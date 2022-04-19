New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436893/?utm_source=GNW
Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.Stand-Alone , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity for Residential Air
Purification Systems
COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Role of Smart Air Purifiers
Air Purifier with Impressive Efficacy of over 99.9% against
COVID-19 Virus
HEPA Air Purifiers Suitable for Protection Against COVID-19
Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Residential Air Purification Equipment: A Prelude
History and Evolution of Air Purifiers
An Insight into Types of Air Purification Technologies
Technologies and their Efficiencies in Removing Air Borne
Contaminants
Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and
Limitations
Types of Air Purifiers
Stand-Alone Purification Equipment
Induct Air Purification Equipment
Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air
Quality Concerns
Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Standalone Air Purification Equipment Market Leads Global Market
HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature
Key Factors Influencing Purchases of Air Purifiers
Major Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices
Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels
in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source,
and Impact on Health
Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health
Condition (In %) for 2020E
Air Pollution Levels Worldwide: Average PM2.5 Concentration
(in µg/m³) in Select Countries for 2019
Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons):
2010-2019
Countries with Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Carbon Emissions by Country (in %) for 2020E
With Climate Change and Wildfires Impacting Indoor Air Quality,
Adoption of Air Purifiers Poised to Grow
Trend towards Home Automation and Smart Homes Boosts Demand for
Smart Air Purifiers
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
Select Smart Air Purifiers: A Review
Few Players Operate in Smart Air Purifiers Market
Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand
for Air Purifiers
Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Bodes Well for Air
Purifiers Market
HEPA Purifiers: Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives
Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Aging Population Vulnerable to Air-borne Allergies and Health
Risks to Fuel Air Purifier Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Tends to Soar During Summer
Season
Technology Advancements to Boost Market Prospects
A Review of Potential Air Purifier System Innovations
Select Innovations in Air Purification Systems Market
Influx of New Products Boosts Smart Air Purifiers Market
Ventilation as Double-Edged Blade Popularizes ?AC + Air Filter?
Formula for Indoor Air amid COVID-19
Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation
Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical
Sensitivity Condition
Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment
Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Opportunities for
Residential Air Purifiers Market
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
E-Commerce Makes Rapid Inroads, Expands Growth Opportunities
for Air Purifiers Market
Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Expanding Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Key Factors Restraining Market Growth
