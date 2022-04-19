New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Fiber Optics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442584/?utm_source=GNW

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



In the medical world, fiber optics has been in use since the past several years in various surgical instruments and diagnostic devices due to their characteristics such that resistance to electromagnetic fields, chemical inertness, and non-toxic nature. The various application areas for fiber optics include dental hand systems, ophthalmic lasers, X-ray imaging, and surgical instrumentation, among others. The growing prominence of fiber optics technology in medical industry is attributed to the increasing demand for portable, miniature, and user-friendly devices that are capable of carrying out surgical as well as diagnostic procedures efficiently at cost effective prices. Major demographic trends, such as increasing population and expanding elderly population across the globe, are driving demand for quality healthcare. Against this backdrop, healthcare professionals are increasingly seeking advanced patient monitoring devices, particularly biomedical instrumentation for ensuring efficient diagnosis, patient monitoring, and treatment procedures. This pressing need has brought to fore the growing prominence of fiber optic technologies in medical devices for effective diagnoses, monitoring as well as treatment. Growth will also be fueled by the increasing application of biomedical sensing optical fiber. Rising use of small-scale disposable sensing catheters in minimally invasive surgeries is also expected to spur growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Fiber Optics estimated at US$958.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Pure Silica Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$623.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polycrystalline Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Medical Fiber Optics market. Silica fibers are the most widely used optical fibers in sensors and current medical applications make extensive use of high-quality silica optical fiber. The fiber core comprising of silica doped with germanium increase the refractive index. Polycrystalline Infrared (PIR) fiber are expected to find promising use in fiber-optic infrared sensors owing to key benefits of high flexibility, high transmittance on fingerprint region, low toxicity, low hydroscopic properties, and optimal core/clad design to reduce aging effect. As a key element of PIR fiber arthroscopy probe, it can be used in evaluation of articular cartilage, which enables early diagnosis degenerative joint diseases, for example, osteoarthritis.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $367.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $87.5 Million by 2026



The Medical Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.15% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$87.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$93.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The large share of the US in the market for medical fiber optics globally is due largely to advanced nature of medical infrastructure established in the region, along with rapid increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries and increased per capita spending on healthcare services. The presence of some of the leading medical organizations in the region also promotes use of fiber optics in medical applications. Europe, another major market for medical fiber optics, is poised to grow at a healthy rate owing to an aging population and rising number of minimally invasive procedures with application of medical fiber optics. Market growth is led by advancing healthcare facilities, and increasing use of endoscopes in healthcare settings. The region also benefits from supportive initiatives undertaken by governments to boost the medical fiber optics market. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is supported by advancing healthcare facilities and rising consumer awareness about sophisticated surgical techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical treatments. Rapid growth of medical tourism due to the relatively low cost of healthcare services offered in developing economies also presents growth potential for medical fiber optics market.



Polymer Optical Segment to Reach $313.9 Million by 2026



Polymer optical fiber exhibit unique material features such as high flexibility, higher elastic limits, high sensitivity for mechanical parameters, and impact resistance. These advantageous features meet the instrumentation requirements of numerous healthcare devices. In the global Polymer Optical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$213 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$285.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

biolitec AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coherent, Inc.

Nufern

IPG Photonics Corporation

LEONI AG

Newport Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Schott AG

Sunoptic Technologies

Timbercon, Inc.

Trimedyne, Inc.

Vitalcor, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Disrupts Fiber Optic Supply Chain

Optic Fiber Sensors: Important Role in COVID-19 Detection

A Prelude to Medical Fiber Optics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector

Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing

Nations Promise Future Growth

Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber

Optics

Global Endoscopy Systems Market: Breakdown of Annual Sales in

US$ Million by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 & 2025

Pure Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Medical Fiber Optics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for

Medical Fiber Optics

Fiber Optic Devices combined with Smartphones for Enhanced

Assistance to Physicians

Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in

Dentistry

Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular

Catheters

Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs

New Device Aids Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells

during Surgery

Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain

Structures

Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology

Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures

Researchers Develop Air-clad Imaging Fibers for Improving Usage

of Endoscopes

New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds

Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation

Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor

Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments

Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings

Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope

Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic

Fields

Optical Detection of Magnetic Fields

Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale

3D Microstructures

Low-power, Continuously Emitting Laser

Commercial Usage of Technique

Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method

Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy

Fiber Optic Thermometers:

Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical

Sensing Market

List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors

Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive

Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An

Overview

Select Companies Developing Optical Sensors for Medical

Applications

Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors

Select Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic

Technology

Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for

Dental Practices

Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to

Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists

Fiber Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical

Sector

Global Medical Laser Systems Market (in US$ Million) by

Geographic Region/Country for 2020 & 2024

Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical

Applications

Emergence of Single-Use disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New

Revenue Opportunities

Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors

for an Array of Applications

Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging

Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space

OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical

Fiber Optics Market

Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective

Illumination in Operating Rooms

Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product

Innovation

New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost-

Efficiencies

Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility

Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis

Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth

Nano-optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo

Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution

An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body

High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to

Cause Tissue Damage

Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber

Optic Technology

Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by

Geographic Region: 2019

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select

Countries: 2019

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Rising Incidence of Cancer: A Major Growth Driver

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts

Market Prospects

Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market

for GI Endoscopy Devices

Diagnosed Gastrointestinal Prevalence (in %) by Select

Countries for 2019

Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels

Demand for Medical Fiber Optics

MEDICAL FIBER OPTIC APPLICATIONS: A CONCEPTUAL REVIEW

Fiberoptic Surgical Lights

Fiberoptic Dental Lights

Endoscopes

Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes

Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes

Endoscope Channels

Types of Fibers Used

Light Sources Used

Applications of Endoscopes

Fiber Optic Lasers

Optical Fibers: The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems

Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam

Delivery Systems

Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers

Fiber Optic Catheters

Fiber Optic Sensors

Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS)

Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers

Applications of Various Types of Sensors

Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors

Other Fiberoptic Products



