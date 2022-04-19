New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379589/?utm_source=GNW
Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach US$20.3 Billion by the Year 2026
Flexible circuitry is an enabling technology that plays a pivotal role in addressing current and future design requirements of the end-use electronic goods. Flexible printed circuits boards (FPCBs) are employed to deliver electrical connectivity and mechanical support for different electronic components. FPCBs are increasingly supplanting rigid PCBs, particularly in applications where thickness is a major constraint. Increasingly, these circuits are finding usage in a wide variety of electronic products, including in niche segments such as wearable devices. Another factor driving growth is that designers and fabricators have the option of choosing from simple to advanced forms of versatile interconnects, providing them with various assembly possibilities. As demand for end-use products such as LCD TVs, mobile phones, medical devices and other electronics devices in various end-use sectors continues to witness significant growth, demand for flexible circuits is expected to record substantial growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period. Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026
The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Significant investments in flex PCBs production technology by semiconductor producers are likely to propel market growth in the North America region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to rising adoption of flex PCBs in electronics, aerospace and military, smart automotive, and IoT application areas. In Europe, the rising use of automotive electronics is leading to the growing application of flex PCBs in the automotive sector.
Single Sided Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026
Single-Sided Flexible Circuits, the most common type of flexible circuit, have one layer of conductor on a flexible base of dielectric film. Single-sided flexible circuits are highly cost effective given their simple design. Their slim and lightweight construction makes them suitable for wiring-replacement or dynamic-flexing applications including disk drives and computer printers. In the global Single Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.8 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 266 Featured) -
- BHflex Co., Ltd.
- Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd.
- Flexium Interconnect, Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Ichia Technologies, Inc.
- Interflex Co., Ltd.
- MFS Technology
- Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)
- Newflex Technology Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Sumitomo Electric Printed Circuits, Inc.
- Xiamen Hongxin Electron-Tech Co., Ltd.
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry
in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of
August 2020
Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays
Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick
Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,
1Q2020 & 2Q2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs): A Prelude
Miniaturization of PCBs and Anticipated Surge in Demand for
Flexible and Compact Electronic Devices to Drive Growth of
Flexible PCBs Market
Flexible and Printed Electronics: Key Trends in Brief
Market Outlook
Despite the Supply Chain Issues in Electronics Manufacturing
during the Pandemic, Market for Flexible PCBs to Surge in Long
Term
Regional Market Analysis
World Flexible PCBs Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Flexible PCBs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value
CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Canada, Europe,
Japan and Rest of World
Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment: A Major Market
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
Select Global Brands
Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of
Flexible PCB Market
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019 through 2023
Flexible PCBs Strive to Resolve Design Challenges in Modern
Electronics
Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek
Miniaturization
Flexible PCB Concepts to Benefit from Growing Adoption of IoT
Rise of Flexible Electronics Extends Parallel Opportunities
Inherent Product Advantages to Sustain Market Momentum
Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits
Superior Packaging Flexibility: Key Attribute Widening the
Scope & Span of FPCs
Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities
Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate
Manufacturers
Substrate Material Choice: Key to High-Frequency Application
Additives Come to the Fore to Resolve Fabrication Challenges
Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel
Interconnection Alternative
Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable
Interconnects in Flexible Circuits
New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations
High Density Interconnection FPCBs Gain Traction
Novel & High-Productive Processing Technologies Augment
Flexible PCB Fabrication
Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize
Smaller Geometries
Need for More Complex PCB Layouts
Select Trends in the PCB Manufacturing Sector
Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits
?Light as a Feather? Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level
Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for
Transparent Flex Circuits
Substrate Advancements
Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing
Power, Open New Design Possibilities
Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling
Power Fluctuations
Flexible Hybrid Circuits
End Applications: Select Market Trends
PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics
A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in
the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit
Demand
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021
Flex Circuits Seek Role in Autoelectronics Drive
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway
Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand
Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand
World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic Region (2018 &
2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for North America,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
and Rest of World
Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable
Technologies
Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables
Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand
Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and
Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
Uptrend in Nanoelectronics Favors Market Expansion
Flexible Circuits: An Introduction
Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs
An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials
Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture
Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits
Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits
FPCBs vs FHE: The Dilemma Continues
An Overview of End-Use Markets
Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
