New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026



Emission control catalysts help in eliminating harmful engine pollutants from a wide range of fuels, such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas, and alternate fuels. Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium are widely used in emission catalysts for different light trucks and automobiles. Each catalyst contains PGM in varying proportions depending on the size of the engine in each vehicle, normal operating temperature of the engine and the catalyst manufacturer. Various governments across the globe are establishing stringent environmental standards to regulate emissions from fossil fuel vehicles including heavy duty diesel engines. Given that diesel engines are among the worst in terms of emissions, several companies are now focusing on developing cost-effective emissions control technologies that would facilitate in reduction of air pollution of diesel engines without compromising on the inherent advantages of diesel engines.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. The market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.35% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$311.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331.5 Million by the year the close of the analysis period.



Buoyed by the burgeoning automotive markets in Asian countries, particularly China, India and Thailand, environmental catalyst majors are shifting their focus from the Western world to the lucrative Asian domains. With automotive vehicle sales increasing at sturdy rates, auto catalysts market segment is witnessing exceptional growth. Further, with China striving to implement strict auto emission standards and Level IV EU emission norms, automotive catalysts market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the domestic as well as foreign players operating in the region. Along with China, several other countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea among others, are actively pursuing the Euro IV and Euro V emission norms to curb the vehicular pollution in their respective countries.

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

BASF SE

Clariant

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi)

Johnson Matthey plc

N.E. Chemcat Corporation

Umicore N.V.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession

HDD Catalysts Demand Impacted by COVID-19 Related Decline in

Heavy-Duty Trucks Market: % Growth in Unit Sales of Heavy-Duty

Trucks by Region for 2020 Vs 2019

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

An Introduction to Emission Control Catalysts

Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials

Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global HDD Catalysts Market

Heavy Duty Diesel Engine: Technology Evolution Aids in Reducing

Emissions

Design and Functional Attributes Make Diesel Engine Prone to

Exhaust Emissions

A Glance at Major Pollutants in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for

Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline

in Key Regional Markets

Competition

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth

World Commercial Vehicle Market Breakdown of Production Volume

(in %) by Region for 2010, 2015 & 2019

Global Commercial Vehicles Sales (in Millions) for the Years

2010-2019

HDD Catalysts Present Considerable Opportunities for the

Emission Control Catalysts Market

Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to

Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth

Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit

Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market

With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the Prominent Bus

Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to Benefit: Global

Bus Sales Breakdown (in %) by Fuel Type: 2017 & 2022

Mechanization of Agricultural Activities and Rise in Use of

Diesel-Powered Agricultural Machinery Augurs Well for the

Market

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Long-term Prospects for Infrastructure Projects to Fuel Demand

for Construction Machinery, Presenting Growth Opportunities

for HDD Catalysts Market

Global Construction Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2023 and 2027

COVID-19 Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Impacting

Sales of Construction Equipment

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 &

2021

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst

Diesel Particulate Filters Find Prominence in Controlling

Particulates

SCR Emerges as a Prolific Tool for NOx Reduction

Aftermarket Segment Offers Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market

PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts

Global Emission Control Catalysts Market by Metal Type (in %):

2019

Global Platinum Market by Application (in %) for 2019

Global Platinum Demand Breakdown (in %) by Automotive Sector: 2019

Global Rhodium Consumption Breakdown by Application (in %): 2019

Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the

Cost Impact of PGMs

Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A Statistical

Comparison

Growing Use of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Prospects

for HDD Vehicles, Affect Demand for HDD Catalysts

Shift towards Electric Vehicles Presents a Threat to HDD

Catalysts Market

EV Share of Vehicle Sales: Electric Vehicles as % of Total

Sales by Segment for 2019, 2030 and 2040



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Tightening Emission Norms Accelerate Market Expansion

US EPA Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards

Key Role of Trucking in Inland Transportation Augurs Well for

HDD Catalysts Market

US Inland Freight Transport Market Breakdown of Volume

Shipments (in %) by Mode of Transport for 2019

HDD Catalysts Gain Precedence in Non-Road Applications

SCR Catalysts Demonstrate High Growth During EPA10 Regime

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Emission Standards in Canada

Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Overview of Emission Norms in Japan

Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities

Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Europe Inland Freight Transport Market Breakdown of Volume

Shipments by Mode of Transportation: 2019

Regulatory Standards Propel Catalyst Market

As a Major Market for Commercial Vehicles, Europe Presents

Opportunity for HDD Catalysts

COVID-19 Dents CV Sales in Europe: New Commercial Vehicle

Registrations in the EU for June 2020 Vs June 2019

EU Commercial Vehicle Production Breakdown (in %) by Segment

for 2015 & 2019

EU Commercial Vehicles Market: Medium and Heavy Commercial

Vehicle Production in Thousand Units for Select Countries:

( 2019)

Average Age of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Fleet in the EU: 2019

Heavy Duty Vehicles Emission Norms

Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

India

South Korea

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Brazil

Table 31: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Rest of World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

