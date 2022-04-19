Cresset Moves to Reston Station

RESTON, Va., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”) announced today the signing of a lease agreement with Cresset Manager, LLC (Cresset Asset Management or “Cresset”), an award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm. With 12 office locations throughout the United States, the multi-family office will relocate their Washington D.C. office to Reston Station, occupying approximately 11,500 square feet on the 9th floor of 1900 Reston Metro Plaza.



Launched in 2017, Cresset is an award-winning boutique multi-family office delivering a new paradigm for wealth management. Cresset is a Barron's and Forbes Top-Ranked Advisor that offers individuals and families access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, personalized wealth management, institutional-quality private investing opportunities, and an ecosystem and community of peer-to-peer learning.

“Cresset is a best-in-class wealth management firm and a tremendous compliment to the tenant roster at Reston Station,” said Timothy J. Steffan, EVP, Leasing, Development and Asset Management for Comstock. “Comstock, Cresset and the brokerage groups worked diligently to secure a location at our growing development.”

Cresset will join a roster of leading technology, defense, and service companies in the Reston Station neighborhood that already includes Google, Neustar (a TransUnion Company), Rolls-Royce North America, ICF Global, CACI, Certipath, Solar Winds, Megaphone LLC (a Spotify company), and Spaces by Regus.

Cresset’s new location will offer employees a variety of amenities including direct access to the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station, bike paths, restaurants, and retail at Reston Station. Located just 20 miles from downtown Washington, D.C., and midway between Dulles International Airport and Tysons Corner, Reston Station is easily accessible to the Washington, D.C.’s major commuter routes and two world-class airports.

About Comstock

Comstock is a leading developer and manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. As a vertically integrated and multi-faceted asset management and real estate services company, Comstock has designed, developed, constructed, acquired, and managed thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties in since 1985, and has been selected by multiple jurisdictions as Master Developer of Public-Private Partnerships responsible for development of some of the largest transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Comstock provides a wide array of real estate-related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, and commercial garage management. Comstock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit: ComstockCompanies.com.

