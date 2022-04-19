New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442588/?utm_source=GNW

Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2026



Radiation therapy or radiotherapy has emerged as an integral part of treatment for cancer patients. By using high-energy radiation from sources such as X-rays, neutrons, protons, and gamma rays, radiotherapy kills cancer-affected tissues or prevents multiplication of cancer cells in the body. Growth in the global market continues to be driven by the constant increase in the number of cancer patients across the world and the increasing adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of cancer. Advancing cancer treatment technologies and increasing availability of reimbursement coverage for radiotherapy treatments is expected to favor market growth. Also driving growth is the steadily expanding elderly population and rising incidence of cancer in this age group. Reducing cost of treatment in several developed nations, and increasing government and private investments in research and development associated with cancer treatment are fostering growth in the global radiotherapy equipment market. The recent advancements and innovations in the radiation therapy space have led to the development of effective treatments, a good prognosis, and reduced side effects during the treatment. There are significant developments observed in the areas of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), nanotechnology, 4D imaging, particle therapy, which are further improving the radiotherapy treatments.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiation Therapy Equipment estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.5% share of the global Radiation Therapy Equipment market. The external beam radiation therapy involves transmission of radiation through a machine that is placed outside the body. Incidence of cancer cases, and increasing patient and physician awareness about procedures, ongoing improvement in diagnostic techniques, and availability of advanced diagnostic techniques are driving segment growth. Internal radiation therapy, also termed as brachytherapy, involves placing radioactive material or implant through a catheter, at the tumor site and at surrounding tissue. Growth in the segment is led primarily by the expanding pool of cancer patients.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $546.7 Million by 2026



The Radiation Therapy Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$546.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$583.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe represent the leading regional markets for radiotherapy equipment due largely to the presence of well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities and higher adoption of advanced radiation therapies for cancer treatment. In developing countries, growth will be driven by increasing incidence of cancer and the consequent growth in demand for cancer treatment techniques including radiation therapy.



Systemic Radiation Therapy Segment $401.7 Million by 2026



Systemic radiation therapy entails use of radioactive materials like iodine-131 or strontium-89 that travel through blood to eliminate cancerous cells. Systemic radiotherapy market is being driven by rapid changes in cancer treatment technologies and sustained increase in the number of cancer patients, worldwide. Growth is also being fueled by the technique`s growing application in areas such as bone metastasis, thyroid cancer, non-Hodgkin`s lymphoma and radio immunotherapy. In the global Systemic Radiation Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$349.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured) -

Accuray Incorporated

BrainLab AG

Elekta AB

GE Healthcare

Hitachi America, Ltd.

IBA Group

Nordion, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impacts Radiation Oncology Services

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Radiation Oncology Centers

Implement Workflow Changes

Potential Role for Radiation Therapy in Treatment of COVID-19

AI, Machine Learning & Other IT Technologies to Tackle

Pandemic-Led Cancer Backlogs

Potential Role of Low-Dose Radiation Therapy for COVID-19

Treatment

Low-Dose and Ultra-Low Dose Radiotherapy: Treatment Modality

for COVID-19-Related Pneumonia?

Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical

Treatment Option for Cancer Patients

Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Utilization Rate (%) of Radiation Therapy by Type of Cancer

Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Breakdown of Revenues

(in %) by Leading Players for 2020

Gross Order Value (in $ Million) of Select Companies in the

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market: 2020

LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta

Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Installed Base by Leading Players for 2019

Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market: Percentage

Breakdown of New Orders by Leading Players for 2019

IBA: The Predominant Player in Proton Therapy Equipment Market

Global Proton Therapy Market Breakdown by Number of PT Rooms:

(in %) by Leading Players: As of H1 2020

Treatment Planning Systems Market

Global Treatment Planning Systems Market Share Breakdown of

Sales (in %) by Leading Players for 2020

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Radiation Therapy Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related

Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2020

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2020

Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy Drives Market

Projected Need for Radiation Oncology Centers, Radiation

Oncologists, Medical Physicists and Radiation Technologists by

the Year 2035

Percentage of Cancer Patients Treated with Radiotherapy in

Select Countries

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: The Largest Product Category

Linear Accelerator (LINAC): A Vital Constituent of EBRT

LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment

MRI-LINACs Revolutionizes Cancer Care

Penetration of LINACs Worldwide: Number of LINACs Per Million

Population in Select Countries for 2019

Proton Therapy Revolutionizes Radiation Therapy Space

Global Proton Therapy Market by Region/Country (in %) for 2020

Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT): The Future of Proton

Therapy

High Cost: A Barrier to Adoption

Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment: A Small Yet Growing Market

Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment: Overview

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Equipment Help

Hospitals Improve Outcomes

Stereotactic Radio Surgery Treatment Gaining Traction

Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance

Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Grows in Prominence

Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Stable Growth

Outlook

Oncology Information Systems (OIS): Assisting Management of

Complex and Advanced Radiation Therapies

Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs

Advancing Radiation Therapy Raises Importance of Treatment

Planning Systems

Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning

Platforms

Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Poised for Growth

Innovative Therapies Revolutionize Radiation Treatment

Flash Radiation Therapy: Future Trend

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

Technological Innovations Spur Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy

Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes

Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech

Equipment

Personalized Radiation Therapy: The Way Forward

Promising Role of Brachytherapy Device and Intensity-Modulated

Radiation for Eye Cancer Treatment

Select Innovations in Radiation Therapy Space

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Radiotherapy

Treatment

Select Uses of AI in Radiation Therapy Devices

Technology-driven Research for Development in Radiotherapy

Refurbished Radiation Therapy Equipment: Changing with the Times

Expanding Aging Population at High Risk of Cancer to Benefit

Market Expansion

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Challenges Confronting Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Radiation Therapy: Product Overview

Types of Radiation Therapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy

Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy

Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)

Other Forms of Radiation Therapy

Linear Accelerators (LINACs)

Radiation Therapy Simulator

Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation

Therapy

Radiotherapy Accessories

Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices

Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices

Field-Shaping Devices

Dose-Modifying Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

External Beam Radiation Therapy by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for External Beam Radiation

Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for External Beam Radiation

Therapy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internal Radiation Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Internal Radiation Therapy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Radiation

Therapy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Systemic Radiation Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Systemic Radiation Therapy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Systemic Radiation

Therapy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

United States: The Prime Market for Radiation Therapy Equipment

Radiation Therapy in the US: An Overview

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Shift towards Non-Invasive

Procedures Widens Market Prospects

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender and

Affected Site for 2021

Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by Gender

and Body Site for 2021

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by State for 2021

Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by State

for 2021

Rising Spending on Cancer Care

Cost of Cancer Care in the US: Lifetime Healthcare Spending

(in $) by Cancer Type

Replacements Drive Unit Installations

Innovations Propel Market Growth

External Radiation Therapy: The Most Common Type of RT

Treatment for Cancer

Proton Therapy Gaining Traction in Cancer Care

IMRT: Enabling Precise Treatments for Specific Cancers

Systemic Radiotherapy Market: High Therapy Costs Limit Growth

Opportunities

Treatment Planning Software Holds Prominence

Reimbursement Rates for Cancer Treatment with Radiation

Indicate Notable Disparity among States

Oncology Care Model to Improve Quality and Reduce Financial

Toxicity of Cancer Care

Competition

US Radiotherapy Equipment Market Breakdown by Leading Players:

2020

US Proton Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown of Installed

Base by Company: 2020

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation

Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Number of New Cancer Cases by Cancer Type in Canada: 2020

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal

Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Cancer Related Incidence and Deaths in Japan: 2020

Competition

Japanese LINACs Market Breakdown by Competitor (in %) for 2020

Japanese Proton Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown of

Leading Players: 2020

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation

Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Number of New Cancer Cases for Both Sexes by Cancer Type for 2020

Competition

Chinese Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Breakdown by Leading

Companies: 2020

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation

Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Rising Cancer Incidence Sustains Growth in Radiation Therapy

Equipment Market

Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe: 2012, 2018, and 2025

Number of Radiotherapy Centers by Type in Select European

Countries

Competition

EMEA Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by Leading Players for

2020

European Proton Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown (in %)

by Competitors: 2020

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal

Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal

Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal

Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation

Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Market Overview

Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in the UK:

2018

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment by

Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation

Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation

Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Radiation Therapy Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation

Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal

Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and

Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radiation Therapy Equipment by Type - External Beam

Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy and Systemic

Radiation Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radiation Therapy

Equipment by Type - External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal

Radiation Therapy and Systemic Radiation Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation

Therapy Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy

and Systemic Radiation Therapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radiation Therapy Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radiation Therapy



