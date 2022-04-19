New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=GNW
Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
Emission control catalysts help in eliminating harmful engine pollutants from a wide range of fuels, such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas, and alternate fuels. Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium are widely used in emission catalysts for different light trucks and automobiles. Each catalyst contains PGM in varying proportions depending on the size of the engine in each vehicle, normal operating temperature of the engine and the catalyst manufacturer. Various governments across the globe are establishing stringent environmental standards to regulate emissions from fossil fuel vehicles including heavy duty diesel engines. Given that diesel engines are among the worst in terms of emissions, several companies are now focusing on developing cost-effective emissions control technologies that would facilitate in reduction of air pollution of diesel engines without compromising on the inherent advantages of diesel engines.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. The market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.35% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$311.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331.5 Million by the year the close of the analysis period.
Buoyed by the burgeoning automotive markets in Asian countries, particularly China, India and Thailand, environmental catalyst majors are shifting their focus from the Western world to the lucrative Asian domains. With automotive vehicle sales increasing at sturdy rates, auto catalysts market segment is witnessing exceptional growth. Further, with China striving to implement strict auto emission standards and Level IV EU emission norms, automotive catalysts market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the domestic as well as foreign players operating in the region. Along with China, several other countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea among others, are actively pursuing the Euro IV and Euro V emission norms to curb the vehicular pollution in their respective countries.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi)
- Johnson Matthey plc
- N.E. Chemcat Corporation
- Umicore N.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession
HDD Catalysts Demand Impacted by COVID-19 Related Decline in
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market: % Growth in Unit Sales of Heavy-Duty
Trucks by Region for 2020 Vs 2019
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
An Introduction to Emission Control Catalysts
Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials
Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global HDD Catalysts Market
Heavy Duty Diesel Engine: Technology Evolution Aids in Reducing
Emissions
Design and Functional Attributes Make Diesel Engine Prone to
Exhaust Emissions
A Glance at Major Pollutants in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions
Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for
Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts
Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions
Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline
in Key Regional Markets
Competition
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth
World Commercial Vehicle Market Breakdown of Production Volume
(in %) by Region for 2010, 2015 & 2019
Global Commercial Vehicles Sales (in Millions) for the Years
2010-2019
HDD Catalysts Present Considerable Opportunities for the
Emission Control Catalysts Market
Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to
Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth
Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet
Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit
Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market
With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the Prominent Bus
Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to Benefit: Global
Bus Sales Breakdown (in %) by Fuel Type: 2017 & 2022
Mechanization of Agricultural Activities and Rise in Use of
Diesel-Powered Agricultural Machinery Augurs Well for the
Market
Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
Long-term Prospects for Infrastructure Projects to Fuel Demand
for Construction Machinery, Presenting Growth Opportunities
for HDD Catalysts Market
Global Construction Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2023 and 2027
COVID-19 Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Impacting
Sales of Construction Equipment
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 &
2021
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by
Region Over the Period 2016-2040
Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst
Diesel Particulate Filters Find Prominence in Controlling
Particulates
SCR Emerges as a Prolific Tool for NOx Reduction
Aftermarket Segment Offers Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market
PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts
Global Emission Control Catalysts Market by Metal Type (in %):
2019
Global Platinum Market by Application (in %) for 2019
Global Platinum Demand Breakdown (in %) by Automotive Sector: 2019
Global Rhodium Consumption Breakdown by Application (in %): 2019
Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum
Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the
Cost Impact of PGMs
Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A Statistical
Comparison
Growing Use of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Prospects
for HDD Vehicles, Affect Demand for HDD Catalysts
Shift towards Electric Vehicles Presents a Threat to HDD
Catalysts Market
EV Share of Vehicle Sales: Electric Vehicles as % of Total
Sales by Segment for 2019, 2030 and 2040
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Tightening Emission Norms Accelerate Market Expansion
US EPA Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards
Key Role of Trucking in Inland Transportation Augurs Well for
HDD Catalysts Market
US Inland Freight Transport Market Breakdown of Volume
Shipments (in %) by Mode of Transport for 2019
HDD Catalysts Gain Precedence in Non-Road Applications
SCR Catalysts Demonstrate High Growth During EPA10 Regime
Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel
(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Emission Standards in Canada
Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Overview of Emission Norms in Japan
Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel
(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities
Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Europe Inland Freight Transport Market Breakdown of Volume
Shipments by Mode of Transportation: 2019
Regulatory Standards Propel Catalyst Market
As a Major Market for Commercial Vehicles, Europe Presents
Opportunity for HDD Catalysts
COVID-19 Dents CV Sales in Europe: New Commercial Vehicle
Registrations in the EU for June 2020 Vs June 2019
EU Commercial Vehicle Production Breakdown (in %) by Segment
for 2015 & 2019
EU Commercial Vehicles Market: Medium and Heavy Commercial
Vehicle Production in Thousand Units for Select Countries:
( 2019)
Average Age of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Fleet in the EU: 2019
Heavy Duty Vehicles Emission Norms
Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel
(HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel
(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel
(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
India
South Korea
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel
(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Brazil
Table 31: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty
Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Rest of World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel
(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
