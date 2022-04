New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379589/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach US$20.3 Billion by the Year 2026



Flexible circuitry is an enabling technology that plays a pivotal role in addressing current and future design requirements of the end-use electronic goods. Flexible printed circuits boards (FPCBs) are employed to deliver electrical connectivity and mechanical support for different electronic components. FPCBs are increasingly supplanting rigid PCBs, particularly in applications where thickness is a major constraint. Increasingly, these circuits are finding usage in a wide variety of electronic products, including in niche segments such as wearable devices. Another factor driving growth is that designers and fabricators have the option of choosing from simple to advanced forms of versatile interconnects, providing them with various assembly possibilities. As demand for end-use products such as LCD TVs, mobile phones, medical devices and other electronics devices in various end-use sectors continues to witness significant growth, demand for flexible circuits is expected to record substantial growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period. Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026



The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Significant investments in flex PCBs production technology by semiconductor producers are likely to propel market growth in the North America region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to rising adoption of flex PCBs in electronics, aerospace and military, smart automotive, and IoT application areas. In Europe, the rising use of automotive electronics is leading to the growing application of flex PCBs in the automotive sector.



Single Sided Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026



Single-Sided Flexible Circuits, the most common type of flexible circuit, have one layer of conductor on a flexible base of dielectric film. Single-sided flexible circuits are highly cost effective given their simple design. Their slim and lightweight construction makes them suitable for wiring-replacement or dynamic-flexing applications including disk drives and computer printers. In the global Single Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.8 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 266 Featured) -

BHflex Co., Ltd.

Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd.

Flexium Interconnect, Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Ichia Technologies, Inc.

Interflex Co., Ltd.

MFS Technology

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)

Newflex Technology Co., Ltd.

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Printed Circuits, Inc.

Xiamen Hongxin Electron-Tech Co., Ltd.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379589/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry

in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of

August 2020

Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays

Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick

Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs): A Prelude

Miniaturization of PCBs and Anticipated Surge in Demand for

Flexible and Compact Electronic Devices to Drive Growth of

Flexible PCBs Market

Flexible and Printed Electronics: Key Trends in Brief

Market Outlook

Despite the Supply Chain Issues in Electronics Manufacturing

during the Pandemic, Market for Flexible PCBs to Surge in Long

Term

Regional Market Analysis

World Flexible PCBs Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Flexible PCBs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value

CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Canada, Europe,

Japan and Rest of World

Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment: A Major Market

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Select Global Brands

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of

Flexible PCB Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019 through 2023

Flexible PCBs Strive to Resolve Design Challenges in Modern

Electronics

Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek

Miniaturization

Flexible PCB Concepts to Benefit from Growing Adoption of IoT

Rise of Flexible Electronics Extends Parallel Opportunities

Inherent Product Advantages to Sustain Market Momentum

Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits

Superior Packaging Flexibility: Key Attribute Widening the

Scope & Span of FPCs

Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities

Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate

Manufacturers

Substrate Material Choice: Key to High-Frequency Application

Additives Come to the Fore to Resolve Fabrication Challenges

Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel

Interconnection Alternative

Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable

Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

High Density Interconnection FPCBs Gain Traction

Novel & High-Productive Processing Technologies Augment

Flexible PCB Fabrication

Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize

Smaller Geometries

Need for More Complex PCB Layouts

Select Trends in the PCB Manufacturing Sector

Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits

?Light as a Feather? Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level

Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for

Transparent Flex Circuits

Substrate Advancements

Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing

Power, Open New Design Possibilities

Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling

Power Fluctuations

Flexible Hybrid Circuits

End Applications: Select Market Trends

PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in

the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit

Demand

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Flex Circuits Seek Role in Autoelectronics Drive

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In

Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway

Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic Region (2018 &

2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for North America,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

and Rest of World

Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable

Technologies

Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables

Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand

Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and

Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Uptrend in Nanoelectronics Favors Market Expansion

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flexible Circuits: An Introduction

Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs

An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials

Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture

Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits

Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits

FPCBs vs FHE: The Dilemma Continues

An Overview of End-Use Markets

Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Double Sided by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Double Sided by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Double Sided by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rigid-Flex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rigid-Flex by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rigid-Flex by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Sided by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Single Sided by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Sided by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multilayer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Multilayer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Multilayer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Semiconductor Industry in the United States

NASA Eyes Flexible Printed Circuits for Future Missions

Evolving Healthcare to Drive Demand for Wearable Devices

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

The Pioneer in Flexible Circuits

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Leading Consumer of Flexible Circuits Worldwide

Rising Wearable Technology Adoption Pushing Demand for Flexible

PCBs

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided,

Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed Circuit

Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single

Sided, Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flexible

Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flexible

Printed Circuit Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region -

South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - South Korea, Taiwan and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided,

Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single

Sided, Multilayer and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Printed

Circuit Boards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379589/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________