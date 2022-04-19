New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436893/?utm_source=GNW

Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.Stand-Alone , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -

3M Company

Abatement Technologies, Inc.

Airgle Corporation

Alen Corporation

AllerAir Industries Inc

Amway Corporation

Blueair AB

Camfil AB

Camfil Farr, Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.

Coway Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dyson Ltd

Guardian Technologies LLC

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hunter Pure Air

IQAir

KENT RO Systems Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL GMBH

Newell Brands Inc.

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd.

SANYO Electric Co., Ltd.

Research Products Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Steril-Aire, Inc.

Trion, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

White-Rodgers Company

Xiaomi, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity for Residential Air

Purification Systems

COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Role of Smart Air Purifiers

Air Purifier with Impressive Efficacy of over 99.9% against

COVID-19 Virus

HEPA Air Purifiers Suitable for Protection Against COVID-19

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Residential Air Purification Equipment: A Prelude

History and Evolution of Air Purifiers

An Insight into Types of Air Purification Technologies

Technologies and their Efficiencies in Removing Air Borne

Contaminants

Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and

Limitations

Types of Air Purifiers

Stand-Alone Purification Equipment

Induct Air Purification Equipment

Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air

Quality Concerns

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Standalone Air Purification Equipment Market Leads Global Market

HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature

Key Factors Influencing Purchases of Air Purifiers

Major Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices

Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels

in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source,

and Impact on Health

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health

Condition (In %) for 2020E

Air Pollution Levels Worldwide: Average PM2.5 Concentration

(in µg/m³) in Select Countries for 2019

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons):

2010-2019

Countries with Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Carbon Emissions by Country (in %) for 2020E

With Climate Change and Wildfires Impacting Indoor Air Quality,

Adoption of Air Purifiers Poised to Grow

Trend towards Home Automation and Smart Homes Boosts Demand for

Smart Air Purifiers

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Select Smart Air Purifiers: A Review

Few Players Operate in Smart Air Purifiers Market

Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand

for Air Purifiers

Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Bodes Well for Air

Purifiers Market

HEPA Purifiers: Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives

Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Aging Population Vulnerable to Air-borne Allergies and Health

Risks to Fuel Air Purifier Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Tends to Soar During Summer

Season

Technology Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

A Review of Potential Air Purifier System Innovations

Select Innovations in Air Purification Systems Market

Influx of New Products Boosts Smart Air Purifiers Market

Ventilation as Double-Edged Blade Popularizes ?AC + Air Filter?

Formula for Indoor Air amid COVID-19

Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success

Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical

Sensitivity Condition

Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Opportunities for

Residential Air Purifiers Market

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

E-Commerce Makes Rapid Inroads, Expands Growth Opportunities

for Air Purifiers Market

Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Factors Restraining Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Residential Air Purification

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stand-Alone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Stand-Alone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Stand-Alone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-Duct by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for In-Duct by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for In-Duct by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for High Efficiency Particulate

Air (HEPA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for High Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dust

Collectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dust Collectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Dust Collectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fume &

Smoke Collectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Fume & Smoke Collectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Fume & Smoke Collectors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Residential Air Purifiers Market Gears Up for Significant

Decline Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Current Negative Trend in the Residential Construction Sector

Discourages the Market

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic Amid Growing Concerns

Over Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality

Major Factors Influencing Purchase of Residential Air Purifiers

US Air Purification Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit

Sales by Age Group

Surging Air Pollution Levels in the United States: Steps Taken

by EPA

Top Polluted Cities in the United States by PM2.5 Level (in ug/

m3) (2019)

US PM2.5 Air Quality, 2010-2019 (Concentration µg/m3)

Steps Taken by the EPA for Curbing Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs)

EPA Measures for Curbing Air Pollutants

Protecting the Ozone Layer: The EPA Implements New Regulations

for ODSs

Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Drives Further

Legislative Initiatives

Technologically Advanced HEPA Purifiers Gain Wider Traction

High Rate of Infectious Diseases Propel Demand for HEPA Purifiers

Popular Residential Air Purifier Brands in the US: Snapshot

Profiles

Distribution Landscape

US Air Purification Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit

Sales by Channel for 2019

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone

and In-Duct - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Residential Air Purification

Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone and In-Duct Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Stand-Alone and In-Duct for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Technology - High

Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Residential Air Purification

Equipment by Technology - High Efficiency Particulate Air

(HEPA) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product - Dust

Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Residential Air Purification

Equipment by Product - Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and

Other Products for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone

and In-Duct - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone and In-Duct

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Stand-Alone and In-Duct for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Technology - High

Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - High Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product - Dust

Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Dust Collectors, Fume &

Smoke Collectors and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and

Other Products for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Japan: A Prominent Market

Vendors Focus on Delivering Improved Products

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone

and In-Duct - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone and In-Duct

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Stand-Alone and In-Duct for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Technology - High

Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - High Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product - Dust

Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Dust Collectors, Fume &

Smoke Collectors and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and

Other Products for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

China Emerges as the Most Lucrative Market for Air Purification

Equipment

Air Purifiers Market Evolves Rapidly after the 2013 Beijing

Smog Incident

Newly Built World?s Biggest Air Purification Tower in Xian

Illustrates China?s Focus on Air Quality

Stringent Regulatory Standards on Air Pollution Control Steer

Growth

Few of the Most Polluted Cities in China: 2019

New GB/T 18801-2015 Standard to Reshape Manufacturing Ecosystem

Builders Focus on Advanced Air Purifiers to Improve Building

Quality

Air Purifiers Gain Traction in Lung & Heart Disease Treatment

Settings

Competitive Landscape

Chinese Air Purification Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales

by Leading Players for 2019

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone

and In-Duct - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone and In-Duct

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Stand-Alone and In-Duct for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Technology - High

Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - High Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product - Dust

Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Dust Collectors, Fume &

Smoke Collectors and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and

Other Products for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

Weak Housing Construction Activity Curtails Momentum

Emphasis on Curbing Air Pollution Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Per Capita Emissions in Major European Countries by Air

Pollutant: Ammonia, Nitrogen Oxides, and Non-Methane VOC

Emissions (in Kilograms)

Total Emissions in Major European Countries by Air Pollutants:

Ammonia, Nitrogen Oxide, Non-Methane VOC, and Sulphur Oxide

Emissions (in Thousand Tons)

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone

and In-Duct - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone and In-Duct

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Stand-Alone and In-Duct for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Technology - High

Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - High Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product - Dust

Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Dust Collectors, Fume &

Smoke Collectors and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and

Other Products for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone

and In-Duct - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone and In-Duct

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Stand-Alone and In-Duct for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Technology - High

Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - High Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product - Dust

Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Dust Collectors, Fume &

Smoke Collectors and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and

Other Products for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone

and In-Duct - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone and In-Duct

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Stand-Alone and In-Duct for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Technology - High

Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - High Efficiency

Particulate Air (HEPA) and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product - Dust

Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Dust Collectors, Fume &

Smoke Collectors and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors and

Other Products for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone

and In-Duct - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Stand-Alone and In-Duct

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Residential Air

Purification Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Stand-Alone and In-Duct for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Air Purification Equipment by Technology - High



