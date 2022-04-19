Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Net income of $8.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $6.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

Net interest margin increased to 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2021; excess liquidity continues to be deployed into commercial loan production and investment security purchases

First quarter commercial loan growth, excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $59.7 million, or 17% annualized; consumer loans increased by $6.0 million, or 6% annualized

Noninterest income of $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; efficiency ratio at 64% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 68% for the fourth quarter of 2021

A provision for loan losses of $0.3 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

The SBA PPP loan portfolio averaged $155.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $232.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021

The Company repurchased 181,635 shares of its common stock at an average price of $24.27 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2022

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, payable May 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022



SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net income totaled $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $6.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.76 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $0.60 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $0.92 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, “Our strong momentum from the second half of 2021 carried into the first quarter with increased net income and significant loan production from both our commercial and retail teams. We are deploying our excess liquidity responsibly to maximize our earning potential while recognizing the challenges of the shifting economic cycle. As interest rates increase and our balance sheet mix shifts from cash to higher yielding assets, we expect our core net interest margin to continue to grow.”

Mr. Quinn added, “Early in 2021, Orrstown's Board of Directors and Management recognized that replenishing income from declining SBA PPP fee recognition over the long-term was critical to the growth of the Company. As a direct result of our organic growth strategy over the past few years, which included several key hires, we are progressively moving towards achieving that goal. While our mortgage and wealth management teams remain successful, we continue to seek alternate sources of earnings, such as swap fees, to offset the potential income reductions from those business lines due to increasing mortgage market challenges and a volatile stock market. In the first quarter of 2022, we were successful in generating fee income from other sources and are optimistic that this will be an ongoing trend throughout the year. We believe that we remain well positioned to grow our franchise.”

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased by $65.7 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, or 15% annualized. SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, declined by $59.7 million to $122.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $189.9 million at December 31, 2021 due to forgiveness activity. Commercial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased by $59.7 million, or 17% annualized, from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Loans held for investment, which includes SBA PPP loans, decreased by $1.7 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, or 0.3% annualized, as the impact of SBA PPP loan forgiveness was offset by net commercial loan production.

The remaining gross balance of SBA PPP loans is $124.9 million at March 31, 2022. Net deferred SBA PPP fees of $2.4 million remain at March 31, 2022, substantially all of which are expected to be earned by the end of 2022.

The consumer portfolio grew as residential mortgage loans increased by $4.4 million, or 9% annualized, and home equity lines of credit increased by $4.1 million, or 10% annualized, in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Other installment loans decreased by $2.3 million, or 52% annualized, in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Investment Securities

Investment securities increased by $56.8 million to $536.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $479.7 million at December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased municipal securities totaling $62.9 million and agency mortgage-backed securities totaling $32.0 million. This increase in investment securities from purchases during the first quarter was partially offset by net unrealized losses due to market interest rate increases and a partial sale of a municipal security of $3.0 million. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at March 31, 2022, highlighting the concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels of the portfolio at such date.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $81.1 million, or 13% annualized, totaling approximately $2.5 billion at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $67.1 million, or 30% annualized, money market and savings deposits increased by $24.1 million, or 14% annualized, and non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $4.5 million, or 3% annualized, in each case from December 31, 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposits of $14.6 million, or 20% annualized. The increase in deposits resulted from continued high levels of excess liquidity in the system as well as seasonal increases from public fund clients. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 78% at March 31, 2022, a decrease of 2% from December 31, 2021 due to deposit growth. On a longer-term basis, the Bank continues to target a loan-to-deposit ratio of 90%.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income remained constant at $22.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin was primarily a result of interest income from SBA PPP loan forgiveness on a lower average balance (five basis points), a decrease in average cash (five basis points) and increased accretion on acquired loans (three basis points).

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were $73.2 million and $66.9 million of SBA PPP loans forgiven, respectively. Interest income recognized on SBA PPP loans totaled $3.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $3.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021. This decrease is due to the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans with lower amounts of unrecognized fees in the first quarter of 2022.

Accretion of interest on acquired loans increased by $0.2 million to $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily from accelerated accretion on the payoff of three loans during the first quarter of 2022.

The average cost of deposits was 0.11% in the first quarter of 2022, which is down from 0.12% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.23% in the first quarter of 2021. The maturity of higher yielding certificates of deposit continues to reduce the cost of funds.

Average cash and cash equivalents decreased from $250.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $199.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease reflects the deployment of excess cash balances into commercial loan production and purchases of investment securities.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company reduced certain qualitative factor assumptions in its allowance calculation. Net recoveries were $28 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $115 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $21.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $21.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Asset quality metrics strengthened further in the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans decreased by $0.9 million to $5.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $6.4 million at December 31, 2021 due to $0.6 million returning to accruing status and payoffs of $0.4 million. Nonperforming loans were 0.28% and 0.33% of gross loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. As a result of reduced nonperforming loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans was 390% at March 31, 2022 compared to 328% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans(1) remained steady at 1.2% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Management believes the allowance for loan losses to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $7.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $7.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Swap fee income increased by $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to increased client interest in locking in rates in the rising interest rate environment.

Mortgage banking income decreased by $0.5 million from $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Current market conditions, including low housing inventory and a rising interest rate environment, caused a decline in residential mortgage loan production and corresponding reductions in the residential mortgage loan pipeline and secondary market sales during the first quarter of 2022. These changes resulted in a decrease in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans of $0.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage loans sold totaled $31.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $43.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank serviced $508.7 million of residential mortgage loans, an increase of $6.2 million compared to December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net losses on investment securities were $146 thousand, which included an other-than-temporary impairment ("OTTI") charge on one $14.7 million par value non-agency collateralized mortgage obligation ("CMO"). The security is expected to be called by the issuer in the second quarter of 2022 due to a default. The security was written down to the expected call value. The impairment charge of $171 thousand was partially offset by a realized gain of $21 thousand from the sale of one municipal security.

Other income equaled $1.0 million in both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter included a gain on the sale of an SBA loan of $0.3 million, while fourth quarter included $0.3 million in gains from the sales of two bank-owned properties.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $19.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $20.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Salaries and benefits decreased by $0.8 million to $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $12.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was attributed primarily to performance-based bonus and incentive compensation recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increase in employee benefit costs and employment taxes in the first quarter of 2022 as these costs typically are higher early in the year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, advertising and bank promotions decreased by $0.4 million to $0.3 million from $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the contributions to the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 19.4% compared with 21.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies, as well as tax credits. The higher effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 is consistent with higher levels of pre-tax income during 2021 and the impact it had on our tax rate.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $254.8 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $16.9 million from $271.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to a substantial increase in market interest rates, as well as dividends paid, partially offset by net income. Tangible book value per share(1) decreased by 6% from $22.32 per share at December 31, 2021 to $21.03 per share at March 31, 2022 as a result of the decrease in shareholders' equity.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.1% at March 31, 2022 from 8.8% at December 31, 2021 due primarily to the decrease in tangible equity from the unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.8% at March 31, 2022 and 8.5% at December 31, 2021 due to the decrease in average assets caused primarily by the decrease in average cash. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 14.3% at March 31, 2022 and 15.0% at December 31, 2021 as the Company has been deploying its cash into commercial lending and investment security purchases.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable May 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022. The dividend payout ratio totaled 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 31% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. At this time, the Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: Neelesh Kalani Luke Bernstein Chief Financial Officer Corporate Communications Officer Phone (717) 510-7097 Phone (717) 510-7107





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Profitability for the period: Net interest income $ 22,573 $ 21,855 Provision for loan losses 300 (1,000 ) Noninterest income 7,474 7,544 Noninterest expenses 19,364 17,783 Income before income taxes 10,383 12,616 Income tax expense 2,015 2,409 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,368 $ 10,207 Financial ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.20 % 1.44 % Return on average equity (1) 12.65 % 16.31 % Net interest margin (1) 3.49 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio 64.4 % 60.5 % Income per common share: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.93 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.92 Average equity to average assets 9.47 % 8.85 % (1) Annualized.





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (continued) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 At period-end: Total assets $ 2,900,537 $ 2,834,565 Total deposits 2,545,992 2,464,929 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,956,799 1,958,806 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 7,403 8,868 Securities available for sale 529,730 472,438 Borrowings 26,412 25,197 Subordinated notes 31,978 31,963 Shareholders' equity 254,804 271,656 Credit quality and capital ratios(1): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.07 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.28 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 390 % 328 % Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 14.3 % 15.0 % Orrstown Bank 13.8 % 14.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.7 % 12.2 % Orrstown Bank 12.7 % 12.9 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.7 % 12.2 % Orrstown Bank 12.7 % 12.9 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.8 % 8.5 % Orrstown Bank 9.5 % 8.9 % Book value per common share $ 23.00 $ 24.29 (1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 26,446 $ 21,217 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 187,792 187,493 Cash and cash equivalents 214,238 208,710 Restricted investments in bank stocks 6,791 7,252 Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $548,305 and $466,806 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 529,730 472,438 Loans held for sale, at fair value 7,403 8,868 Loans 1,978,307 1,979,986 Less: Allowance for loan losses (21,508 ) (21,180 ) Net loans 1,956,799 1,958,806 Premises and equipment, net 33,704 34,045 Cash surrender value of life insurance 70,622 70,217 Goodwill 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 3,891 4,183 Accrued interest receivable 8,642 8,234 Other assets 49,993 43,088 Total assets $ 2,900,537 $ 2,834,565 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 557,756 $ 553,238 Interest-bearing 1,988,236 1,911,691 Total deposits 2,545,992 2,464,929 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,624 23,301 FHLB advances and other 1,788 1,896 Subordinated notes 31,978 31,963 Accrued interest and other liabilities 41,351 40,820 Total liabilities 2,645,733 2,562,909 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,247,545 shares issued and 11,078,990 outstanding at March 31, 2022; 11,258,167 shares issued and 11,183,050 outstanding at December 31, 2021 585 586 Additional paid—in capital 188,033 189,689 Retained earnings 84,943 78,700 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (14,674 ) 4,449 Treasury stock— 168,555 and 75,117 shares, at cost at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (4,083 ) (1,768 ) Total shareholders’ equity 254,804 271,656 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,900,537 $ 2,834,565





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 21,369 $ 21,511 Investment securities - taxable 1,598 1,879 Investment securities - tax-exempt 722 500 Short-term investments 101 39 Total interest income 23,790 23,929 Interest expense Deposits 685 1,392 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7 9 FHLB advances and other 22 171 Subordinated notes 503 502 Total interest expense 1,217 2,074 Net interest income 22,573 21,855 Provision for loan losses 300 (1,000 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,273 22,855 Noninterest income Service charges 1,073 885 Interchange income 981 955 Swap fee income 953 53 Wealth management income 2,869 2,723 Mortgage banking activities 721 2,189 Investment securities (losses) gains (146 ) 145 Other income 1,023 594 Total noninterest income 7,474 7,544 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,337 10,197 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 2,567 2,518 Data processing 1,053 1,019 Advertising and bank promotions 355 425 FDIC insurance 283 194 Professional services 808 721 Taxes other than income 564 451 Intangible asset amortization 292 334 Other operating expenses 2,105 1,924 Total noninterest expenses 19,364 17,783 Income before income tax expense 10,383 12,616 Income tax expense 2,015 2,409 Net income $ 8,368 $ 10,207 Share information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares - basic 10,860 10,975 Weighted average shares - diluted 11,008 11,074





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 199,788 $ 101 0.20 % $ 250,336 $ 98 0.16 % $ 347,242 $ 135 0.15 % $ 290,039 $ 81 0.11 % $ 145,595 $ 39 0.11 % Investment securities (1) 472,195 2,512 2.13 477,217 2,506 2.08 464,417 2,339 2.00 438,110 2,421 2.22 468,273 2,512 2.18 Loans (1)(2)(3) 1,974,804 21,429 4.39 1,975,014 21,559 4.33 1,919,926 19,945 4.12 2,014,600 21,375 4.26 2,033,219 21,574 4.30 Total interest-earning assets 2,646,787 24,042 3.67 2,702,567 24,163 3.55 2,731,585 22,419 3.26 2,742,749 23,877 3.49 2,647,087 24,125 3.70 Other assets 184,300 187,622 195,089 188,810 182,737 Total $ 2,831,087 $ 2,890,189 $ 2,926,674 $ 2,931,559 $ 2,829,824 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,398,182 256 0.07 $ 1,430,845 273 0.08 $ 1,411,243 286 0.08 $ 1,394,384 292 0.08 $ 1,334,219 438 0.13 Savings deposits 227,676 57 0.10 215,957 55 0.10 209,112 53 0.10 200,439 50 0.10 183,576 45 0.10 Time deposits 298,618 372 0.51 313,148 461 0.58 349,215 598 0.68 382,467 739 0.78 397,271 909 0.93 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,924,476 685 0.14 1,959,950 789 0.16 1,969,570 937 0.19 1,977,290 1,081 0.22 1,915,066 1,392 0.29 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,530 7 0.12 24,069 7 0.12 23,578 8 0.13 22,417 8 0.14 21,452 9 0.17 FHLB advances and other 1,850 22 4.74 1,956 23 4.70 45,071 123 1.09 57,896 164 1.14 58,000 171 1.20 Subordinated notes 31,969 503 6.29 31,954 503 6.29 31,938 503 6.29 31,924 502 6.29 31,909 502 6.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,981,825 1,217 0.25 2,017,929 1,322 0.26 2,070,157 1,571 0.30 2,089,527 1,755 0.34 2,026,427 2,074 0.42 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 540,139 559,882 548,923 545,617 516,849 Other 40,919 42,380 38,409 37,561 36,244 Total Liabilities 2,562,883 2,620,191 2,657,489 2,672,705 2,579,520 Shareholders' Equity 268,204 269,998 269,185 258,854 250,304 Total $ 2,831,087 $ 2,890,189 $ 2,926,674 $ 2,931,559 $ 2,829,824 Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread 22,825 3.42 % 22,841 3.29 % 20,848 2.96 % 22,122 3.15 % 22,051 3.28 % Taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.03 % 3.24 % 3.38 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment (252 ) (243 ) (228 ) (221 ) (196 ) Net interest income $ 22,573 $ 22,598 $ 20,620 $ 21,901 $ 21,855 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134 % 134 % 132 % 131 % 131 % NOTES: (1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts ) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Profitability for the quarter: Net interest income $ 22,573 $ 22,598 $ 20,620 $ 21,901 $ 21,855 Provision for loan losses 300 1,100 365 625 (1,000 ) Noninterest income 7,474 7,293 7,651 6,664 7,544 Noninterest expenses 19,364 20,290 19,035 17,033 17,783 Income before income taxes 10,383 8,501 8,871 10,907 12,616 Income tax expense 2,015 1,795 1,679 2,131 2,409 Net income $ 8,368 $ 6,706 $ 7,192 $ 8,776 $ 10,207 Financial ratios: Return on average assets(1) 1.20 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 1.20 % 1.44 % Return on average equity(1) 12.65 % 9.93 % 10.69 % 13.56 % 16.31 % Net interest margin(1) 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.03 % 3.24 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio 64.4 % 67.9 % 67.3 % 59.6 % 60.5 % Per share information: Income per common share: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.61 $ 0.66 $ 0.80 $ 0.93 Diluted 0.76 0.60 0.65 0.79 0.92 Book value 23.00 24.29 23.97 23.61 22.62 Tangible book value(2) 21.03 22.32 21.98 21.61 20.59 Cash dividends paid 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.18 Average basic shares 10,860 10,939 10,979 10,975 10,975 Average diluted shares 11,008 11,113 11,122 11,112 11,074 (1)Annualized. (2)Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Noninterest income: Service charges $ 1,073 $ 935 $ 993 $ 880 $ 885 Interchange income 981 1,080 1,030 1,064 955 Swap fee income 953 158 67 15 53 Wealth management income 2,869 2,897 2,917 2,930 2,723 Mortgage banking activities 721 1,225 1,333 1,162 2,189 Other income 1,023 995 832 602 594 Investment securities (losses) gains (146 ) 3 479 11 145 Total noninterest income $ 7,474 $ 7,293 $ 7,651 $ 6,664 $ 7,544 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,337 $ 12,095 $ 11,498 $ 10,212 $ 10,197 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 2,567 2,554 2,374 2,400 2,518 Data processing 1,053 1,020 990 1,032 1,019 Advertising and bank promotions 355 744 735 274 425 FDIC insurance 283 246 218 158 194 Professional services 808 693 562 579 721 Taxes other than income 564 392 16 462 451 Intangible asset amortization 292 303 314 324 334 Other operating expenses 2,105 2,243 2,328 1,592 1,924 Total noninterest expenses $ 19,364 $ 20,290 $ 19,035 $ 17,033 $ 17,783





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Balance Sheet at quarter end: Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,238 $ 208,710 $ 311,415 $ 336,762 $ 326,245 Restricted investments in bank stocks 6,791 7,252 7,051 9,691 10,307 Securities available for sale 529,730 472,438 445,018 450,402 407,690 Loans held for sale, at fair value 7,403 8,868 6,412 8,092 11,449 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 256,526 238,668 196,585 191,595 177,934 Non-owner occupied 558,999 551,783 509,703 471,541 415,219 Multi-family 93,158 93,255 112,002 112,420 111,757 Non-owner occupied residential 102,269 106,112 100,088 99,631 101,381 Commercial and industrial(1) 443,170 485,728 540,205 599,123 750,831 Acquisition and development: 1-4 family residential construction 15,115 12,279 12,246 9,686 12,138 Commercial and land development 105,204 93,925 71,784 55,330 45,229 Municipal 14,626 14,989 13,631 14,452 19,238 Total commercial loans 1,589,067 1,596,739 1,556,244 1,553,778 1,633,727 Residential mortgage: First lien 203,231 198,831 203,360 211,918 225,247 Home equity – term 5,820 6,081 7,079 8,321 9,183 Home equity – lines of credit 164,818 160,705 154,004 149,601 153,169 Installment and other loans 15,371 17,630 19,077 21,765 23,695 Total loans 1,978,307 1,979,986 1,939,764 1,945,383 2,045,021 Allowance for loan losses (21,508 ) (21,180 ) (19,965 ) (19,381 ) (18,967 ) Net loans held-for-investment 1,956,799 1,958,806 1,919,799 1,926,002 2,026,054 Goodwill 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 3,891 4,183 4,486 4,800 5,124 Total assets 2,900,537 2,834,565 2,870,182 2,912,717 2,963,534 Total deposits 2,545,992 2,464,929 2,502,108 2,494,100 2,547,089 Borrowings 26,412 25,197 29,598 80,709 80,736 Subordinated notes 31,978 31,963 31,948 31,932 31,918 Total shareholders' equity 254,804 271,656 268,569 265,938 254,448

(1) This balance includes $122.5 million, $189.9 million, $259.9 million, $355.6 million and $504.3 million of SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.



ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Capital and credit quality measures (1): Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 14.3 % 15.0 % 15.6 % 15.6 % 16.2 % Orrstown Bank 13.8 % 14.0 % 14.7 % 14.6 % 15.3 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 11.7 % 12.2 % 12.8 % 12.7 % 13.2 % Orrstown Bank 12.7 % 12.9 % 13.5 % 13.5 % 14.1 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 11.7 % 12.2 % 12.8 % 12.7 % 13.2 % Orrstown Bank 12.7 % 12.9 % 13.5 % 13.5 % 14.1 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 8.8 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.0 % 8.1 % Orrstown Bank 9.5 % 8.9 % 8.7 % 8.5 % 8.6 % Average equity to average assets 9.47 % 9.34 % 9.20 % 8.83 % 8.85 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 0.93 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.33 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 390 % 328 % 219 % 195 % 192 % Other information: Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (28 ) $ (115 ) $ (219 ) $ 211 $ 184 Classified loans 23,421 23,050 26,910 28,731 32,408 Nonperforming and other risk assets: Nonaccrual loans 5,510 6,449 9,116 9,941 9,895 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets 5,510 6,449 9,116 9,941 9,895 Restructured loans still accruing 575 804 839 852 921 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing(2) 238 1,201 362 212 196 Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 6,323 $ 8,454 $ 10,317 $ 11,005 $ 11,012 (1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings. (2) Includes $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.4 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, there was one loan for $0.9 million, which was in the process of collection and guaranteed by the SBA.

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $22.6 million and $22.9 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Management believes providing certain “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect of acquisition activity on reported results, particularly to overcome comparability issues related to the influence of intangibles (principally goodwill) created in acquisitions. Management also believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results of non-recurring charges associated with increasing operational efficiencies for the long-term, and provide investors with clarity on its allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio. The Company believes that excluding SBA guaranteed loans, due to their credit enhancement, from loans held for investment is useful to investors due to the size and effect on the total and ratio.

Tangible book value per common share and allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(dollars in thousands, except per share information)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Shareholders' equity $ 254,804 $ 271,656 $ 268,569 $ 265,938 $ 254,448 Less: Goodwill 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets 3,891 4,183 4,486 4,800 5,124 Related tax effect (817 ) (878 ) (942 ) (1,008 ) (1,076 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 233,006 $ 249,627 $ 246,301 $ 243,422 $ 231,676 Common shares outstanding 11,079 11,183 11,205 11,263 11,251 Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP based measure) $ 23.00 $ 24.29 $ 23.97 $ 23.61 $ 22.62 Intangible assets per share 1.97 1.97 1.99 2.00 2.03 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.03 $ 22.32 $ 21.98 $ 21.61 $ 20.59





Allowance for Loan Losses to Non-SBA Guaranteed Loans: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Allowance for loan losses $ 21,508 $ 21,180 Gross loans 1,978,307 1,979,986 less: SBA guaranteed loans (124,545 ) (195,585 ) Non-SBA guaranteed loans $ 1,853,762 $ 1,784,401 Allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans 1.2 % 1.2 %

Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at March 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands)

Sector Portfolio Mix Amortized Book Fair Value Credit Enhancement AAA AA A BBB NR Collateral Type Unsecured ABS 1 % $ 6,548 $ 6,549 33 % — % — % — % — % 100 % Unsecured Consumer Debt Student Loan ABS 1 8,228 8,124 26 — — — — 100 Seasoned Student Loans Federal Family Education Loan ABS 18 97,140 95,572 6 85 15 — — — Federal Family Education Loan (1) PACE Loan ABS 1 3,350 3,267 5 100 — — — — PACE Loans (4) Non-Agency RMBS 5 25,135 22,303 31 44 — — — 56 Reverse Mortgages (2) Municipal - General Obligation 20 112,387 109,100 6 88 6 — — Municipal - Revenue 24 132,534 128,460 — 83 12 — 5 SBA ReRemic (5) 1 7,237 7,157 — 100 — — — SBA Guarantee (3) Agency MBS 25 135,262 130,257 — 100 — — — Residential Mortgages (3) U.S. Treasury securities 4 20,081 18,538 — 100 — — — Bank CDs — 249 249 — — — — 100 FDIC Insured CD 100 % $ 548,151 $ 529,576 19 % 70 % 4 % — % 7 % (1) Minimum of 18% guaranteed by U.S. government (2) Reverse mortgages fund over time and credit enhancement is estimated based on prior experience (3) 74% guaranteed by U.S. government agencies (4) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans (5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits Note : Ratings in table are the lowest of the three rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's & Fitch). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+

About the Company

With $2.9 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical factors, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control, and include, but are not limited to, statements related to new business development, new loan opportunities, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, merger and acquisition activity, reducing risk assets and mitigating losses in the future. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, successful merger and acquisition activity and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigate losses in the future. In addition to risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including those related to variants) and resulting governmental and societal responses, factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; the inability to fully achieve expected savings, efficiencies or synergies from mergers and acquisitions, or taking longer than estimated for such savings, efficiencies and synergies to be realized; changes in laws and regulations; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; expenses associated with pending litigation and legal proceedings; the failure of the SBA to honor its guarantee of loans issued under the SBA PPP; the timing of the repayment of SBA PPP loans and the impact it has on fee recognition; our ability to convert new relationships gained through the SBA PPP efforts to full banking relationships; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change.



