Global Prepaid Cards Market to Reach US$2.7 Trillion by the Year 2026
Prepaid cards are a form of payment cards with stored value but with no link to an external account at a bank. These cards were initially launched as more effective replacements for food coupons and paper-based gift certificates. While still a young industry, prepaid cards are gradually evolving into mainstream market driven by wider acceptance and favorable attributes. Prepaid gift cards are increasingly becoming a part of core employee engagement and reward strategies in various business entities. Governments, particularly in the US, are focusing on disbursing wages, distributing benefits and making other payments through prepaid cards, which not only depict their versatility but also potential growth the market has in offing. Retailers are increasingly selling these cards to improve customer loyalty, brand awareness and increase footfalls, driving sales of prepaid cards. Prepaid travel cards are witnessing increasing popularity as safe and convenient alternative to traveler checks, further contributing to growth in the market. Another growth driver is e-commerce sales as consumers can use prepaid cards instead of credit or debit cards for making purchases online.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$1.6 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period. Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42% share of the global Prepaid Cards market. Closed Loop prepaid cards are the most basic types of prepaid cards that emerged as a replacement for conventional gift certificates and hence are generally referred to as merchant gift cards. Closed Loop prepaid cards are mainly merchant specific and can be accepted for transactions exclusively at a predetermined merchant`s location. Open Loop prepaid cards, also known as network-branded prepaid cards, differ from Closed Loop prepaid cards in terms of their endorsement by major retail electronic payment networks and their wider acceptability at all locations where these networks are accepted. These cards are generally reloadable, which allow cardholders to deposit additional funds to the card in case the previously loaded amount is spent.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $612.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $382.8 Billion by 2026
The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$612.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.09% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$382.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$433.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US has been at the forefront of prepaid card adoption. Growth in the market is supported by factors such as rise in demand for prepaid products, increase in online shopping and anticipated improvement in economic outlook against the backdrop of growth in key macroeconomic indicators post COVID pandemic. Increasingly, governments, retailers, corporate enterprises and others outside the US are realizing the benefits of these cards in enhancing revenues and providing better customer service, driving its adoption.
Select Competitors (Total 259 Featured) -
- American Express Company
- Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.
- Caxton FX Limited
- Edenred S.A.
- Green Dot Corporation
- MasterCard, Inc.
- MetaBank, Inc.
- Mint Technology Corporation
- Recharge.com Enterprise B.V.
- The Bancorp Bank
- The Western Union Company
- Travelex Group Limited
- Visa, Inc.
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
- WEX, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19: A Panic Button for Banks & Fintechs and Boon for
Cashless Payments & Prepaid Cards
Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for
the Evolution of Digital Banking
Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress
Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities on a Platter
for Digital Banking Technologies & Services: Global Volume of
Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 &
2022
Pandemic Portends Noteworthy Transition towards Prepaid &
Payroll Cards
Interesting Array of Contactless Payment Trends in Wake of
COVID-19
Strategies Implemented by Billers to Support Customer Payments
Prepaid Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Prepaid Cards
Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card
Market Segments
Types of Prepaid Cards
Advantages and Disadvantages of Prepaid Cards
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Share of Prepaid in the Overall Payments by Geographic Region:
2019
Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved: A Major
Market Driver
Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of
Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs
Breaking Barriers to Ensure Broader Uptake of Digital Payments
among Consumers
Key Growth Factors
Key Market Restraints
Analysis by Geographic Region
World Prepaid Cards Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Gross Value for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Prepaid Cards Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Canada, Middle East, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa
Analysis by Segment
World Prepaid Cards Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Gross Value for Closed Loop and Open Loop
Competitive Scenario
An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain
Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category
Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing
Digital Payments
COVID-19 Catalyzes Adoption of Digital Payments
Banks Go the Prepaid Way
Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market
Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Country
for 2019
Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender
for 2019
Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults
Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked
Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Prepaid Eye the Upmarket
Gaining Popularity among Millennials
Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions
Propels Demand
Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,
2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based
Payments
Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid
Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards
Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth
Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed
Markets
Impact of Pandemic on Retail & Restaurant Industries: What’s
the New Normal?
Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market
Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers
Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand
for Gift Cards
Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?
Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option
Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition
Program
Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card
Programs in Retail
Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for
Incentives and Rewards Applications
Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the
Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry
Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay
Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs
Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards
Hold Rosier Future
Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security
Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services
Challenges & Issues
Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge
High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth
Need for Regulatory Tabs
Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The
Achilles’ Heel of Prepaid Cards Business
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Closed Loop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Closed Loop by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Closed Loop by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
Loop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Open Loop by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Loop by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Banks Eyeing Prepaid Debit Cards
Payroll and General Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Cards Gain
Prominence
Growing Preference for Payroll Cards among Employers
Consumer Profile for Gift Cards
Innovation Drives Prepaid-Gift Cards Adoption
Multi-Channel Presence Expands Growth Opportunities for Gift Cards
Third Party Providers Get More Creative
New Services Improve Appeal of Prepaid Cards
FinCEN Presses for New Regulations to Control Money Laundering
and Drug Trafficking
Prepaid Cards Slow to Switch to EMV
New Rules to Offer Better Protection to Prepaid Card User on
the Anvil
Lack of Transparency and Other Issues Limit Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
US Prepaid Cards Market: List of Popular Prepaid Cards
Competition and Regulations Make Market Environment Tough for
Players
Small Players Make Rapid Inroads in to Prepaid Card Business
Industry Consolidation on the Cards
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Increasing Demand for Prepaid Cards Draws Big Banks into the Ambit
Key Consumer Protection Laws Regulating Gift Cards in Canada
Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Extended Growth Opportunities to Global Players
Travel Cards Gain Consumer Preference
Prepaid Cards under the Purview of Stringent Regulations
Money Loss Issues Threaten Growth of Prepaid Cards
Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Focus Shifts to Regulations and Industry Practices in wake of
Growing Misuse of Prepaid Cards
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
UK Gift Card and Vouchers Market by Customer Type (2013, 2015,
2017, 2019, & 2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer and B2B
UK Consumer Gift Card and Vouchers Market by Retail Channel:
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Store and
Others
UK B2B Gift Card and Vouchers Market by Retail Channel (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct and Others
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prepaid
Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed
Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed
Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Asia-Pacific: A Diversified Market for Prepaid Cards
Open Loop Transport-Prepaid Cards to Witness Growth
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Gross
Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value
for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed
Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed
Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Future Appears Brighter with Surge in Gift and Transport Cards
Growing Popularity of Gift Cards
Fast Growing Market Attracts Overseas Players
Growth-Restricting Factors
New Guidelines Set for Governing Prepaid Card-Digital Transactions
Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed
Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prepaid
Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid
Cards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for
Closed Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross
Value for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed
Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed
Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Brazil Sees Surge in Popularity and Adoption of Prepaid Cards
Non-Metro Cities in Brazil to Witness Increased Adoption of
Prepaid Cards in the Years Ahead
Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Prepaid
Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid
Cards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for
Closed Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Gross
Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value
for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed
Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed
Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Market Overview
Table 100: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for Closed Loop and
Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Prepaid
Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid
Cards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Gross Value for
Closed Loop and Open Loop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Prepaid Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Africa: A Mix of Developed and Underdeveloped Markets
South Africa
Table 106: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepaid Cards by Type - Closed Loop and Open Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Prepaid Cards by Type -
Closed Loop and Open Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Gross Value in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid Cards by Type -
