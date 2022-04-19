Chargeback Gurus Releases New E-Guide on Buy Now, Pay Later

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeback Gurus, a global leader in chargeback prevention and recovery services, has announced the release of a free e-guide on the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry.

Growth in the BNPL industry has been incredibly rapid over the past several years, but many people don't have much information about these services. Without an understanding of how BNPL works and what risks are involved, it can be difficult for businesses to decide whether to enter into a relationship with a BNPL provider. Chargeback Gurus created this new e-guide to provide information such as:

An analysis of the current BNPL customer base.

The risk of fraud in BNPL.

The most common reasons customers dispute BNPL payments.

How to fight BNPL disputes.

The future of the BNPL industry.

With this e-guide, merchants will be able to make more informed decisions on the use of BNPL. In addition, both merchants and BNPL providers will be better equipped to prevent and fight chargebacks.

"We want even merchants who don't work with us to have every opportunity to be successful," said Suresh Dakshina, president of Chargeback Gurus. "That's why we try to provide the best information available through our e-guides and blog articles."

Download the BNPL e-guide for key statistics and expert analysis on the present and future of the BNPL industry.

About Chargeback Gurus

Chargeback Gurus is a global fintech company helping businesses fight, prevent and win chargebacks and has recovered over $1.5 billion for their clients. As trusted advisors to the credit card networks and Fortune 500 companies, the Gurus are known for their expertise in the areas of risk management, chargeback mitigation, fraud prevention and dispute intelligence.

The Gurus have won numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Stevie Awards and being named in the Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing US Companies multiple times. Chargeback Gurus' mitigation strategies have helped thousands of merchants increase customer retention, improve brand satisfaction and drive repeat purchases. Chargeback Gurus can augment your in-house staff or manage the chargeback process 100%. For more information, visit www.chargebackgurus.com or email win@chargebackgurus.com.

