Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2026
Radiation therapy or radiotherapy has emerged as an integral part of treatment for cancer patients. By using high-energy radiation from sources such as X-rays, neutrons, protons, and gamma rays, radiotherapy kills cancer-affected tissues or prevents multiplication of cancer cells in the body. Growth in the global market continues to be driven by the constant increase in the number of cancer patients across the world and the increasing adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of cancer. Advancing cancer treatment technologies and increasing availability of reimbursement coverage for radiotherapy treatments is expected to favor market growth. Also driving growth is the steadily expanding elderly population and rising incidence of cancer in this age group. Reducing cost of treatment in several developed nations, and increasing government and private investments in research and development associated with cancer treatment are fostering growth in the global radiotherapy equipment market. The recent advancements and innovations in the radiation therapy space have led to the development of effective treatments, a good prognosis, and reduced side effects during the treatment. There are significant developments observed in the areas of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), nanotechnology, 4D imaging, particle therapy, which are further improving the radiotherapy treatments.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiation Therapy Equipment estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.5% share of the global Radiation Therapy Equipment market. The external beam radiation therapy involves transmission of radiation through a machine that is placed outside the body. Incidence of cancer cases, and increasing patient and physician awareness about procedures, ongoing improvement in diagnostic techniques, and availability of advanced diagnostic techniques are driving segment growth. Internal radiation therapy, also termed as brachytherapy, involves placing radioactive material or implant through a catheter, at the tumor site and at surrounding tissue. Growth in the segment is led primarily by the expanding pool of cancer patients.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $546.7 Million by 2026
The Radiation Therapy Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$546.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$583.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe represent the leading regional markets for radiotherapy equipment due largely to the presence of well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities and higher adoption of advanced radiation therapies for cancer treatment. In developing countries, growth will be driven by increasing incidence of cancer and the consequent growth in demand for cancer treatment techniques including radiation therapy.
Systemic Radiation Therapy Segment $401.7 Million by 2026
Systemic radiation therapy entails use of radioactive materials like iodine-131 or strontium-89 that travel through blood to eliminate cancerous cells. Systemic radiotherapy market is being driven by rapid changes in cancer treatment technologies and sustained increase in the number of cancer patients, worldwide. Growth is also being fueled by the technique`s growing application in areas such as bone metastasis, thyroid cancer, non-Hodgkin`s lymphoma and radio immunotherapy. In the global Systemic Radiation Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$349.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured) -
- Accuray Incorporated
- BrainLab AG
- Elekta AB
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi America, Ltd.
- IBA Group
- Nordion, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- RaySearch Laboratories AB
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impacts Radiation Oncology Services
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Radiation Oncology Centers
Implement Workflow Changes
Potential Role for Radiation Therapy in Treatment of COVID-19
AI, Machine Learning & Other IT Technologies to Tackle
Pandemic-Led Cancer Backlogs
Potential Role of Low-Dose Radiation Therapy for COVID-19
Treatment
Low-Dose and Ultra-Low Dose Radiotherapy: Treatment Modality
for COVID-19-Related Pneumonia?
Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical
Treatment Option for Cancer Patients
Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Utilization Rate (%) of Radiation Therapy by Type of Cancer
Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market
Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Breakdown of Revenues
(in %) by Leading Players for 2020
Gross Order Value (in $ Million) of Select Companies in the
Radiation Therapy Equipment Market: 2020
LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta
Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Installed Base by Leading Players for 2019
Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market: Percentage
Breakdown of New Orders by Leading Players for 2019
IBA: The Predominant Player in Proton Therapy Equipment Market
Global Proton Therapy Market Breakdown by Number of PT Rooms:
(in %) by Leading Players: As of H1 2020
Treatment Planning Systems Market
Global Treatment Planning Systems Market Share Breakdown of
Sales (in %) by Leading Players for 2020
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Radiation Therapy Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related
Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2020
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2020
Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy Drives Market
Projected Need for Radiation Oncology Centers, Radiation
Oncologists, Medical Physicists and Radiation Technologists by
the Year 2035
Percentage of Cancer Patients Treated with Radiotherapy in
Select Countries
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: The Largest Product Category
Linear Accelerator (LINAC): A Vital Constituent of EBRT
LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment
MRI-LINACs Revolutionizes Cancer Care
Penetration of LINACs Worldwide: Number of LINACs Per Million
Population in Select Countries for 2019
Proton Therapy Revolutionizes Radiation Therapy Space
Global Proton Therapy Market by Region/Country (in %) for 2020
Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT): The Future of Proton
Therapy
High Cost: A Barrier to Adoption
Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment: A Small Yet Growing Market
Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment: Overview
Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Equipment Help
Hospitals Improve Outcomes
Stereotactic Radio Surgery Treatment Gaining Traction
Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance
Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Grows in Prominence
Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Stable Growth
Outlook
Oncology Information Systems (OIS): Assisting Management of
Complex and Advanced Radiation Therapies
Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs
Advancing Radiation Therapy Raises Importance of Treatment
Planning Systems
Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning
Platforms
Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning
Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Poised for Growth
Innovative Therapies Revolutionize Radiation Treatment
Flash Radiation Therapy: Future Trend
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market
Technological Innovations Spur Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy
Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes
Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech
Equipment
Personalized Radiation Therapy: The Way Forward
Promising Role of Brachytherapy Device and Intensity-Modulated
Radiation for Eye Cancer Treatment
Select Innovations in Radiation Therapy Space
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Radiotherapy
Treatment
Select Uses of AI in Radiation Therapy Devices
Technology-driven Research for Development in Radiotherapy
Refurbished Radiation Therapy Equipment: Changing with the Times
Expanding Aging Population at High Risk of Cancer to Benefit
Market Expansion
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Challenges Confronting Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
Radiation Therapy: Product Overview
Types of Radiation Therapy
External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy
Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy
Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)
Other Forms of Radiation Therapy
Linear Accelerators (LINACs)
Radiation Therapy Simulator
Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation
Therapy
Radiotherapy Accessories
Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices
Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices
Field-Shaping Devices
Dose-Modifying Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
