Global Fuel Cells Market to Reach US$20.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Fuel cells are designed to generate electricity through eco-friendly methods without releasing harmful greenhouse gases. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising focus on alternative energy sources, efforts to de-carbonize energy usage, adoption of hydrogen in transportation and government regulations. Strong support extended by governments the world over, increased R&D funding for fuel cell research projects, reformation in emission legislations, and ensuing boost given to high profile fuel cell projects, are all factors driving growth in the industry. The technology is garnering attention owing to rising awareness regarding various advantages of these cells, private/public partnerships, and low environmental impact. Various governments are developing policies and frameworks and offering funding to support R&D in this direction. Fuel cells have enormous potential for power generation purposes, in large-scale power projects, combined heat and generation (CHP) programs and in distributed power systems, since several developing countries face energy shortages and deficient grid-based systems. Unlike conventional batteries, fuel cells can continuously generate power provided the source fuel supply is available, thus making them suitable for varied applications. Rising demand for portable devices constitutes another major driver of growth in the fuel calls market. Given the higher energy density of fuel cells compared to batteries, these are emerging as ideal alternatives for use in portable electronic devices.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fuel Cells estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period. Proton Exchange Membrane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR to reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphoric Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.3% share of the global Fuel Cells market. Based on their lightweight nature and ability to curb greenhouse gas emissions, proton exchange membrane fuel cells are commonly used in transportation applications. Some of the other major applications of these cells include portable and stationary or distributed electricity generation. The segment growth is anticipated to be bolstered by increasing requirement of large-scale multi-megawatt power generation units to serve off-grid and remote areas.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
The Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.31% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 17.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In North America, market growth benefits from the rising acceptance of EVs, technological advances, favorable regulations, federal government investments, presence of major players and public/private partnerships. Growth in Asia-Pacific is supported by the escalating need to reduce energy consumption in various end-use sectors, rising demand for clean energy solutions, and persistent increase in investments and technology advancements associated with fuel cell technology. In Japan, growing concerns over supply security associated with petroleum fuels is driving a shift towards clean energy technologies, thus fueling growth in the fuel cells market. The market is also being bolstered by the availability of capital subsidies for local manufacturers of fuel cells.
Molten Carbonate Segment to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026
In the global Molten Carbonate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$642.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$300.9 Million by the year 2026.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379572/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Fuel Cell Shipments Exhibit a Deceleration Amid the Pandemic
Fuel Cells Gain Prominence to Meet Additional Energy Requirements
SOFCs: Ensuring Uninterrupted Power Supply amid COVID-19
Intriguing Applications of SOFCs in Post-COVID-19 Scenario
Post-COVID-19 Developments Make Fuel Cells a More Dynamic Industry
Fuel Cells: An Introduction
Classification of Fuel Cells
Major Applications of Fuel Cells
Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly
Alternative to Conventional Petroleum-based Fuels
Fuel Cells Market: Prospects and Outlook
Major Market Drivers & Restraints
Government Subsidies to Promote Fuel Cell Technology
Increasing Adoption of EVs and Hybrid Vehicles
Strong Focus on Alternative Energy Sources
Potential for Use in Distributed Generation Applications
Increasing Popularity of Hydrogen Fuel
Stationary & PEM Fuel Cells and Fuel Cell Vehicles to Post
Solid Growth
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Dominates Fuel Cells Market
Stationary and Transport Applications Lead the Fuel Cells Market
Clean Energy Focus Drives Use of Fuel Cells in Transportation
Sector
Developed Economies at the Forefront of Innovation and Adoption
of Fuel Cells-based Applications
Developing Economies Emerge as Promising Regions for Fuel Cell
Adoption
Cost Reductions to Benefit Market Growth
Cost Structure of Fuel Cell: Breakdown (%) of Cost by Key
Components
Competitive Landscape
A Fairly Competitive Market
Revenues of Select Publicly Traded Fuel Cell Companies for 2018
and 2019 (In $ Million)
Participants Focus on Product Innovation and Expansion to Gain
Competitive Edge
Recent Market Activity
Startups Enter the Fray
World Brands
Fuel Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in
Fuel Cells
Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes
Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology
Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel
Technology of the Future
PEM Fuel Cells in Automobiles
Strong Investments to Promote Growth
Automakers Eye on Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Boost Gains in Post-
Pandemic Era
Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model for 2019
Hydrogen Fuel cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period
2014-2018
Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions
FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and
2050
Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by Sector for
2019
Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of
FCVs
Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations by
Region (As of 2019)
Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen Refueling Stations
(As of 2019-End)
High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel cells
Deployments of Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB)
Focus on Enhancing Durability and Lowering Cost of Fuel Cells
Increases
Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Motorbikes: An Opportunity to Tap
Fuel Cells Find Niche Applications in 2-Stroke Engine Motorcycles
Fuel Cell-Powered Trains and Trams: Tremendous Potential for
Fuel Cell Industry
Material Handling: A Successful Application of Fuel Cells
Global Material Handling Equipment Revenues Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2016-2024
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021E)
Marine Sector: A Nascent yet Promising Application of Fuel Cells
Need for Alternative Propulsion Solutions Drives Demand for
Fuel Cells in Marine Vessels Market
Expanding Applications in the Military Sector Augur Well for
the Market
A Glance at Use of Fuel Cell Systems in Select Military
Applications
Strong Demand for Portable Electronic Devices to Spur
Opportunities for Portable Fuel Cells
Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018- 2024
Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption of Fuel Cells in the
Power Sector
Rising Investments in Distributed Renewable Energy Generation
Enhances Prospects for Fuel Cells
Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil
equivalent): 2008-2018
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Demand Response: An Expanding Application for Fuel Cells
Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and
Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells
Fuel Cells for Data Center Market to Witness Notable Expansion
Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
Stationary Fuel Cells Market: An Overview
Telecom Industry Moving towards Stationary Fuel Cells for
Backup Power
Stationary Fuel Cells Gather Steam in Backup and UPS Stationary
Applications
Residential Sector Drives Demand for Stationary Fuel Cells
Stationary and Distributed Energy Applications Garner Attention
MFCs Technology: Promising Source of Alternative Power
Technological Benefits Continue to Propel Micro Fuel Cells Market
Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Preferred Choice for Portable Devices
Broader Adoption in Key Applications Fuels PEM Fuel Cells Market
Alkaline Fuel Cell Market Heading for Massive Gains
SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to the Developed Countries
Key Applications of SOFCs
SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments
SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation
Technology Innovations and Research Efforts in Fuel Cell Market -
A Review of Select Developments
Researchers Develop Proton-Driven Fuel Cell Technology for
Powering Space Shuttles
Boeing?s Insitu Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell Propulsion System
for UAVs
Ballard Power Systems Joins Hand with W. L. Gore for Advancing
Fuel Cell Technology
A WSU Research Team Uses Molybdenum Doped Nickle Catalyst for
Making SOFCs more Efficient
Innovative Fuel Cell Technology to Improve Carbon Fuel
Utilization in DCFCs
Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel
Cells’ Life
New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen
for Fuel Cell Cars
Researchers at NETL Develop Innovative Method to Improve SOFC
Performance
Advances in Nanotechnology Enables More Efficient Fuel Cell
Applications
Raw Material : A Review
Important Materials Used in Fuel Cells and Batteries
Challenges in Fuel Cell Commercialization
