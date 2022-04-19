New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336740/?utm_source=GNW

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2026



Metal finishing industry uses a wide range of chemicals and processes to etch, clean and plate both metallic and non-metallic surfaces to improve their appearance and surface characteristics. Growth in the metal finishing market is closely linked to the pace of economic growth and level of manufacturing activity, along with end-use market dynamics such as CAPEX investments in plant expansions and upgrades. In the pre-COVID period, growth was led by growing demand for wear-resistant and durable products continues to grow from various end-use industries is expected to fuel metal finishing chemicals market. The market benefited from stable automobile production trends, robust demand for consumer electronics/appliances and the parallel increase in production activity, steady recovery of the construction sector and the resulting improvement in business climate for related markets and technologies including heavy equipment and machinery. There was growing adoption of eco-friendly measures to ensure compliance with stipulated regulations. After the temporary hiatus in growth caused by the pandemic, the market will bounce back given the already existing strong commercial value of environmentally safe industrial metal finishing chemicals like cleaners and degreasers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Finishing Chemicals estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Plating Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cleaning Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Metal Finishing Chemicals market. Copper plating chemicals are expected to witness strong growth in demand, mainly due to the increasing use of copper interconnect technology. Cleaning chemicals segment is forecast to grow at the fastest led by their growing acceptance in several end-use sectors including industrial machinery, construction, aerospace, automotive, manufacturing and electrical & electronics. Cleaning chemicals continue to find increasing demand, due to their ability to remove metal oxides, carbon smut, lapping compounds, and oils and coolants that are deposited over metal surfaces during metal finishing processes.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026



The Metal Finishing Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US remains a major market for metal finishing chemicals due to the presence of a large number of production facilities operated by automobile and electronics industry participants. European metal finishing chemicals market is forecast to record stable growth led by countries such as France, Spain and Italy, and the steady growth being seen in the manufacturing industry. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing regional market driven by industrial machinery, aerospace and automotive industries which are in their developing phase.



Conversion Coatings Segment to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026



Conversion coatings are usually thin layers, which make the metal surface highly corrosion resistant and allow applied coatings to persist. Conversion Coatings significantly enhances the adhesive property of the metal surface and also prevents degradation. In the global Conversion Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$265.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 139 Featured) -

Advanced Chemical Company

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Chemetall GmbH

Coral Chemical Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Element Solutions Inc.

MacDermid, Inc.

Elementis plc

Houghton International, Inc.

McGean-Rohco, Inc.

NOF Metal Coatings North America

PPG Industries, Inc.

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Solvay S.A.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Metal Finishing Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Surface Preparation: An Important Part of the Metal Products

Manufacturing Process

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains

is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

How Major End-Use Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Automotive End-Use Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Semiconductor End-Use Industry

Electronics End-Use Industry

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Aerospace Manufacturing End-Use Sector

Global Aerospace & Aviation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

How Will the Scenario in These End-Use Industries Pan Out for

the Metalworking Industry Now & Going Forwards?

Metal Finishing Chemicals: Definition, Scope, Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Here?s What to Expect in the Post COVID-19 Market

Revival of Major End-Use Markets Will Spur Demand Recovery for

Metal Finishing Chemicals

Aerospace Manufacturing to Revive as Travel Restrictions Ease

Increased Manufacturing Activity & MRO Operations Will Spur

Parallel Increase in Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals:

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft in 2036 by Region

(in Units)

Automobile Production to Recover as Economy Rebounds

Electronics Production to Jump Post Pandemic, Thanks to

Pandemic Induced Digitalization & Electronification

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Environmental Concerns & Strict Anti-Pollution Laws Plague

Future Growth Outlook

Electroplating Chemicals Bear the Brunt of Growing

Environmental Concerns

Hexavalent Chrome Plating Buckles Under Environmental Pressures

Non-Chrome Passivation (NCP) Emerges as an Alternative to

Hexavalent Chromium

Migration to Eco-Friendly Metal Finishing Chemicals Catches

Fire as the Heat Turns Up on Inorganic Chemical Solutions

Bio-Based Industrial Metal Cleaning Chemicals Witness

Encouraging Gains

Environmental Advantages Spur the Popularity of Powder Coatings

Automation Trends Emerge High Over Surface Finishing Processes.

Here is What the Market is Experiencing



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



