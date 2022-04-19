New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Fiber Optics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442584/?utm_source=GNW
Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
In the medical world, fiber optics has been in use since the past several years in various surgical instruments and diagnostic devices due to their characteristics such that resistance to electromagnetic fields, chemical inertness, and non-toxic nature. The various application areas for fiber optics include dental hand systems, ophthalmic lasers, X-ray imaging, and surgical instrumentation, among others. The growing prominence of fiber optics technology in medical industry is attributed to the increasing demand for portable, miniature, and user-friendly devices that are capable of carrying out surgical as well as diagnostic procedures efficiently at cost effective prices. Major demographic trends, such as increasing population and expanding elderly population across the globe, are driving demand for quality healthcare. Against this backdrop, healthcare professionals are increasingly seeking advanced patient monitoring devices, particularly biomedical instrumentation for ensuring efficient diagnosis, patient monitoring, and treatment procedures. This pressing need has brought to fore the growing prominence of fiber optic technologies in medical devices for effective diagnoses, monitoring as well as treatment. Growth will also be fueled by the increasing application of biomedical sensing optical fiber. Rising use of small-scale disposable sensing catheters in minimally invasive surgeries is also expected to spur growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Fiber Optics estimated at US$958.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Pure Silica Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$623.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polycrystalline Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Medical Fiber Optics market. Silica fibers are the most widely used optical fibers in sensors and current medical applications make extensive use of high-quality silica optical fiber. The fiber core comprising of silica doped with germanium increase the refractive index. Polycrystalline Infrared (PIR) fiber are expected to find promising use in fiber-optic infrared sensors owing to key benefits of high flexibility, high transmittance on fingerprint region, low toxicity, low hydroscopic properties, and optimal core/clad design to reduce aging effect. As a key element of PIR fiber arthroscopy probe, it can be used in evaluation of articular cartilage, which enables early diagnosis degenerative joint diseases, for example, osteoarthritis.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $367.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $87.5 Million by 2026
The Medical Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.15% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$87.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$93.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The large share of the US in the market for medical fiber optics globally is due largely to advanced nature of medical infrastructure established in the region, along with rapid increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries and increased per capita spending on healthcare services. The presence of some of the leading medical organizations in the region also promotes use of fiber optics in medical applications. Europe, another major market for medical fiber optics, is poised to grow at a healthy rate owing to an aging population and rising number of minimally invasive procedures with application of medical fiber optics. Market growth is led by advancing healthcare facilities, and increasing use of endoscopes in healthcare settings. The region also benefits from supportive initiatives undertaken by governments to boost the medical fiber optics market. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is supported by advancing healthcare facilities and rising consumer awareness about sophisticated surgical techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical treatments. Rapid growth of medical tourism due to the relatively low cost of healthcare services offered in developing economies also presents growth potential for medical fiber optics market.
Polymer Optical Segment to Reach $313.9 Million by 2026
Polymer optical fiber exhibit unique material features such as high flexibility, higher elastic limits, high sensitivity for mechanical parameters, and impact resistance. These advantageous features meet the instrumentation requirements of numerous healthcare devices. In the global Polymer Optical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$213 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$285.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- biolitec AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Coherent, Inc.
- Nufern
- IPG Photonics Corporation
- LEONI AG
- Newport Corporation
- OFS Fitel, LLC
- Schott AG
- Sunoptic Technologies
- Timbercon, Inc.
- Trimedyne, Inc.
- Vitalcor, Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Disrupts Fiber Optic Supply Chain
Optic Fiber Sensors: Important Role in COVID-19 Detection
A Prelude to Medical Fiber Optics
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector
Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing
Nations Promise Future Growth
Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber
Optics
Global Endoscopy Systems Market: Breakdown of Annual Sales in
US$ Million by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 & 2025
Pure Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Medical Fiber Optics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for
Medical Fiber Optics
Fiber Optic Devices combined with Smartphones for Enhanced
Assistance to Physicians
Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in
Dentistry
Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular
Catheters
Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs
New Device Aids Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells
during Surgery
Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain
Structures
Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology
Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures
Researchers Develop Air-clad Imaging Fibers for Improving Usage
of Endoscopes
New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds
Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation
Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor
Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings
Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope
Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic
Fields
Optical Detection of Magnetic Fields
Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale
3D Microstructures
Low-power, Continuously Emitting Laser
Commercial Usage of Technique
Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method
Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy
Fiber Optic Thermometers:
Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical
Sensing Market
List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive
Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An
Overview
Select Companies Developing Optical Sensors for Medical
Applications
Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors
Select Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic
Technology
Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for
Dental Practices
Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to
Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists
Fiber Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical
Sector
Global Medical Laser Systems Market (in US$ Million) by
Geographic Region/Country for 2020 & 2024
Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical
Applications
Emergence of Single-Use disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New
Revenue Opportunities
Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors
for an Array of Applications
Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging
Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space
OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical
Fiber Optics Market
Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective
Illumination in Operating Rooms
Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product
Innovation
New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost-
Efficiencies
Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility
Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis
Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth
Nano-optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo
Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution
An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body
High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to
Cause Tissue Damage
Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber
Optic Technology
Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by
Geographic Region: 2019
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select
Countries: 2019
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
Rising Incidence of Cancer: A Major Growth Driver
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts
Market Prospects
Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market
for GI Endoscopy Devices
Diagnosed Gastrointestinal Prevalence (in %) by Select
Countries for 2019
Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels
Demand for Medical Fiber Optics
MEDICAL FIBER OPTIC APPLICATIONS: A CONCEPTUAL REVIEW
Fiberoptic Surgical Lights
Fiberoptic Dental Lights
Endoscopes
Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes
Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes
Endoscope Channels
Types of Fibers Used
Light Sources Used
Applications of Endoscopes
Fiber Optic Lasers
Optical Fibers: The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems
Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam
Delivery Systems
Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers
Fiber Optic Catheters
Fiber Optic Sensors
Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS)
Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers
Applications of Various Types of Sensors
Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors
Other Fiberoptic Products
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Medical Fiber Optics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Minimally-Invasive Endoscopes Demand to Drive Medical Fiber
Optics Market
Aging Baby Boomer Populace Spells Growth Opportunities
Aging Population in the US (2015, 2020 & 2025): 65 Years and
Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber
Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer
Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Medical Fiber Optics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Fiber Optics
Elderly (65 & Above Years) Population in Million in Japan for
the Years 2000-2050
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Medical Fiber Optics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Rising Demand for Endoscopy to Drive Growth in the Medical
Fiber Optics Market
Chinese Makers Benefiting from Laser Boom in Asia-Pacific
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Medical Fiber Optics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Expanding Elderly Population - Opportunity for Medical Fiber
Optics
Europe?s Aging Population - Country-wise Statistics of 65+
Population (in Thousands) for 2020
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Medical Fiber Optics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442584/?utm_source=GNW
