New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Biolubricants Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026



Bio-based lubricants (Biolubricants) represent a `greener` alternative for the conventional lubricating oils that jeopardize the world`s ecological balance through noxious emissions. Biolubricants are increasingly being pursued for their promising potential to formulate economically sustainable and environmentally safer products. Biolubricants are poised to witness healthy growth once the economy recovers from COVID-19 driven by growing demand for renewable, natural, non-toxic non-polluting and sustainable lubricants. Growing environmental concerns would help bio-based lubricants make their way into high-demand and lucrative application areas in the automotive and industrial sectors. Advancements in the field of automobile engineering, particularly developments in engine design and operating efficiency, have also been driving considerable demand for biolubricants. Strict government regulations, particularly in North America and Europe, that discourage the use of synthetic and chemical-based lubricants is expected to act as a demand driver. Fast depleting crude oil reserves and quality of crude oil produce will also continue to drive demand for biolubricants.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biolubricants estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Vegetable Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Fats segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31% share of the global Biolubricants market. Vegetable base oil dominates market share, given its widespread use due to its attributes such as high viscosity index, increased shear stability, reduced volatility, increased lubricity, and higher biodegradability. Further, these oils provide improved technical performance and oxidative stability in comparison to animal fats.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $230.4 Million by 2026



The Biolubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$360.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.57% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$230.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$246.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Demand for biolubricants in the European region continues to remain high, driven by subsidies, tax breaks, and national as well as international labeling programs. Demand for bio-lubricants is high in the US, particularly for the hydraulic fluid application. Also, in 2018, three novel bio-based engine oils were approved by NASA. These new lubricants are used in five vehicles at the Armstrong Flight Research Center of NASA. In Asia-Pacific, the expansion of the power sector is expected to drive gains in the global market. Growing automotive ownership in Asia-Pacific, thanks to steady economic growth, rising employment levels, improving standard of living, increase in discretionary spends, and development of road infrastructure, particularly in fast growth countries such as China and India, is also driving the demand in the region.



By Application, Hydraulic Fluids Segment to Reach $884.6 Million by 2026



Hydraulic fluids are synthetic formulations specially designed to transmit the power in hydraulic machinery, which are predominantly used in mining, industrial, agricultural and marine sectors. Although, petroleum oils constitute the primary feedstock for producing hydraulic fluids, mounting concerns over the impact of petroleum oil based fluids on environment, is creating ample opportunities for bio based hydraulic fluids. In the global Hydraulic Fluids Application segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.54% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$558.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$815.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$60.7 Million by the year 2026.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions to Encourage Demand for

Biolubricants

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Sector: 2019

Global Industrial CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil Drives the Demand for

Biolubricants

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years

2010 through 2019

Increasing Focus on Biodegradable, Non-toxic, and Eco-Friendly

Products: A Strong Growth Driver

Stringent Environmental Regulations Stimulate the Market

Increasing Environmental Awareness Propels Biodegradable

Hydraulic Oils Demand

Projected Rise in Auto Sales & Vehicle Miles Boosts Market Demand

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the

United States for the Years 2010 through 2017

Average Age of Cars, Vans and Truck and Buses in the European

Union (EU-27) for the Years 2016 and 2018

Sales of New PCs in Select European Countries: 2012-2019

Sales of New PCs in Americas Region, including Canada, Mexico,

and United States of America: 2012-2019

Sales of New PCs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region, Including

Australia, China, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and

South Korea: 2012-2019

Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Select European Countries:

2012-2019

Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Americas Region: 2012-2019

Sales of CVs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region: 2012-2019

Biolubricants to Replace Hydrocarbon based Oils in Passenger Cars

Excellent Lubricity: A Key Scoring Point in Engines Powered by

ULSD Fuel

Increased Importance of Lubricants in Automotive Servicing

Augurs Well for Market Growth

Surging Demand for Low Viscosity Fluids to Benefit Biolubricants

Rising Concerns over Oil Related Water Pollution Bodes Well for

the Market

Increasing Demand for Biolubricants in the Marine Industry

Agriculture and Forest Machinery Benefits from Bio-Based Oils

Biolubricants Gain Prominence in Construction Machinery

Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth

Global Machine Tools Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown

of Demand by End-Use Industries

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Biolubricants



