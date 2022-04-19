New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379577/?utm_source=GNW

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market to Reach $39.5 Billion by 2026



Intelligent Transportation Systems are integrated networks of communication technologies, independent modules of sophisticated pc/satellite-based navigation systems and other electronic data sensing, collection and transmission systems that collectively enhance transportation experience in terms of highly regulated and congestion-free traffic flow; guided, hassle-free, safer and collision-free on-road travel; faster emergency response times; automated & unobtrusive vehicle recognition & tracking; toll collection and fleet management. With the help of advanced traffic monitoring systems, data is transmitted to the appropriate authorities for readying rescue teams on time and the motoring public to keep track of possible delays or dangers on the road via VMS (variable message signs), HAR (highway advisory radio) or broadcast radio traffic reports.



ITS, entailing the application of information, communication, sensor and control systems to improve surface transportation systems` performance, can be classified into areas that address different transportation requirements such as travel security, reliability, higher mobility and lowered traffic jams. The technology comprises of traffic signal controls, electronic fare payment and constantly updated traveler data in conjunction with multimodal scheduling data. Superior navigation, communications, operations monitoring and data-collecting technologies are applied to improve the mobility, security and efficiency of transportation. Traveler management systems help in easing congestion on roads and in significantly reducing the response times in case of emergencies. ITS for public transportation services aid in streamlining transit, enable transit firms in identifying the precise location of vehicles and ensuring safety of commuters.



Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$23.8 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$49.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Intelligent Transportation Systems, accounting for an estimated 39.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$9.3 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$15.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Intelligent Transportation Systems, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.



ATMS Segment to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2026



Global market for ATMS (Type) segment is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$12.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for ATMS segment, accounting for 41.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 10.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Effect of the Pandemic on Transportation Industry

COVID-19 Necessitates Profound Changes in Travel Patterns

COVID-19 Holds Hidden Opportunity for Intelligent

Transportation System

Pandemic Creates Need for Resilient Transportation System

COVID-19 Brings Fourth Need for Intelligent Transportation

Systems amid Certain Limitations

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Product Profile

ITS: An Introduction

ITS Integration

Enabling Technologies

Different Phases of ITS Application

Segment Overview

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Other Intelligent Transportation Systems

Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)

Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems

Advanced Vehicle Information Systems (AVIS)

Understanding Load Tracking System

In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems: A Complimentary

Review

Passenger Vehicle Applications

Commercial Vehicle Applications

Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy

Outlook

Intelligent Transportation System: A Cornerstone Technology for

Smart Transportation

ITS Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure

Rationale behind Installation of ITS

Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule

Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems

Ensuring Safety & Security

Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety

Internet, X Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers

A Disparate Market

Market Scenario

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market

World ITS Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market

World ITS Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues)

for 2020-2027

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Transportation Management Systems Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2020E

Transportation Software Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2020E

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements

Global Brands of Select Region

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As a Novel Platform Capable of Enabling Future-Proof Traffic

Management, ITS Set to Widen its Addressable Market

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate

Traffic Flow: A Business Case for ITS Investments

Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles in Millions

for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040

Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic Congestions

in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide

Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road

Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region

for the Years 2017 & 2030

Focus on Smart Highways and Smart Roads to Enhance ITS Deployments

The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the

Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for Smart

Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual

Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development

Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand Market

Opportunities for ITS & Allied Markets: Length of Road

Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide

for the Year 2018

Heightened Focus on Integrating Diverse Technologies Set to

Streamline ITS Landscape

Prevailing Technological Trends Fully Support Deployments of

Large-Scale ITS

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth in the ITS Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020

& 2050

Increasing Number of Mega Cities Favors Future Growth

Global Distribution of Cities by Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Cities by Type

Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2015 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Population by Type

Major Global Cities Leading the Way in Deployment of

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS

Growing Emphasis on Smart Transportation Widens Prospects

Smart Parking Technologies Come to the Fore to Address Parking

Related Issues

Transformational Role of IoT Expands ITS Application Areas

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Advanced In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems Render Support to ITS

Networks

Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development

Government Policy Vis-à-vis ITS Projects: Critical for ITS

Implementations

Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase

The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in ?Concept Selling?

Rapidly Evolving Role of Cellular Networks in ITS: A Major

Ongoing Trend

5G to Widen the Role of Cellular Connectivity in ITS Ecosystem

Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck

Parking Space Availability

Super Intelligent Transport Systems Emerge to Redefine ITS Concept

Technology Developers & Authorities Seek to Bring Forward

Interoperability Standards

Key Objective Areas of the Common Standards

Automated Electronic Toll Collection Makes its Way into the ITS

Domain

Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market

Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market

Prospects for ETC

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution

at Toll Plazas Drives Demand

Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for

Success of ETC Projects

Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban

Transportation

Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide

V2X Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns

Connected Vehicles Pave the Way for Wider Uptake of V2X

Technologies

Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

V2X Technology Improves Vehicle Telematics

Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

ATMS Witness Greater Adoption

GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS

Road Safety Cameras Augment ITS Capabilities

Role of Master Plans and Common Standards

Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS

Using Open Data & Big Data to Improve ITS Services

Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services

Big Data Applications Raise Privacy Concerns in ITS

Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks

Key Issues to Reckon with

Potential Risks & Threats to Smart Vehicles and ITS Networks

Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist

Privacy Concerns

Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS

Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 161

