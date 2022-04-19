New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436898/?utm_source=GNW
Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $71.3 Billion by 2026
As a direct result of technological advancements and increasing awareness among physicians and patients, a number of drug delivery options, including implantable, injectable, ocular, nasal, pulmonary, topical, transdermal, and transmucosal, are available to patients and care providers. The mode of delivering drugs to the target area of the patient body plays a decisive role in the effectiveness of the therapy. Pulmonary and nasal are the most popular approaches for drug delivery, owing to the ease of administration, particularly for patients requiring long-term therapy, improvement in quality of life of patients, the improved efficacy and bioavailability of administered drugs, lower risk of drug overdose, and easier compliance with stringent pharmaceutical regulations.
Nasal drug delivery route is suitable for systematic drug delivery, needleless vaccination, and for drug candidates with low oral absorption or vulnerable to first-pass effect in the human body. Intranasal drug delivery is a method involving the administration of drugs through the nasal cavity to produce a systemic or local therapeutic activity, with the exceptional vascular structure of the human nose making it suitable for administering small molecule drugs and biologics, and highly effective for treating local infections, and acute and chronic allergies. A plethora of local anesthetics, antibiotics, antihistamines, bronchodilators, calcium, corticosteroids, decongestant sprays, pain relief drugs, snuffs, supplements, vasoconstrictors and other drugs are administered through the intranasal route for chronic and acute treatments. Intranasal drugs are primarily administered in the form of ointments, sprays, powders, gels, and drops for treating allergic infections, analgesics, osteoporosis, vaccinations, pain management, anxiety, depression, and sexual dysfunction, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$49.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Liquid Delivery Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder Delivery Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Intranasal Drug Delivery market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026
The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
North America represents the leading global market for intranasal drug delivery, driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and COPD; the high adoption of drug delivery technique in healthcare institutions; and the growing affinity of patients for affordable generic drugs. Technological developments are among the major factors driving the growth of the US drug delivery industry. The US drug delivery market has recorded significant developments in the past few years, and the search for new technologies represent a perennial effort aimed at achieving incremental benefits. In addition to scientific advancements, other factors and issues such as availability of financial support, changing scientific policies, therapeutic protocols, government regulations, and market forces have a bearing on the drug delivery market.
Europe represents the second largest market for intranasal drug delivery, trailed by the Asia-Pacific. The European market is expected to showcase fast growth fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses targeted for intranasal therapeutics, the growing markets for geriatric care, pediatric care, and home healthcare. Emerging countries in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, are expected to spearhead the growth of the global intranasal drug delivery market by virtue of the large pool of target patients, relatively stronger GDP growth, improving public and private healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing penetration of medical insurance. The Asia-Pacific, led by countries such as India and China, is expected to exhibit strong growth through the burgeoning population, rising per capita incomes, increasing patient awareness about the benefits of intranasal drugs, and increasing investment from drug companies.
Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers Segment to Reach $12 Billion by 2026
In the global Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$837.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Nemera
- Novartis AG
- OptiNose US Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Promising Intranasal Vaccines to Nip COVID-19 Virus at Point of
Entry
Rapid Progress despite Roadblocks
Nasal Sprays for Protection against COVID-19 Infection
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Intranasal Drug Delivery: A Prelude
Leading Indications and APIs Amenable to Nasal Drug Delivery
Regional Market Analysis
Why Nasal Application is Garnering Notable Attention for Drug
Delivery
Limitations of Intranasal Drug Delivery
Overview of the Traditional Drug Administration Routes,
Molecular Weight Capabilities, and Dosage Range
Drug Delivery Pathways Related to the Nasal Cavity
Systemic delivery and Local Delivery Routes
Differences between Systemic Delivery and Local Effects
Challenges Involved In Formulating Nasal Drugs
Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross
the Blood Brain Barrier
Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery: An Evolving Area of Interest
Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs
Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery
Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types
Type of Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents
and Area of Application
Select FDA-Approved Nasal Products Compound (Trade Name)
Indication Dosage Form Year
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Prevalence of COPD Drives Opportunities
Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected
by Age Group
Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vie to Develop New
Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients
Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis
for Select Countries
The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and
Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic
Rhinitis
The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding
INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
Intranasal Corticosteroids : A Potential Treatment for
Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease
Select Intranasal Corticosteroid Brands for Adult and Pediatric
Usage
Manufacturers Focus on Improved Nasal Delivery Platforms
Controlled Release Technology is the Buzz Word
Research on Nanocarrier-Based Intranasal Drug Delivery Systems
Picks Up Pace
Potential Role in Treatment and Management of Coronavirus
Infection
Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery
into the Spotlight
Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug
Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era
Top Nasal Inhalers, Sprays, and Drops Brands in the US (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for
Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications
Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug
Delivery
Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery: A High Potential Method for
Treating CNS Diseases
Researchers Develop Nasal Spray Treatment for Parkinson?s Disease
Future Opportunities in CNS Space
Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: A Primary Strategy for
Treatment of CNS Disorders
Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: Limitations
Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson?s Disease Across Select
Countries
Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals
Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal
Spray Solutions in the Marketplace
Select List of Nasal Biologics Available in the Market
Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery
Rise in Interest in Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations
Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for
Intranasal Drug Therapies
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Appendix: List of Select Intranasal Drugs in Phase III Clinical
Trials
List of Select Intranasal Drugs for Pain Management in Phase
III Clinical Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Cancer in Phase III Clinical Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Diabetes in Phase III Clinical Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Nasal Polyps in Phase III Clinical
Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Depression in Phase III Clinical
Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Chronic Sinusitis in Phase III
Clinical Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Migraine in Phase III Clinical Trials
Intranasal Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis in Phase III Clinical
Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus in Phase III
Clinical Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Covid-19 in Phase III Clinical Trials
Select Intranasal Drugs for Covid-19 in Phase III Clinical Trials
