the first down payment of the contract for the acquisition of 80 Rafale by the United Arab Emirates.

Signed on December 3rd, 2021 in the presence of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this contract, by its exceptional scope, attests to Dassault Aviation's technological expertise and the Rafale's unique operational qualities. It also illustrates the strength of the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France.

This contract testifies to the historical and privileged relationship between Dassault Aviation and the United Arab Emirates Air Force & Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) since its creation and reaffirms the Emirates’ satisfaction with Dassault Aviation fighters as demonstrated by the modernization of the Mirage 2000-9.

"The Rafale shows, through its proven operational qualities and its export success, that it is today a real ‘game changer’ on the global geopolitical scene and an undisputed instrument for independence and sovereignty. Dassault Aviation is fully committed to supporting the United Arab Emirates in its sovereign power, its strategic challenges and its ambitious vision of the future", stated Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees. dassault-aviation.com

