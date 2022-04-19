Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

| Source: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

  • Net income of $8.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $6.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2021; excess liquidity continues to be deployed into commercial loan production and investment security purchases
  • First quarter commercial loan growth, excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $59.7 million, or 17% annualized; consumer loans increased by $6.0 million, or 6% annualized
  • Noninterest income of $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; efficiency ratio at 64% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 68% for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • A provision for loan losses of $0.3 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • The SBA PPP loan portfolio averaged $155.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $232.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021
  • The Company repurchased 181,635 shares of its common stock at an average price of $24.27 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2022
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, payable May 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net income totaled $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $6.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.76 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $0.60 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $0.92 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, “Our strong momentum from the second half of 2021 carried into the first quarter with increased net income and significant loan production from both our commercial and retail teams. We are deploying our excess liquidity responsibly to maximize our earning potential while recognizing the challenges of the shifting economic cycle. As interest rates increase and our balance sheet mix shifts from cash to higher yielding assets, we expect our core net interest margin to continue to grow.”

Mr. Quinn added, “Early in 2021, Orrstown's Board of Directors and Management recognized that replenishing income from declining SBA PPP fee recognition over the long-term was critical to the growth of the Company. As a direct result of our organic growth strategy over the past few years, which included several key hires, we are progressively moving towards achieving that goal. While our mortgage and wealth management teams remain successful, we continue to seek alternate sources of earnings, such as swap fees, to offset the potential income reductions from those business lines due to increasing mortgage market challenges and a volatile stock market. In the first quarter of 2022, we were successful in generating fee income from other sources and are optimistic that this will be an ongoing trend throughout the year. We believe that we remain well positioned to grow our franchise.”

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased by $65.7 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, or 15% annualized. SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, declined by $59.7 million to $122.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $189.9 million at December 31, 2021 due to forgiveness activity. Commercial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased by $59.7 million, or 17% annualized, from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Loans held for investment, which includes SBA PPP loans, decreased by $1.7 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, or 0.3% annualized, as the impact of SBA PPP loan forgiveness was offset by net commercial loan production.

The remaining gross balance of SBA PPP loans is $124.9 million at March 31, 2022. Net deferred SBA PPP fees of $2.4 million remain at March 31, 2022, substantially all of which are expected to be earned by the end of 2022.

The consumer portfolio grew as residential mortgage loans increased by $4.4 million, or 9% annualized, and home equity lines of credit increased by $4.1 million, or 10% annualized, in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Other installment loans decreased by $2.3 million, or 52% annualized, in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Investment Securities

Investment securities increased by $56.8 million to $536.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $479.7 million at December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased municipal securities totaling $62.9 million and agency mortgage-backed securities totaling $32.0 million. This increase in investment securities from purchases during the first quarter was partially offset by net unrealized losses due to market interest rate increases and a partial sale of a municipal security of $3.0 million. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at March 31, 2022, highlighting the concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels of the portfolio at such date.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $81.1 million, or 13% annualized, totaling approximately $2.5 billion at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $67.1 million, or 30% annualized, money market and savings deposits increased by $24.1 million, or 14% annualized, and non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $4.5 million, or 3% annualized, in each case from December 31, 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposits of $14.6 million, or 20% annualized. The increase in deposits resulted from continued high levels of excess liquidity in the system as well as seasonal increases from public fund clients. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 78% at March 31, 2022, a decrease of 2% from December 31, 2021 due to deposit growth. On a longer-term basis, the Bank continues to target a loan-to-deposit ratio of 90%.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income remained constant at $22.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin was primarily a result of interest income from SBA PPP loan forgiveness on a lower average balance (five basis points), a decrease in average cash (five basis points) and increased accretion on acquired loans (three basis points).

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were $73.2 million and $66.9 million of SBA PPP loans forgiven, respectively. Interest income recognized on SBA PPP loans totaled $3.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $3.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021. This decrease is due to the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans with lower amounts of unrecognized fees in the first quarter of 2022.

Accretion of interest on acquired loans increased by $0.2 million to $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily from accelerated accretion on the payoff of three loans during the first quarter of 2022.

The average cost of deposits was 0.11% in the first quarter of 2022, which is down from 0.12% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.23% in the first quarter of 2021. The maturity of higher yielding certificates of deposit continues to reduce the cost of funds.

Average cash and cash equivalents decreased from $250.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $199.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease reflects the deployment of excess cash balances into commercial loan production and purchases of investment securities.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company reduced certain qualitative factor assumptions in its allowance calculation. Net recoveries were $28 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $115 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $21.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $21.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Asset quality metrics strengthened further in the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans decreased by $0.9 million to $5.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $6.4 million at December 31, 2021 due to $0.6 million returning to accruing status and payoffs of $0.4 million. Nonperforming loans were 0.28% and 0.33% of gross loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. As a result of reduced nonperforming loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans was 390% at March 31, 2022 compared to 328% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans(1) remained steady at 1.2% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Management believes the allowance for loan losses to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $7.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $7.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Swap fee income increased by $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to increased client interest in locking in rates in the rising interest rate environment.

Mortgage banking income decreased by $0.5 million from $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Current market conditions, including low housing inventory and a rising interest rate environment, caused a decline in residential mortgage loan production and corresponding reductions in the residential mortgage loan pipeline and secondary market sales during the first quarter of 2022. These changes resulted in a decrease in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans of $0.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage loans sold totaled $31.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $43.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank serviced $508.7 million of residential mortgage loans, an increase of $6.2 million compared to December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net losses on investment securities were $146 thousand, which included an other-than-temporary impairment ("OTTI") charge on one $14.7 million par value non-agency collateralized mortgage obligation ("CMO"). The security is expected to be called by the issuer in the second quarter of 2022 due to a default. The security was written down to the expected call value. The impairment charge of $171 thousand was partially offset by a realized gain of $21 thousand from the sale of one municipal security.

Other income equaled $1.0 million in both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter included a gain on the sale of an SBA loan of $0.3 million, while fourth quarter included $0.3 million in gains from the sales of two bank-owned properties.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $19.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $20.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Salaries and benefits decreased by $0.8 million to $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $12.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was attributed primarily to performance-based bonus and incentive compensation recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increase in employee benefit costs and employment taxes in the first quarter of 2022 as these costs typically are higher early in the year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, advertising and bank promotions decreased by $0.4 million to $0.3 million from $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the contributions to the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 19.4% compared with 21.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies, as well as tax credits. The higher effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 is consistent with higher levels of pre-tax income during 2021 and the impact it had on our tax rate.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $254.8 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $16.9 million from $271.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to a substantial increase in market interest rates, as well as dividends paid, partially offset by net income. Tangible book value per share(1) decreased by 6% from $22.32 per share at December 31, 2021 to $21.03 per share at March 31, 2022 as a result of the decrease in shareholders' equity.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.1% at March 31, 2022 from 8.8% at December 31, 2021 due primarily to the decrease in tangible equity from the unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.8% at March 31, 2022 and 8.5% at December 31, 2021 due to the decrease in average assets caused primarily by the decrease in average cash. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 14.3% at March 31, 2022 and 15.0% at December 31, 2021 as the Company has been deploying its cash into commercial lending and investment security purchases.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable May 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022. The dividend payout ratio totaled 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 31% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. At this time, the Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

Investor Relations Contact:Media Contact:
Neelesh KalaniLuke Bernstein
Chief Financial OfficerCorporate Communications Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097Phone (717) 510-7107


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.    
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)    
     
     
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  2022   2021 
     
Profitability for the period:    
Net interest income $22,573  $21,855 
Provision for loan losses  300   (1,000)
Noninterest income  7,474   7,544 
Noninterest expenses  19,364   17,783 
Income before income taxes  10,383   12,616 
Income tax expense  2,015   2,409 
Net income available to common shareholders $8,368  $10,207 
     
Financial ratios:    
Return on average assets (1)  1.20%  1.44%
Return on average equity (1)  12.65%  16.31%
Net interest margin (1)  3.49%  3.38%
Efficiency ratio  64.4%  60.5%
Income per common share:    
Basic $0.77  $0.93 
Diluted $0.76  $0.92 
     
Average equity to average assets  9.47%  8.85%
     
(1) Annualized.    


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.   
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)   
(continued)   
 March 31, December 31,
  2022   2021 
At period-end:   
Total assets$2,900,537  $2,834,565 
Total deposits 2,545,992   2,464,929 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,956,799   1,958,806 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 7,403   8,868 
Securities available for sale 529,730   472,438 
Borrowings 26,412   25,197 
Subordinated notes 31,978   31,963 
Shareholders' equity 254,804   271,656 
    
Credit quality and capital ratios(1):   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09%  1.07%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.28%  0.33%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19%  0.23%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 390%  328%
Total risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 14.3%  15.0%
Orrstown Bank 13.8%  14.0%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.7%  12.2%
Orrstown Bank 12.7%  12.9%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.7%  12.2%
Orrstown Bank 12.7%  12.9%
Tier 1 leverage capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.8%  8.5%
Orrstown Bank 9.5%  8.9%
    
Book value per common share$23.00  $24.29 
    
(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings   


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$26,446  $21,217 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 187,792   187,493 
Cash and cash equivalents 214,238   208,710 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 6,791   7,252 
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $548,305 and $466,806 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 529,730   472,438 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 7,403   8,868 
Loans 1,978,307   1,979,986 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (21,508)  (21,180)
Net loans 1,956,799   1,958,806 
Premises and equipment, net 33,704   34,045 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 70,622   70,217 
Goodwill 18,724   18,724 
Other intangible assets, net 3,891   4,183 
Accrued interest receivable 8,642   8,234 
Other assets 49,993   43,088 
Total assets$2,900,537  $2,834,565 
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$557,756  $553,238 
Interest-bearing 1,988,236   1,911,691 
Total deposits 2,545,992   2,464,929 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,624   23,301 
FHLB advances and other 1,788   1,896 
Subordinated notes 31,978   31,963 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 41,351   40,820 
Total liabilities 2,645,733   2,562,909 
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,247,545 shares issued and 11,078,990 outstanding at March 31, 2022; 11,258,167 shares issued and 11,183,050 outstanding at December 31, 2021 585   586 
Additional paid—in capital 188,033   189,689 
Retained earnings 84,943   78,700 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (14,674)  4,449 
Treasury stock— 168,555 and 75,117 shares, at cost at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (4,083)  (1,768)
Total shareholders’ equity 254,804   271,656 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,900,537  $2,834,565 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
      
   Three Months Ended
   March 31, March 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   2022   2021 
Interest income     
Loans  $21,369  $21,511 
Investment securities - taxable   1,598   1,879 
Investment securities - tax-exempt   722   500 
Short-term investments   101   39 
Total interest income   23,790   23,929 
Interest expense     
Deposits   685   1,392 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   7   9 
FHLB advances and other   22   171 
Subordinated notes   503   502 
Total interest expense   1,217   2,074 
Net interest income   22,573   21,855 
Provision for loan losses   300   (1,000)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   22,273   22,855 
Noninterest income     
Service charges   1,073   885 
Interchange income   981   955 
Swap fee income   953   53 
Wealth management income   2,869   2,723 
Mortgage banking activities   721   2,189 
Investment securities (losses) gains   (146)  145 
Other income   1,023   594 
Total noninterest income   7,474   7,544 
Noninterest expenses     
Salaries and employee benefits   11,337   10,197 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   2,567   2,518 
Data processing   1,053   1,019 
Advertising and bank promotions   355   425 
FDIC insurance   283   194 
Professional services   808   721 
Taxes other than income   564   451 
Intangible asset amortization   292   334 
Other operating expenses   2,105   1,924 
Total noninterest expenses   19,364   17,783 
Income before income tax expense   10,383   12,616 
Income tax expense   2,015   2,409 
Net income  $8,368  $10,207 
      
Share information:     
Basic earnings per share  $0.77  $0.93 
Diluted earnings per share  $0.76  $0.92 
Weighted average shares - basic   10,860   10,975 
Weighted average shares - diluted   11,008   11,074 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.    
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME    
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)  
 Three Months Ended
 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
 Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets                             
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$199,788 $101  0.20% $250,336 $98  0.16% $347,242 $135  0.15% $290,039 $81  0.11% $145,595 $39  0.11%
Investment securities (1) 472,195  2,512  2.13   477,217  2,506  2.08   464,417  2,339  2.00   438,110  2,421  2.22   468,273  2,512  2.18 
Loans (1)(2)(3) 1,974,804  21,429  4.39   1,975,014  21,559  4.33   1,919,926  19,945  4.12   2,014,600  21,375  4.26   2,033,219  21,574  4.30 
Total interest-earning assets 2,646,787  24,042  3.67   2,702,567  24,163  3.55   2,731,585  22,419  3.26   2,742,749  23,877  3.49   2,647,087  24,125  3.70 
Other assets 184,300      187,622      195,089      188,810      182,737    
Total$2,831,087     $2,890,189     $2,926,674     $2,931,559     $2,829,824    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                             
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,398,182  256  0.07  $1,430,845  273  0.08  $1,411,243  286  0.08  $1,394,384  292  0.08  $1,334,219  438  0.13 
Savings deposits 227,676  57  0.10   215,957  55  0.10   209,112  53  0.10   200,439  50  0.10   183,576  45  0.10 
Time deposits 298,618  372  0.51   313,148  461  0.58   349,215  598  0.68   382,467  739  0.78   397,271  909  0.93 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,924,476  685  0.14   1,959,950  789  0.16   1,969,570  937  0.19   1,977,290  1,081  0.22   1,915,066  1,392  0.29 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,530  7  0.12   24,069  7  0.12   23,578  8  0.13   22,417  8  0.14   21,452  9  0.17 
FHLB advances and other 1,850  22  4.74   1,956  23  4.70   45,071  123  1.09   57,896  164  1.14   58,000  171  1.20 
Subordinated notes 31,969  503  6.29   31,954  503  6.29   31,938  503  6.29   31,924  502  6.29   31,909  502  6.29 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,981,825  1,217  0.25   2,017,929  1,322  0.26   2,070,157  1,571  0.30   2,089,527  1,755  0.34   2,026,427  2,074  0.42 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 540,139      559,882      548,923      545,617      516,849    
Other 40,919      42,380      38,409      37,561      36,244    
Total Liabilities 2,562,883      2,620,191      2,657,489      2,672,705      2,579,520    
Shareholders' Equity 268,204      269,998      269,185      258,854      250,304    
Total$2,831,087     $2,890,189     $2,926,674     $2,931,559     $2,829,824    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   22,825  3.42%    22,841  3.29%    20,848  2.96%    22,122  3.15%    22,051  3.28%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    3.49%     3.35%     3.03%     3.24%     3.38%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (252)      (243)      (228)      (221)      (196)  
Net interest income  $22,573      $22,598      $20,620      $21,901      $21,855   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    134%     134%     132%     131%     131%
                              
NOTES:                             
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.    
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)    
          
(In thousands, except per share amounts )March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Profitability for the quarter:         
Net interest income$22,573  $22,598  $20,620  $21,901  $21,855 
Provision for loan losses 300   1,100   365   625   (1,000)
Noninterest income 7,474   7,293   7,651   6,664   7,544 
Noninterest expenses 19,364   20,290   19,035   17,033   17,783 
Income before income taxes 10,383   8,501   8,871   10,907   12,616 
Income tax expense 2,015   1,795   1,679   2,131   2,409 
Net income$8,368  $6,706  $7,192  $8,776  $10,207 
          
Financial ratios:         
Return on average assets(1) 1.20%  0.93%  0.98%  1.20%  1.44%
Return on average equity(1) 12.65%  9.93%  10.69%  13.56%  16.31%
Net interest margin(1) 3.49%  3.35%  3.03%  3.24%  3.38%
Efficiency ratio 64.4%  67.9%  67.3%  59.6%  60.5%
          
Per share information:         
Income per common share:         
   Basic$0.77  $0.61  $0.66  $0.80  $0.93 
   Diluted 0.76   0.60   0.65   0.79   0.92 
Book value 23.00   24.29   23.97   23.61   22.62 
Tangible book value(2) 21.03   22.32   21.98   21.61   20.59 
Cash dividends paid 0.19   0.19   0.19   0.18   0.18 
          
Average basic shares 10,860   10,939   10,979   10,975   10,975 
Average diluted shares 11,008   11,113   11,122   11,112   11,074 
 
(1)Annualized.
(2)Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)    
(continued)         
 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Noninterest income:         
Service charges$1,073  $935 $993 $880 $885
Interchange income 981   1,080  1,030  1,064  955
Swap fee income 953   158  67  15  53
Wealth management income 2,869   2,897  2,917  2,930  2,723
Mortgage banking activities 721   1,225  1,333  1,162  2,189
Other income 1,023   995  832  602  594
Investment securities (losses) gains (146)  3  479  11  145
Total noninterest income$7,474  $7,293 $7,651 $6,664 $7,544
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits$11,337  $12,095 $11,498 $10,212 $10,197
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 2,567   2,554  2,374  2,400  2,518
Data processing 1,053   1,020  990  1,032  1,019
Advertising and bank promotions 355   744  735  274  425
FDIC insurance 283   246  218  158  194
Professional services 808   693  562  579  721
Taxes other than income 564   392  16  462  451
Intangible asset amortization 292   303  314  324  334
Other operating expenses 2,105   2,243  2,328  1,592  1,924
Total noninterest expenses$19,364  $20,290 $19,035 $17,033 $17,783
          


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)      
(continued)         
 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Balance Sheet at quarter end:         
Cash and cash equivalents$214,238  $208,710  $311,415  $336,762  $326,245 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 6,791   7,252   7,051   9,691   10,307 
Securities available for sale 529,730   472,438   445,018   450,402   407,690 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 7,403   8,868   6,412   8,092   11,449 
Loans:         
Commercial real estate:         
    Owner occupied 256,526   238,668   196,585   191,595   177,934 
    Non-owner occupied 558,999   551,783   509,703   471,541   415,219 
    Multi-family 93,158   93,255   112,002   112,420   111,757 
    Non-owner occupied residential 102,269   106,112   100,088   99,631   101,381 
Commercial and industrial(1) 443,170   485,728   540,205   599,123   750,831 
Acquisition and development:         
    1-4 family residential construction 15,115   12,279   12,246   9,686   12,138 
    Commercial and land development 105,204   93,925   71,784   55,330   45,229 
Municipal 14,626   14,989   13,631   14,452   19,238 
    Total commercial loans 1,589,067   1,596,739   1,556,244   1,553,778   1,633,727 
Residential mortgage:         
    First lien 203,231   198,831   203,360   211,918   225,247 
    Home equity – term 5,820   6,081   7,079   8,321   9,183 
    Home equity – lines of credit 164,818   160,705   154,004   149,601   153,169 
Installment and other loans 15,371   17,630   19,077   21,765   23,695 
  Total loans 1,978,307   1,979,986   1,939,764   1,945,383   2,045,021 
  Allowance for loan losses (21,508)  (21,180)  (19,965)  (19,381)  (18,967)
  Net loans held-for-investment 1,956,799   1,958,806   1,919,799   1,926,002   2,026,054 
Goodwill 18,724   18,724   18,724   18,724   18,724 
Other intangible assets, net 3,891   4,183   4,486   4,800   5,124 
Total assets 2,900,537   2,834,565   2,870,182   2,912,717   2,963,534 
Total deposits 2,545,992   2,464,929   2,502,108   2,494,100   2,547,089 
Borrowings 26,412   25,197   29,598   80,709   80,736 
Subordinated notes 31,978   31,963   31,948   31,932   31,918 
Total shareholders' equity 254,804   271,656   268,569   265,938   254,448 

(1) This balance includes $122.5 million, $189.9 million, $259.9 million, $355.6 million and $504.3 million of SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)      
(continued)         
 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Capital and credit quality measures (1):         
Total risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 14.3%  15.0%  15.6%  15.6%  16.2%
Orrstown Bank 13.8%  14.0%  14.7%  14.6%  15.3%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 11.7%  12.2%  12.8%  12.7%  13.2%
Orrstown Bank 12.7%  12.9%  13.5%  13.5%  14.1%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 11.7%  12.2%  12.8%  12.7%  13.2%
Orrstown Bank 12.7%  12.9%  13.5%  13.5%  14.1%
Tier 1 leverage capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 8.8%  8.5%  8.3%  8.0%  8.1%
Orrstown Bank 9.5%  8.9%  8.7%  8.5%  8.6%
          
Average equity to average assets 9.47%  9.34%  9.20%  8.83%  8.85%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09%  1.07%  1.03%  1.00%  0.93%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.28%  0.33%  0.47%  0.51%  0.48%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19%  0.23%  0.32%  0.34%  0.33%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 390%  328%  219%  195%  192%
          
Other information:         
Net (recoveries) charge-offs$(28) $(115) $(219) $211  $184 
Classified loans 23,421   23,050   26,910   28,731   32,408 
Nonperforming and other risk assets:         
Nonaccrual loans 5,510   6,449   9,116   9,941   9,895 
Other real estate owned              
Total nonperforming assets 5,510   6,449   9,116   9,941   9,895 
Restructured loans still accruing 575   804   839   852   921 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing(2) 238   1,201   362   212   196 
Total nonperforming and other risk assets$6,323  $8,454  $10,317  $11,005  $11,012 
(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings.
(2) Includes $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.4 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, there was one loan for $0.9 million, which was in the process of collection and guaranteed by the SBA.

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $22.6 million and $22.9 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Management believes providing certain “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect of acquisition activity on reported results, particularly to overcome comparability issues related to the influence of intangibles (principally goodwill) created in acquisitions. Management also believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results of non-recurring charges associated with increasing operational efficiencies for the long-term, and provide investors with clarity on its allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio. The Company believes that excluding SBA guaranteed loans, due to their credit enhancement, from loans held for investment is useful to investors due to the size and effect on the total and ratio.

Tangible book value per common share and allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(dollars in thousands, except per share information)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Shareholders' equity $254,804  $271,656  $268,569  $265,938  $254,448 
Less: Goodwill  18,724   18,724   18,724   18,724   18,724 
Other intangible assets  3,891   4,183   4,486   4,800   5,124 
Related tax effect  (817)  (878)  (942)  (1,008)  (1,076)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $233,006  $249,627  $246,301  $243,422  $231,676 
           
Common shares outstanding  11,079   11,183   11,205   11,263   11,251 
           
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP based measure) $23.00  $24.29  $23.97  $23.61  $22.62 
Intangible assets per share  1.97   1.97   1.99   2.00   2.03 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $21.03  $22.32  $21.98  $21.61  $20.59 


Allowance for Loan Losses to Non-SBA Guaranteed Loans:   
    
 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Allowance for loan losses$21,508  $21,180 
Gross loans 1,978,307   1,979,986 
less: SBA guaranteed loans (124,545)  (195,585)
    Non-SBA guaranteed loans$1,853,762  $1,784,401 
    
Allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans 1.2%  1.2%

Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at March 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands)

SectorPortfolio Mix Amortized Book Fair Value Credit Enhancement AAA AA A BBB NR Collateral Type
Unsecured ABS1% $6,548 $6,549 33% % % % % 100% Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS1   8,228  8,124 26          100  Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS18   97,140  95,572 6  85  15        Federal Family Education Loan (1)
PACE Loan ABS1   3,350  3,267 5  100          PACE Loans (4)
Non-Agency RMBS5   25,135  22,303 31  44        56  Reverse Mortgages (2)
Municipal - General Obligation20   112,387  109,100   6  88  6       
Municipal - Revenue24   132,534  128,460     83  12    5   
SBA ReRemic (5)1   7,237  7,157     100        SBA Guarantee (3)
Agency MBS25   135,262  130,257     100        Residential Mortgages (3)
U.S. Treasury securities4   20,081  18,538     100         
Bank CDs   249  249           100  FDIC Insured CD
 100% $548,151 $529,576   19% 70% 4% % 7%  
                    
(1) Minimum of 18% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) Reverse mortgages fund over time and credit enhancement is estimated based on prior experience
(3) 74% guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
(4) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                    
Note : Ratings in table are the lowest of the three rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's & Fitch). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+

About the Company

With $2.9 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical factors, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control, and include, but are not limited to, statements related to new business development, new loan opportunities, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, merger and acquisition activity, reducing risk assets and mitigating losses in the future. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, successful merger and acquisition activity and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigate losses in the future. In addition to risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including those related to variants) and resulting governmental and societal responses, factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; the inability to fully achieve expected savings, efficiencies or synergies from mergers and acquisitions, or taking longer than estimated for such savings, efficiencies and synergies to be realized; changes in laws and regulations; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; expenses associated with pending litigation and legal proceedings; the failure of the SBA to honor its guarantee of loans issued under the SBA PPP; the timing of the repayment of SBA PPP loans and the impact it has on fee recognition; our ability to convert new relationships gained through the SBA PPP efforts to full banking relationships; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change.

 


Tags

BANKING EARNINGS